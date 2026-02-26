What policies would Americans support to help family caregivers?

About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at the experiences of Americans who are providing care to a parent, spouse or partner age 65 or older.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics.

This research is part of our ongoing effort to study how the U.S. is changing socially and demographically and how the public is reacting to these changes. It also builds on previous work we’ve done on older adults and aging and family and relationships.

How did we do this?

For this study, we surveyed 8,750 adults from Sept. 2 to 8, 2025. The survey included 1,193 adults who consider themselves a caregiver for a parent, spouse or partner age 65 or older. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.