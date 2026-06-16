- Report
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For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred
Appendix: Detailed tables
Table of Contents
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- For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred
- How workplace benefits and flexibility shape parents’ ability to balance work and family
- Does working from home make work-family balance easier?
- What are parents’ biggest challenges in finding childcare?
- How working parents divide family responsibilities
- How family work arrangements have changed over time
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix: Detailed tables