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More than half of states will recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday in 2026

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Spectators watch a Juneteenth parade on June 19, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Spectators watch a Juneteenth parade on June 19, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

The newest federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. But states vary considerably in whether they commemorate it as a legal holiday, a day of observance or something in between.

This year, administrative calendars show that at least 33 states and the District of Columbia will mark Juneteenth with a paid day off for most state government workers.

Where do state workers have a paid day off for Juneteenth?
States where Juneteenth is a holiday for most state government workers, as of June 2026
Chart
Note: Designations shown may not align with Juneteenth’s status as a permanent legal holiday in each state (for instance, it is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico but will still be a day off for most state employees). In Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, the holiday affects state executive branch employees only. Personal leave policies in California and North Carolina allow eligible workers to take Juneteenth off as a floating holiday.
Source: State administrative and personnel websites.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Where do state workers have a paid day off for Juneteenth?
States where Juneteenth is a holiday for most state government workers, as of June 2026
StateFIPSPaid day off 2026
Alabama01Yes
Alaska02Yes
Arizona04No
Arkansas05No
California06No
Colorado08Yes
Connecticut09Yes
Delaware10Yes
District of Columbia11Yes
Florida12No
Georgia13Yes
Hawaii15No
Idaho16Yes
Illinois17Yes
Indiana18No
Iowa19No
Kansas20Yes
Kentucky21Yes
Louisiana22Yes
Maine23Yes
Maryland24Yes
Massachusetts25Yes
Michigan26Yes
Minnesota27Yes
Mississippi28No
Missouri29Yes
Montana30No
Nebraska31Yes
Nevada32Yes
New Hampshire33No
New Jersey34Yes
New Mexico35Yes
New York36Yes
North Carolina37No
North Dakota38No
Ohio39Yes
Oklahoma40No
Oregon41Yes
Pennsylvania42Yes
Rhode Island44Yes
South Carolina45No
South Dakota46Yes
Tennessee47Yes
Texas48Yes
Utah49Yes
Vermont50Yes
Virginia51Yes
Washington53Yes
West Virginia54No
Wisconsin55No
Wyoming56No
Download data as .csv
Note: Designations shown may not align with Juneteenth’s status as a permanent legal holiday in each state (for instance, it is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico but will still be a day off for most state employees). In Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, the holiday affects state executive branch employees only. Personal leave policies in California and North Carolina allow eligible workers to take Juneteenth off as a floating holiday.
Source: State administrative and personnel websites.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In the vast majority of these states (30 plus D.C.), Juneteenth is a permanent holiday by law and commemorated annually, according to records compiled by the Congressional Research Service.

  • Alabama joined this list most recently, adopting Juneteenth as a permanent holiday in 2025. Alaska and Vermont made Juneteenth a permanent holiday in 2024 and officially added it to their calendars for the first time last year.      

In three other states, Juneteenth is not a permanent legal holiday but will still be a paid day off for most state workers. It could become a permanent holiday in these states if their legislators pass a bill to make it so.

  • The state personnel board of New Mexico has approved Juneteenth as a paid day off annually since 2022.
  • The governors of Kansas and Kentucky declared Juneteenth an annual state holiday for executive branch employees in 2023 and 2024, respectively. But because these directives do not have the backing of permanent law, they could potentially be undone by future governors.
About this research

Established in 2021, Juneteenth is the United States’ newest federal holiday and observed differently state to state. This analysis looks at where state government workers get a paid day off for Juneteenth – which differs slightly from the list of states that have made it a permanent legal holiday.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work related to public holidays, the U.S. labor force and government workers.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

Information about state laws recognizing Juneteenth comes from a July 2025 Juneteenth fact sheet from the Congressional Research Service. We used state human resources websites and other administrative sources to confirm the holiday’s various designations for 2026.

Our analysis identifies 30 states (plus D.C.) where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday accompanied by a paid day off for most state government employees. This count excludes California: Though California passed legislation in 2022 recognizing Juneteenth as a legal state holiday, its government workers do not get an automatic day off in observance, so we’ve categorized the state accordingly.

