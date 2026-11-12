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Many Black Adults Say Close Relationships Influence Their Views About Being a Black Man or Woman

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A mother and her teenage daughter explore a market in Mexico. (MStudioImages via Getty Images)
A mother and her teenage daughter explore a market in Mexico. (MStudioImages via Getty Images)

Black Americans say they learn what it means to be a Black man or Black woman mainly from the people closest to them. Mothers play the largest role, followed by other personal connections, according to a Pew Research Center survey from June 2025.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on how much people and media have influenced Black Americans’ views of their identities as Black men or Black women.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, the media and decision-makers. This analysis builds on previous work about the importance of identity and family to Black Americans. It also builds on the Center’s work studying Americans’ gender identity.

Learn more about Pew Research Center, our research on Black Americans and our race and ethnicity research.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 4,271 U.S. Black adults from June 16 to 29, 2025, including 1,057 respondents from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel and 3,214 from SSRS’s Opinion Panel. The survey is representative of the views of the full U.S. Black adult population, which includes U.S. adults who self-identify as Black, either alone or in combination with other races or a Hispanic identity.

In this survey, we asked Black adults an open-ended question about the most important thing they learned from the people who influenced them about being a Black man or Black woman. We chose quotations to highlight in this analysis for illustrative purposes; they don’t necessarily represent the majority opinion in any particular group or in the United States. Quotations have been edited for spelling, punctuation and style.

Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This analysis was made possible with support from the Trusts and from the People & Voices Initiative. The Center is grateful to a panel of experts who gave advice on the survey and/or publication: Camille Burge-Hicks, chair and associate professor of political science at Villanova University; Shantel Buggs, associate professor of sociology and African American studies at Florida State University; Sean Joe, Benjamin E. Youngdahl professor of social development at Washington University in St. Louis.

Khadijah Edwards, former research associate, and Kiana Cox, former senior researcher, developed the survey questionnaire and the project, alongside Sahana Mukherjee, associate director of race and ethnicity research, and Carolyne Im, former research analyst.

We also appreciate guidance from Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research; Eileen Yam, director of science and society research; and Juliana Menasce Horowitz, senior associate director, social and demographic trends research.

Mothers have a large influence on most Black people’s views of what it means to be a Black man or woman
% of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount
Chart
* Responses are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.
Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Mothers have a large influence on most Black people’s views of what it means to be a Black man or woman
% of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount
Black menBlack women
Their mother6568
Their father5249
Their spouse or partner*5057
Their friends4954
Other family members4751
Religion or religious leaders3742
Their teachers3536
Download data as .csv
* Responses are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.
Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Roughly two-thirds of Black men (65%) say their mother has influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or a fair amount. And 68% of Black women say the same about their views of being a Black woman.

About half or more of Black men and Black women say their father, spouse or partner, friends, and other family members have shaped their views.

Smaller shares say community members like religious leaders or teachers have influenced them.

In total, 79% of Black men and 83% of Black women say at least one of these connections has influenced them a great deal or a fair amount.

Do different media types shape views about being a Black man or a Black woman?

Black adults tend to be less likely to say different kinds of media have influenced their views about being a Black man or woman than to say this about the people in their lives.

36% of Black men and 39% of Black women say entertainment media influenced their views on their identity
% of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount
Chart
Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are those who are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
36% of Black men and 39% of Black women say entertainment media influenced their views on their identity
% of U.S. Black adults who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or fair amount
Black menBlack women
Entertainment media (such as television, movies, music, etc.)3639
Social media (such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc.)2431
Podcasts1618
Download data as .csv
Note: Black men were asked about being a Black man; Black women were asked about being a Black woman. Black respondents are those who are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer or offered other answers are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
  • 36% of Black men and 39% of Black women say entertainment media (like TV, movies or music) have influenced their views of what it means to be a Black man or woman a great deal or a fair amount.
  • Smaller shares say the same about social media: 24% of Black men and 31% of Black women say platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have influenced how they view being a Black man or woman. 
  • Fewer still say this of podcasts: 16% of Black men and 18% of Black women cite podcasts as a large influence on their views.

Overall, 43% of Black men and 46% of Black women say at least one of these kinds of media have influenced them a great deal or a fair amount.

Younger Black adults are more likely than their older counterparts to say these forms of media have influenced their views, especially social media. This reflects younger adults’ greater use of social media in general.

  • 29% of Black men under 50 say social media platforms have had a great deal or fair amount of influence for them on what it means to be a Black man. That compares with 17% of those ages 50 and older.
  • The gap is even larger among Black women: 41% of those under 50 say social media platforms have had a large influence for them on what it means to be a Black woman, compared with 16% of those 50 and older.

What have Black adults learned about being a Black man or woman from their relationships?

In an open-ended question, we asked Black adults to describe the most important thing they learned about being a Black man or woman from the people who influenced them.

Respondents mentioned a wide range of topics. Some wrote about values, character, self-confidence, resilience, or pride in Black identity or culture. Others mentioned experiences of discrimination, stereotypes or unequal treatment.

Here’s what some Black men say are the most important things they learned about being a Black man from those who influenced their views:

Here are responses from Black women about the most important thing they learned about being a Black woman from those who influenced their views:

Note: Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Detailed tables

The tables below provide additional information about the people or media that have influenced Black adults’ views of their identities.

About two-thirds of Black men say their mother has influenced views of their identity
% of U.S. Black men who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or fair amount
Their motherTheir fatherTheir spouse or partner*Their friendsOther family membersReligion or religious leadersTheir teachers
Total
All Black men65525049473735
Age
18-4963524647443432
50+67535552514240
Educational attainment
HS or less65515548474037
Some college66534749473734
Bachelor’s+64545052483434
Income
Lower income64505247433837
Middle income64544951503631
Upper income7156**56523637
Partisanship
Rep/Lean Rep5751**42443228
Dem/Lean Dem68535453484038
Religion
Christian69585355504541
Unaffiliated59434240422322
Community type
Urban63525348463739
Suburban65514953483631
Rural**************
Among Black men who say being Black is …
Extremely/Very important75606060564544
Less important41332225251913
* Responses for spouse or partner are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.
** Results are not shown due to small sample sizes.
Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Many Black women say various family members – especially mothers – have influenced their identity
% of U.S. Black men who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or fair amount
Their motherTheir fatherTheir spouse or partner*Their friendsOther family membersReligion or religious leadersTheir teachers
Total
All Black women68495754514236
Age
18-4966485553493835
50+70526255554837
Educational attainment
HS or less67496152494539
Some college70525755554236
Bachelor’s+66475353493732
Income
Lower income70516154524538
Middle income65465253493833
Upper income74565959543436
Partisanship
Rep/Lean Rep57445345433833
Dem/Lean Dem71516057544337
Religion
Christian71515956534736
Unaffiliated60465247482732
Community type
Urban70515858574337
Suburban68505553484034
Rural64476048484639
Among Black women who say being Black
is …
Extremely/Very important76546561584741
Less important41322827252519
* Responses for spouse or partner are among those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed relationship.
Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

36% of Black men say entertainment media have influenced their identity
% of U.S. Black men who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black man a great deal or fair amount
Entertainment media such as television, movies, music, etc.Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc.Podcasts
Total
All Black men362416
Age
18-49392919
50+321712
Educational attainment
HS or less402721
Some college332314
Bachelor’s+342213
Income
Lower income392719
Middle income342115
Upper income322012
Partisanship
Rep/Lean Rep342625
Dem/Lean Dem382414
Religion
Christian382617
Unaffiliated322013
Community type
Urban372618
Suburban332113
Rural***
Among Black men who say being Black is …
Extremely/Very important432720
Less important2015 8
* Results are not shown due to small sample size.
Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
39% of Black women say entertainment media have influenced their identity
% of U.S. Black women who say __ has/have influenced their views about what it means to be a Black woman a great deal or fair amount
Entertainment media such as television, movies, music, etc.Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, etc.Podcasts
Total
All Black women393118
Age
18-49444123
50+3116 9
Educational attainment
HS or less493922
Some college353217
Bachelor’s+312012
Income
Lower income463922
Middle income312413
Upper income2518 8
Partisanship
Rep/Lean Rep433724
Dem/Lean Dem393117
Religion
Christian382716
Unaffiliated414222
Community type
Urban423219
Suburban353016
Rural423519
Among Black women who say being Black is …
Extremely/Very important423419
Less important272412
Note: Results for other religious affiliations are not shown due to small sample size. Black respondents are single-race Black and non-Hispanic, Black and at least one other race and non-Hispanic, or Black and Hispanic. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Shares of respondents who didn’t answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 16-29, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Alexandra Cahn is a research assistant at Pew Research Center.

Download Carolyne Im's photo

Carolyne Im is a former research analyst focusing on race and ethnicity at Pew Research Center.

Download Joseph Copeland's photo

Joseph Copeland is a research analyst at Pew Research Center.

Download Sahana Mukherjee's photo

Sahana Mukherjee is an associate director of race and ethnicity research at Pew Research Center.