Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred

Appendix: Detailed tables

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred
  2. How workplace benefits and flexibility shape parents’ ability to balance work and family
  3. Does working from home make work-family balance easier?
  4. What are parents’ biggest challenges in finding childcare?
  5. How working parents divide family responsibilities
  6. How family work arrangements have changed over time
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables
Table shows How working parents think about their work-family balance
Table shows Impact of parenthood on ability to advance at work
Table shows Impact of having a job on ability to be a good parent
Table shows Reducing work hours because of family responsibilities
Table shows Feeling unable to give 100% at work because of family responsibilities
Table shows Turning down important tasks or assignments at work because of family responsibilities
Table shows Feeling unable to give 100% at home because of work responsibilities
Table shows Missing children’s activities because of work
Table shows Do working parents worry about losing pay if they have to take time off for a childcare emergency?
Table shows Do working parents worry about losing pay if they have to take time off for a childcare emergency?
Table shows Do working parents worry about losing pay if they have to take time off for a childcare emergency?
Do working parents think they spend the right amount of time with their kids?
Taking care of parenting tasks while working
Taking care of work tasks while with children
← Prev Page
1456789
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred
  2. How workplace benefits and flexibility shape parents’ ability to balance work and family
  3. Does working from home make work-family balance easier?
  4. What are parents’ biggest challenges in finding childcare?
  5. How working parents divide family responsibilities
  6. How family work arrangements have changed over time
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables