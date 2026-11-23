U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents approach a house before detaining two people on Jan. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nearly three-quarters of U.S. Latinos (74%) say they’ve seen or heard of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting arrests or raids in their local area in the past six months, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in November 2026. That’s up from 59% in October 2025.

Latinos more likely than other adults to say they’re aware of ICE activity nearby % of U.S. adults who say they’ve seen or heard about Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting arrests or raids in their local area in the past 6 months * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults are those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Latinos more likely than other adults to say they’re aware of ICE activity nearby % of U.S. adults who say they’ve seen or heard about Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting arrests or raids in their local area in the past 6 months Asian* Black Hispanic White Oct 2025 47 39 59 38 Nov 2026 58 53 74 50 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults are those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Asian, Black and White adults have also become more likely to say they’re aware of such activity. Still, Hispanic adults continue to be the most likely to say this.

This increase in awareness comes as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to arrest and deport large numbers of unauthorized immigrants across the United States. The vast majority of people detained by ICE are citizens of Hispanic-origin countries, including Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

We also asked U.S. adults whether they’ve been stopped by authorities and questioned about their U.S. citizenship or immigration status in the past six months. Similar to last year, Hispanic adults (7%) are about as likely as Black (5%) and Asian adults (5%) to say they’ve been stopped in this way. White adults (1%) are the least likely to say this.

About this research Pew Research Center surveyed U.S. adults to learn how they view the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest and deport immigrants who are living in the country illegally. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project builds on our long-standing research about immigration attitudes.



Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. Terminology Immigrants are U.S. residents born in foreign countries to parents who aren’t U.S. citizens. People who are U.S. born are those born in the United States or its territories or born in foreign countries to U.S. citizen parents. Second generation refers to people who are U.S. born with at least one immigrant parent. Third or higher generation refers to people who are U.S. born with both parents who are U.S. born. References to White, Black and Asian adults are those who are not Hispanic and identify as only one race. Views of Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. The terms Hispanic and Latino are used interchangeably. Hispanics and Latinos are of any race.

Hispanics are more aware of local ICE enforcement than other U.S. adults, and deportation efforts nearby are more likely to make them feel less safe % of U.S. adults who say they … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults are those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hispanics are more aware of local ICE enforcement than other U.S. adults, and deportation efforts nearby are more likely to make them feel less safe % of U.S. adults who say they … Asian* Black Hispanic White Group Have seen or heard about Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting arrests or raids in their local area in the past 6 months 58 53 74 50 1 Feel less safe in their local area due to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport immigrants living in the U.S. illegally 39 36 51 27 2 Have been stopped by authorities and asked about their U.S. citizenship or immigration status in the past 6 months 5 5 7 1 3 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults are those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A separate Center survey this fall found that Americans’ views of ICE had grown more negative over the last year and that the public sees ICE less favorably than other federal agencies and departments. Majorities of Black, Hispanic and Asian adults in that survey expressed a negative opinion of ICE, compared with about half of White adults.

Does ICE activity make U.S. adults feel safer or less safe?

In the more recent survey, 51% of Hispanics say efforts by the Trump administration to deport immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are making them feel less safe in their local area. Relatively few (15%) say these efforts make them feel safer.

Another 31% say the deportation efforts don’t make a difference in how safe they feel. That share is down 9 percentage points from last year.

Hispanic adults are more likely than Asian (39%), Black (36%) and White adults (27%) to say these efforts make them feel less safe. But their views differ by partisanship and nativity.

A majority of Hispanic Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the deportation efforts make them feel less safe in their local area (67%). Hispanic Republicans and Republican leaners are more divided: 41% say the efforts make them feel safer, while 40% say they don’t make a difference.

Hispanics’ views on Trump’s deportation efforts vary by partisanship and immigrant generation % of U.S. Hispanic adults who say the Trump administration’s efforts to deport immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are making them feel ___ in their local area Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hispanics’ views on Trump’s deportation efforts vary by partisanship and immigrant generation % of U.S. Hispanic adults who say the Trump administration’s efforts to deport immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are making them feel ___ in their local area Less safe More safe No difference Grouping All Hispanic adults 51 15 31 1 1 Ages 18-49 58 12 28 2 50+ 37 23 39 2 2 Immigrant 58 9 32 3 U.S. born 46 19 32 3 Among U.S. born: 3 2nd gen. 51 16 28 3 3rd or higher gen. 40 23 36 3 3 Rep/Lean Rep 18 41 40 4 Dem/Lean Dem 67 5 27 4 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Meanwhile, Hispanic immigrants are more likely than U.S.-born Hispanics to say Trump’s deportation efforts make them feel less safe (58% vs. 46%). And among U.S.-born Hispanics, second-generation Americans are more likely than third- or higher-generation Americans to say this (51% vs. 40%).

(Second generation refers to U.S.-born adults who have at least one immigrant parent. Third or higher generation refers to U.S.-born adults who have U.S.-born parents.) For additional views by demographic group, refer to the detailed tables.

What are the legal statuses of Latino adults in the U.S.?

In 2023, the vast majority of U.S. Latino adults (82%) had full legal status, according to Center estimates. That includes Latinos who are U.S.-born citizens (54%), immigrants with naturalized citizenship (15%) and lawful immigrants without citizenship (13%).

Additionally, 18% of U.S. Latino adults were unauthorized immigrants, a group that includes those without full legal status. That’s a higher share than among U.S. adults who are Asian (9%), Black (2%) and White (1%).

Detailed tables

These tables show additional details about how U.S. adults in different groups answered our questions about ICE awareness and feelings of safety.

More than half of U.S. adults say they’re aware of ICE activity nearby % of U.S. adults who say they ___ seen or heard about Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting arrests or raids in their local area in the past 6 months Have Have not All adults 55 44 Race/Ethnicity White 50 49 Hispanic 74 26 Black 53 46 Asian* 58 42 Age 18-49 60 40 50+ 50 49 Nativity/Immigrant generation Immigrant 67 33 U.S. born 53 46 Among U.S. born: 2nd gen. 66 33 3rd or higher gen. 50 49 Partisanship Rep/Lean Rep 44 55 Dem/Lean Dem 65 34 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults are those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Download Image Share

U.S. adults are divided on how deportations of unauthorized immigrants affect their own safety % of U.S. adults who say the Trump administration’s efforts to deport immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are making them feel ___ in their local area More safe Less safe No difference All adults 24 34 41 Race/Ethnicity White 29 27 43 Hispanic 15 51 31 Black 12 36 51 Asian* 19 39 42 Age 18-49 19 41 39 50+ 30 25 44 Nativity/Immigrant generation Immigrant 15 47 38 U.S. born 26 31 42 Among U.S. born: 2nd gen. 19 44 35 3rd or higher gen. 27 28 44 Partisanship Rep/Lean Rep 48 8 43 Dem/Lean Dem 5 56 38 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults are those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Download Image Share

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.