In California, state employees can choose to take Juneteenth off in lieu of a personal holiday. And some in North Carolina are eligible for paid personal leave on a day of “cultural or religious importance,” which they can apply to Juneteenth.

State employees in West Virginia will also get June 19 off this year – but in observance of West Virginia Day, not Juneteenth. From 2021 to 2024, former West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice authorized Juneteenth as a state holiday via an annual proclamation, but current Gov. Patrick Morrisey chose not to follow suit after taking office in 2025.

History of Juneteenth and nationwide recognition

Juneteenth is a combination of the words June and nineteenth. It commemorates the day more than two months after the end of the Civil War – and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation – when enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom.

Most states where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday gave it that status in 2020 or later. The exception is Texas, where the holiday originated and where it is also known as Emancipation Day. Juneteenth has been celebrated locally in Texas since the 1860s and became a permanent holiday there in 1980.

Public awareness of Juneteenth grew in 2020 amid nationwide protests after the police killings of several Black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Former President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021.

Related: Which countries have the most – and fewest – public holidays?

Most states where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday made it one in 2020 or later
Year Juneteenth was adopted as an observance or a permanent/legal holiday

Note: Data as of June 2026. The year legislation was adopted does not necessarily correspond to the year Juneteenth was first observed as a legal holiday. In California, Juneteenth has been a legal holiday since 2022 but is not an automatic paid day off for state government employees; eligible workers may choose to take that day off in lieu of a personal holiday. Juneteenth is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico, Kansas or Kentucky, but it has been a paid day off for most state employees since 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Source: Congressional Research Service.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most states where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday made it one in 2020 or later
Year Juneteenth was adopted as an observance or a permanent/legal holiday
StateObservance createdPermanent/legal holiday created
Alabama20112025
Alaska20012024
Arizona2016
Arkansas2005
California20032022
Colorado20042022
Connecticut20032022
DC20032021
Delaware20002021
Florida1991
Georgia20112022
Hawaii2021
Idaho20012021
Illinois20032021
Indiana2010
Iowa2002
Kansas2007
Kentucky2005
Louisiana20032021
Maine20112022
Maryland20142022
Massachusetts20072021
Michigan20052023
Minnesota19962023
Mississippi2010
Missouri20032022
Montana2017
Nebraska20092022
Nevada20112023
New Hampshire2019
New Jersey20042021
New Mexico2006
New York20042021
North Carolina2007
North Dakota2021
Ohio20062021
Oklahoma1994
Oregon20012021
Pennsylvania2019
Rhode Island20122023
South Carolina2008
South Dakota20222022
Tennessee20072023
Texas19801980
Utah20162022
Vermont20072024
Virginia20072020
Washington20072022
West Virginia2008
Wisconsin2009
Wyoming2003
Download data as .csv
Note: Data as of June 2026. The year legislation was adopted does not necessarily correspond to the year Juneteenth was first observed as a legal holiday. In California, Juneteenth has been a legal holiday since 2022 but is not an automatic paid day off for state government employees; eligible workers may choose to take that day off in lieu of a personal holiday. Juneteenth is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico, Kansas or Kentucky, but it has been a paid day off for most state employees since 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Source: Congressional Research Service.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

All 50 states officially recognize Juneteenth as either a legal holiday or an observance – that is, a day of public awareness that isn’t accompanied by a paid day off. Florida, Oklahoma and Minnesota were the first states outside Texas to commemorate Juneteenth as an official observance in the 1990s. (Minnesota went on to make it a permanent holiday in 2023.)

Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota were the last states to give Juneteenth formal recognition of any kind. Hawaii and North Dakota made it an observance in 2021, and South Dakota adopted it as a permanent holiday in 2022.

Several states where Juneteenth is an observance only, including Arkansas, Iowa and Montana, affix it to the third Saturday in June instead.

Federal holiday closures

Juneteenth is one of 11 annual federal holidays, on which federal workers get a paid day off and there’s no mail delivery. Most federal offices are closed on these holidays.

The country’s major stock exchanges and bond markets are also closed on many federal holidays, including Juneteenth, as are some major national banks. Most stores, supermarkets and other businesses remain open, though this varies by occasion.

Note: This is an update of a post originally published June 17, 2022.

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