Millions of Latin Americans will head to the polls this year, with presidential elections planned in Peru in April, Colombia in May and Brazil in October. Clear majorities in these three countries see a role for religion in key aspects of public life, as do many others elsewhere in the region, according to Pew Research Center surveys conducted in 2024.

Protestants – who account for a relatively small share of the population in each of the six Latin American countries we surveyed – often stand out as especially inclined to favor a strong role for Christianity in their country’s leadership, national identity and laws.

About this research This analysis examines the role of religion in public life in Latin America. It focuses on several of the largest countries in the region: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru are the five most populous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, while Chile has the region’s seventh-largest population. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts opinion surveys, demographic studies and other research to better understand the role of religion in society, among other topics. Some of our recent reports on religion and spirituality around the world have focused on religion in Latin America, beliefs about life after death and religious nationalism around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis is based mainly on Pew Research Center surveys conducted in spring 2024 that included more than 6,200 Latin American adults (ages 18 and older). As part of the analysis, we examined respondents’ attitudes based on where they place themselves on an ideological scale ranging from “Extreme left” to “Extreme right.” We then categorized people as being left, center or right. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with detailed responses, and the survey methodology. Who funded this work? This analysis was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for this phase of the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.

Religion and national leaders

As of 2024, around two-thirds of adults in Brazil, Colombia and Peru say having a president who stands up for people with their religious beliefs is somewhat or very important (rather than not too or not at all important). In Argentina, Chile and Mexico, closer to half of all adults take the same position.

In some countries, majorities value presidents who stand up for people with their religious beliefs % who say it is very/somewhat important to have a president who stands up for people with your religious beliefs, by religious identity Note: Protestants in Mexico are not shown separately due to insufficient sample size. Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In some countries, majorities value presidents who stand up for people with their religious beliefs % who say it is very/somewhat important to have a president who stands up for people with your religious beliefs, by religious identity All adults Religiously unaffiliated Catholic Protestant Prot-Cath Diff Colombia 63% 41% 68% 81% +13 Brazil 66% 53% 66% 74% +8 Chile 49% 26% 55% 74% +19 Peru 67% 57% 68% 73% +5 Argentina 46% 24% 50% 68% +18 Mexico 54% 33% 58% — — Download data as .csv Note: Protestants in Mexico are not shown separately due to insufficient sample size. Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

While the region’s three largest religious groups all tend to value national leaders who defend their beliefs, Protestants are generally the most likely to express this view. For example, 74% of Chilean Protestants say it’s important for a president to stand up for their religious beliefs, compared with 55% of Catholics and 26% of unaffiliated adults – that is, people who identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.”

Unaffiliated adults, sometimes called “nones,” tend to place less importance on whether the president of their country stands up for their views on religion. Still, at least half of unaffiliated adults in Brazil (53%) and Peru (57%) see it as an important trait.

Our surveys also asked people how important it is for a president to have strong religious beliefs in general – even if they differ from their own – and how important it is for a president to have the same religious beliefs as they do.

Views of these two traits vary across the region. For example, 35% of adults in Chile – compared with 59% in Peru – say it’s important for a president to have the same religious beliefs as they do. But Protestants generally place greater importance on this than do Catholics or “nones” in each country.

Related: Comparing levels of religious nationalism around the world

There also seems to be a link between Christian identity and political ideology on these questions. Latin American Catholics and Protestants often lean right ideologically, and adults on the right tend to be more likely than those on the left to want a national leader with these religious characteristics.

Religion and national identity

Many Latin Americans also see Christianity as central to national belonging.

Most Protestants in Brazil, Peru and Colombia view ‘being a Christian’ as central to national identity % who say it is very/somewhat important to be a Christian to be truly [survey country nationality], by religious identity Note: Results for Mexico are excluded due to a translation error. Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Protestants in Brazil, Peru and Colombia view ‘being a Christian’ as central to national identity % who say it is very/somewhat important to be a Christian to be truly [survey country nationality], by religious identity All adults Religiously unaffiliated Catholic Protestant Prot-Cath Diff Brazil 71% 43% 78% 84% +6 Peru 72% 42% 74% 81% +7 Colombia 57% 36% 61% 72% +11 Chile 36% 13% 45% 55% +10 Argentina 36% 15% 41% 55% +14 Download data as .csv Note: Results for Mexico are excluded due to a translation error. Statistically significant differences are in bold. Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Majorities of adults in Brazil, Colombia and Peru say that being a Christian is somewhat or very important to be a true member of their nation (for example, to be “truly Brazilian” or “truly Peruvian”). Similar shares of Protestants and Catholics in Brazil and Peru take this position. But Protestants stand out in Colombia: 72% link Christianity with their national identity, compared with 61% of Catholics.

Fewer adults overall in Argentina and Chile see a link between Christian identity and national belonging.

The Bible’s role in the law

In several Latin American nations, many people want the Bible to influence their country’s legal system. About two-thirds of adults in Brazil, Colombia and Peru say the Bible should have a fair amount or great deal of influence (as opposed to not much influence or none at all) on the laws of their country.

About half of ‘nones’ in Brazil and Colombia say the Bible should influence their country’s laws % who say the Bible should have a great deal/a fair amount of influence on the laws of their country, by religious identity Note: Protestants in Mexico are not shown separately due to insufficient sample size. All differences shown are statistically significant. Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About half of ‘nones’ in Brazil and Colombia say the Bible should influence their country’s laws % who say the Bible should have a great deal/a fair amount of influence on the laws of their country, by religious identity All adults Religiously unaffiliated Catholic Protestant Prot-Cath Diff Colombia 69% 49% 72% 90% +18 Peru 66% 46% 64% 86% +22 Brazil 66% 51% 66% 81% +15 Argentina 45% 20% 46% 81% +35 Chile 36% 16% 37% 67% +30 Mexico 42% 24% 44% — — Download data as .csv Note: Protestants in Mexico are not shown separately due to insufficient sample size. All differences shown are statistically significant. Source: Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As with the other questions about religion and public life, Protestants are considerably more likely than Catholics to say the Bible should influence their country’s laws. In Argentina, for example, 81% of Protestants hold this view, compared with 46% of Catholics.

In addition, about half of religiously unaffiliated adults in Brazil (51%) and Colombia (49%) say the Bible should shape their country’s laws. Nearly as many in Peru (46%) hold this belief. In the other countries we surveyed, no more than about a quarter of religious “nones” say the same.

Religion’s official place in national laws varies across Latin America. The constitutions of Chile and Peru recognize the separation of church and state, though Peru also recognizes Catholicism as “an important element in the historical, cultural and moral foundation” of the country. In Argentina, the Catholic Church has preferential legal status, though the constitution does not recognize a state religion.

Colombia’s constitution states that “all religious faiths and churches are equally free before the law,” and the country does not claim a religious or nonreligious identity. Similarly, both Brazil’s and Mexico’s constitutions prohibit the government from supporting or restricting any religion.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.