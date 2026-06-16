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For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred

Acknowledgments

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred
  2. How workplace benefits and flexibility shape parents’ ability to balance work and family
  3. Does working from home make work-family balance easier?
  4. What are parents’ biggest challenges in finding childcare?
  5. How working parents divide family responsibilities
  6. How family work arrangements have changed over time
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/family-relationships/parenthood/

Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research       
Rachel Minkin, Senior Researcher
Luona Lin, Research Associate
Jake Hays, Research Associate
Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst
Dana Braga, Research Analyst            
Blen Wondimu, Research Assistant
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer        
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer     
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist      
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Ethan Charlip, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

Pew Research Center also received invaluable advice in developing this study from Alyson Silkowski, senior policy advisor; Brigid Schulte, director; Elliot Haspel, fellow; and Vicki Shabo, senior fellow at New America; and from Jessica Grose, opinion writer for The New York times; and Timothy Carney, senior columnist for Washington Examiner and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

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Table of Contents

  1. For Working Parents, the Boundary Between Work and Family Is Often Blurred
  2. How workplace benefits and flexibility shape parents’ ability to balance work and family
  3. Does working from home make work-family balance easier?
  4. What are parents’ biggest challenges in finding childcare?
  5. How working parents divide family responsibilities
  6. How family work arrangements have changed over time
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix: Detailed tables