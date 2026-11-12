Many Black Adults Say Close Relationships Influence Their Views About Being a Black Man or Woman

A mother and her teenage daughter explore a market in Mexico. (MStudioImages via Getty Images)

Black Americans say they learn what it means to be a Black man or Black woman mainly from the people closest to them. Mothers play the largest role, followed by other personal connections, according to a Pew Research Center survey from June 2025.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on how much people and media have influenced Black Americans’ views of their identities as Black men or Black women. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, the media and decision-makers. This analysis builds on previous work about the importance of identity and family to Black Americans. It also builds on the Center’s work studying Americans’ gender identity. Learn more about Pew Research Center, our research on Black Americans and our race and ethnicity research. How did we do this? We surveyed 4,271 U.S. Black adults from June 16 to 29, 2025, including 1,057 respondents from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel and 3,214 from SSRS’s Opinion Panel. The survey is representative of the views of the full U.S. Black adult population, which includes U.S. adults who self-identify as Black, either alone or in combination with other races or a Hispanic identity. In this survey, we asked Black adults an open-ended question about the most important thing they learned from the people who influenced them about being a Black man or Black woman. We chose quotations to highlight in this analysis for illustrative purposes; they don’t necessarily represent the majority opinion in any particular group or in the United States. Quotations have been edited for spelling, punctuation and style. Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. Acknowledgments Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This analysis was made possible with support from the Trusts and from the People & Voices Initiative. The Center is grateful to a panel of experts who gave advice on the survey and/or publication: Camille Burge-Hicks, chair and associate professor of political science at Villanova University; Shantel Buggs, associate professor of sociology and African American studies at Florida State University; Sean Joe, Benjamin E. Youngdahl professor of social development at Washington University in St. Louis. Khadijah Edwards, former research associate, and Kiana Cox, former senior researcher, developed the survey questionnaire and the project, alongside Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research, and Carolyne Im, former research analyst. We also appreciate guidance from Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Eileen Yam, director of science and society research; and Juliana Menasce Horowitz, senior associate director, social and demographic trends research.

Mothers have a large influence on most Black people’s views of what it means to be a Black man or woman % of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount * Responses are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.

Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mothers have a large influence on most Black people’s views of what it means to be a Black man or woman % of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount Black men Black women Their mother 65 68 Their father 52 49 Their spouse or partner* 50 57 Their friends 49 54 Other family members 47 51 Religion or religious leaders 37 42 Their teachers 35 36 Download data as .csv * Responses are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.

Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Roughly two-thirds of Black men (65%) say their mother has influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or a fair amount. And 68% of Black women say the same about their views of being a Black woman.

About half or more of Black men and Black women say their father, spouse or partner, friends, and other family members have shaped their views.

Smaller shares say community members like religious leaders or teachers have influenced them.

In total, 79% of Black men and 83% of Black women say at least one of these connections has influenced them a great deal or a fair amount.

Do different media types shape views about being a Black man or a Black woman?

Black adults tend to be less likely to say different kinds of media have influenced their views about being a Black man or woman than to say this about the people in their lives.

36% of Black men and 39% of Black women say entertainment media influenced their views on their identity % of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are those who are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 36% of Black men and 39% of Black women say entertainment media influenced their views on their identity % of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount Black men Black women Entertainment media (such as television, movies, music, etc.) 36 39 Social media (such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc.) 24 31 Podcasts 16 18 Download data as .csv Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are those who are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

36% of Black men and 39% of Black women say entertainment media (like TV, movies or music) have influenced their views of what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or a fair amount.

(like TV, movies or music) have influenced their views of what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or a fair amount. Smaller shares say the same about social media: 24% of Black men and 31% of Black women say platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have influenced how they view being a Black man or woman.

24% of Black men and 31% of Black women say platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have influenced how they view being a Black man or woman. Fewer still say this of podcasts: 16% of Black men and 18% of Black women cite podcasts as a large influence on their views.

Overall, 43% of Black men and 46% of Black women say at least one of these kinds of media have influenced them a great deal or a fair amount.

Younger Black adults are more likely than their older counterparts to say these forms of media have influenced their views, especially social media. This reflects younger adults’ greater use of social media in general.

29% of Black men under 50 say social media platforms have had a great deal or fair amount of influence for them on what it means to be a Black man. That compares with 17% of those ages 50 and older.

The gap is even larger among Black women: 41% of those under 50 say social media platforms have had a large influence for them on what it means to be a Black woman, compared with 16% of those 50 and older.

What have Black adults learned about being a Black man or woman from their relationships?

In an open-ended question, we asked Black adults to describe the most important thing they learned about being a Black man or woman from the people who influenced them.

Respondents mentioned a wide range of topics. Some wrote about values, character, self-confidence, resilience, or pride in Black identity or culture. Others mentioned experiences of discrimination, stereotypes or unequal treatment.

