Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/family-relationships/parenthood/



Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research

Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research

Rachel Minkin, Senior Researcher

Luona Lin, Research Associate

Jake Hays, Research Associate

Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst

Dana Braga, Research Analyst

Blen Wondimu, Research Assistant

Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager

Ethan Charlip, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

Pew Research Center also received invaluable advice in developing this study from Alyson Silkowski, senior policy advisor; Brigid Schulte, director; Elliot Haspel, fellow; and Vicki Shabo, senior fellow at New America; and from Jessica Grose, opinion writer for The New York times; and Timothy Carney, senior columnist for Washington Examiner and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.