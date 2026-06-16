What are parents’ biggest challenges in finding childcare?

About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at the experiences of working parents in the United States, including how they navigate the demands of work and family life, how they divide responsibilities at home, and how workplace benefits and arrangements shape their experiences. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research is part of Pew Research Center’s ongoing effort to understand how Americans navigate work and family life and the changing demands placed on parents. How did we do this? The report is based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey of 2,242 U.S. working parents conducted March 2-15, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of U.S. working parents. Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. In addition to survey data, the report also includes analysis of parents in the labor force using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

As many working parents struggle with the cost of childcare, the issue has become a focus for policymakers across the political spectrum.

We asked 849 working parents with at least one child age 5 or younger about their experiences finding care.

Parents value quality of childcare over any other factor. But across income levels, cost is among the biggest challenges in finding childcare that suits their needs.

About half (48%) of working parents who need care for a child age 5 or younger say it’s difficult to find an arrangement that meets their cost expectations.

Beyond quality, majorities of parents also place a great deal of importance on hours of availability, location and educational opportunities when looking for childcare.

Workplace childcare is an area where what parents value and what’s available to them are out of sync. A majority (59%) of working parents with children 5 or younger – including 68% of working moms with a kid in this age group – say it would be extremely or very helpful to have onsite childcare at their workplace. But just 7% say this is available to them.

Many parents use multiple care arrangements to cover their work hours. About four-in-ten working parents (39%) say they use more than one care arrangement for the same child.

These findings are part of a larger survey of 2,242 U.S. working parents conducted March 2-15, 2026. Read key findings from the full study.

Some parents struggle more than others finding childcare

There are wide income differences in parents’ ability to find what they’re looking for, beyond affordability, in a childcare arrangement.

Among working parents with a child age 5 or younger, those with upper family incomes are more likely than those with middle and lower incomes to say it’s easy to find care that meets their needs on:

Hours of care available

Quality of care

Educational opportunities

Parents’ work schedule also plays a role. Among parents who say they have an extremely or very predictable work schedule, 48% report that it’s easy to find care that meets their expectations on hours of availability. A much smaller share of parents with a somewhat or less predictable work schedule (30%) say the same.

For parents whose work hours vary, the difficulty of finding care often coincides with a need to cobble together several care arrangements each week. Among parents who say their work schedule is somewhat or less predictable, 45% say they use more than one care arrangement for the same child. This compares with 35% among parents with a predictable work schedule.

Income differences in childcare arrangements

For working parents with upper family incomes, daycare or preschool is the most common arrangement (used by 72%).

But among parents with lower or middle family incomes, there’s no dominant care arrangement.

Lower- and middle-income parents are more likely than upper-income parents to arrange care provided by:

Family members other than a parent

Friends or neighbors

Finding care for school-age children

Working parents with school-age children also face challenges finding care arrangements to cover their work hours.

Among parents who say they need childcare for a child age 6 to 12, sizable shares report difficulty in finding care before school (43%), after school (42%) or during the summer (47%).