Here’s what some Black men say are the most important things they learned about being a Black man from those who influenced their views:

“Never to run away from responsibilities. … Leave it better than you found it. Always put God first and obey him.” – Black man, mid-40s “The most important thing is being responsible for those under your care. Work hard and work well. Finish what you start. Manage your affairs with intelligence and integrity.” – Black man, early 70s “Pride in ourselves, our culture, our music. Respect ourselves and each other.” – Black man, late 50s “To always have class and represent my culture well. Consistently break the stereotypes of what Black or African American men are seen as. Also to work 10 times harder at everything I do to overcome the unspoken gap of racism in society.” – Black man, mid-40s “That we must work hard and do our best to continually prove that we are competent, smart, loving and good people, and to know that no one is better than we are, as we are no better than anyone else.” – Black man, early 60s

Here are responses from Black women about the most important thing they learned about being a Black woman from those who influenced their views:

“I’ve learned that I am enough. … I can be soft and fierce, tired and powerful, and joyful and hurt.” – Black woman, early 60s “What it means to be a Black woman in America is somewhat complicated. I am a combination of my life experiences, my aspirations and Black women in my life who have influenced me today. The most important thing about being a Black woman that I’ve learned is to not forget where my family comes from and what I continue to carry on.” – Black woman, early 20s “That we always need to be put together. Aware of how we hold ourselves and how we look. Because prejudice for a Black woman comes in all forms. We are judged by what we wear, our skin color, our hair, our personalities, etc. We are seen as a group and not individuals.” – Black woman, mid-30s “You can do all things. There is never ‘I can’t’ in my vocabulary.” – Black woman, late 60s “To always take pride in myself [and] love myself unconditionally with flaws and all because that’s what makes me beautiful and unique. Take pride in the skin that I was born in.” – Black woman, early 40s

Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Detailed tables

The tables below provide additional information about the people or media that have influenced Black adults’ views of their identities.

About two-thirds of Black men say their mother has influenced views of their identity % of U.S. Black men who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or fair amount Their mother Their father Their spouse or partner* Their friends Other family members Religion or religious leaders Their teachers Total All Black men 65 52 50 49 47 37 35 Age 18-49 63 52 46 47 44 34 32 50+ 67 53 55 52 51 42 40 Educational attainment HS or less 65 51 55 48 47 40 37 Some college 66 53 47 49 47 37 34 Bachelor’s+ 64 54 50 52 48 34 34 Income Lower income 64 50 52 47 43 38 37 Middle income 64 54 49 51 50 36 31 Upper income 71 56 ** 56 52 36 37 Partisanship Rep/Lean Rep 57 51 ** 42 44 32 28 Dem/Lean Dem 68 53 54 53 48 40 38 Religion Christian 69 58 53 55 50 45 41 Unaffiliated 59 43 42 40 42 23 22 Community type Urban 63 52 53 48 46 37 39 Suburban 65 51 49 53 48 36 31 Rural ** ** ** ** ** ** ** Among Black men who say being Black is … Extremely/Very important 75 60 60 60 56 45 44 Less important 41 33 22 25 25 19 13 * Responses for spouse or partner are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.

** Results are not shown due to small sample sizes.

Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Download Image Share

Many Black women say various family members – especially mothers – have influenced their identity % of U.S. Black men who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or fair amount Their mother Their father Their spouse or partner* Their friends Other family members Religion or religious leaders Their teachers Total All Black women 68 49 57 54 51 42 36 Age 18-49 66 48 55 53 49 38 35 50+ 70 52 62 55 55 48 37 Educational attainment HS or less 67 49 61 52 49 45 39 Some college 70 52 57 55 55 42 36 Bachelor’s+ 66 47 53 53 49 37 32 Income Lower income 70 51 61 54 52 45 38 Middle income 65 46 52 53 49 38 33 Upper income 74 56 59 59 54 34 36 Partisanship Rep/Lean Rep 57 44 53 45 43 38 33 Dem/Lean Dem 71 51 60 57 54 43 37 Religion Christian 71 51 59 56 53 47 36 Unaffiliated 60 46 52 47 48 27 32 Community type Urban 70 51 58 58 57 43 37 Suburban 68 50 55 53 48 40 34 Rural 64 47 60 48 48 46 39 Among Black women who say being Black

is … Extremely/Very important 76 54 65 61 58 47 41 Less important 41 32 28 27 25 25 19 * Responses for spouse or partner are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.

Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Download Image Share

36% of Black men say entertainment media have influenced their identity % of U.S. Black men who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or fair amount Entertainment media such as television, movies, music, etc. Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc. Podcasts Total All Black men 36 24 16 Age 18-49 39 29 19 50+ 32 17 12 Educational attainment HS or less 40 27 21 Some college 33 23 14 Bachelor’s+ 34 22 13 Income Lower income 39 27 19 Middle income 34 21 15 Upper income 32 20 12 Partisanship Rep/Lean Rep 34 26 25 Dem/Lean Dem 38 24 14 Religion Christian 38 26 17 Unaffiliated 32 20 13 Community type Urban 37 26 18 Suburban 33 21 13 Rural * * * Among Black men who say being Black is … Extremely/Very important 43 27 20 Less important 20 15 8 * Results are not shown due to small sample size.

Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Download Image Share