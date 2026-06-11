More than half of states will recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday in 2026

Spectators watch a Juneteenth parade on June 19, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

The newest federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. But states vary considerably in whether they commemorate it as a legal holiday, a day of observance or something in between.

This year, administrative calendars show that at least 33 states and the District of Columbia will mark Juneteenth with a paid day off for most state government workers.

Where do state workers have a paid day off for Juneteenth? States where Juneteenth is a holiday for most state government workers, as of June 2026 Note: Designations shown may not align with Juneteenth’s status as a permanent legal holiday in each state (for instance, it is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico but will still be a day off for most state employees). In Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, the holiday affects state executive branch employees only. Personal leave policies in California and North Carolina allow eligible workers to take Juneteenth off as a floating holiday. Source: State administrative and personnel websites. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where do state workers have a paid day off for Juneteenth? States where Juneteenth is a holiday for most state government workers, as of June 2026 State FIPS Paid day off 2026 Alabama 01 Yes Alaska 02 Yes Arizona 04 No Arkansas 05 No California 06 No Colorado 08 Yes Connecticut 09 Yes Delaware 10 Yes District of Columbia 11 Yes Florida 12 No Georgia 13 Yes Hawaii 15 No Idaho 16 Yes Illinois 17 Yes Indiana 18 No Iowa 19 No Kansas 20 Yes Kentucky 21 Yes Louisiana 22 Yes Maine 23 Yes Maryland 24 Yes Massachusetts 25 Yes Michigan 26 Yes Minnesota 27 Yes Mississippi 28 No Missouri 29 Yes Montana 30 No Nebraska 31 Yes Nevada 32 Yes New Hampshire 33 No New Jersey 34 Yes New Mexico 35 Yes New York 36 Yes North Carolina 37 No North Dakota 38 No Ohio 39 Yes Oklahoma 40 No Oregon 41 Yes Pennsylvania 42 Yes Rhode Island 44 Yes South Carolina 45 No South Dakota 46 Yes Tennessee 47 Yes Texas 48 Yes Utah 49 Yes Vermont 50 Yes Virginia 51 Yes Washington 53 Yes West Virginia 54 No Wisconsin 55 No Wyoming 56 No Download data as .csv Note: Designations shown may not align with Juneteenth’s status as a permanent legal holiday in each state (for instance, it is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico but will still be a day off for most state employees). In Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, the holiday affects state executive branch employees only. Personal leave policies in California and North Carolina allow eligible workers to take Juneteenth off as a floating holiday. Source: State administrative and personnel websites. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In the vast majority of these states (30 plus D.C.), Juneteenth is a permanent holiday by law and commemorated annually, according to records compiled by the Congressional Research Service.

Alabama joined this list most recently, adopting Juneteenth as a permanent holiday in 2025. Alaska and Vermont made Juneteenth a permanent holiday in 2024 and officially added it to their calendars for the first time last year.

In three other states, Juneteenth is not a permanent legal holiday but will still be a paid day off for most state workers. It could become a permanent holiday in these states if their legislators pass a bill to make it so.

The state personnel board of New Mexico has approved Juneteenth as a paid day off annually since 2022.

has approved Juneteenth as a paid day off annually since 2022. The governors of Kansas and Kentucky declared Juneteenth an annual state holiday for executive branch employees in 2023 and 2024, respectively. But because these directives do not have the backing of permanent law, they could potentially be undone by future governors.

About this research Established in 2021, Juneteenth is the United States’ newest federal holiday and observed differently state to state. This analysis looks at where state government workers get a paid day off for Juneteenth – which differs slightly from the list of states that have made it a permanent legal holiday. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work related to public holidays, the U.S. labor force and government workers. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? Information about state laws recognizing Juneteenth comes from a July 2025 Juneteenth fact sheet from the Congressional Research Service. We used state human resources websites and other administrative sources to confirm the holiday’s various designations for 2026. Our analysis identifies 30 states (plus D.C.) where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday accompanied by a paid day off for most state government employees. This count excludes California: Though California passed legislation in 2022 recognizing Juneteenth as a legal state holiday, its government workers do not get an automatic day off in observance, so we’ve categorized the state accordingly.

In California, state employees can choose to take Juneteenth off in lieu of a personal holiday. And some in North Carolina are eligible for paid personal leave on a day of “cultural or religious importance,” which they can apply to Juneteenth.

State employees in West Virginia will also get June 19 off this year – but in observance of West Virginia Day, not Juneteenth. From 2021 to 2024, former West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice authorized Juneteenth as a state holiday via an annual proclamation, but current Gov. Patrick Morrisey chose not to follow suit after taking office in 2025.

History of Juneteenth and nationwide recognition

Juneteenth is a combination of the words June and nineteenth. It commemorates the day more than two months after the end of the Civil War – and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation – when enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom.

Most states where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday gave it that status in 2020 or later. The exception is Texas, where the holiday originated and where it is also known as Emancipation Day. Juneteenth has been celebrated locally in Texas since the 1860s and became a permanent holiday there in 1980.

Public awareness of Juneteenth grew in 2020 amid nationwide protests after the police killings of several Black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Former President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021.

Related: Which countries have the most – and fewest – public holidays?

Most states where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday made it one in 2020 or later Year Juneteenth was adopted as an observance or a permanent/legal holiday



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2025 Timeline Position Note: Data as of June 2026. The year legislation was adopted does not necessarily correspond to the year Juneteenth was first observed as a legal holiday. In California, Juneteenth has been a legal holiday since 2022 but is not an automatic paid day off for state government employees; eligible workers may choose to take that day off in lieu of a personal holiday. Juneteenth is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico, Kansas or Kentucky, but it has been a paid day off for most state employees since 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Source: Congressional Research Service. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most states where Juneteenth is a permanent legal holiday made it one in 2020 or later Year Juneteenth was adopted as an observance or a permanent/legal holiday

State Observance created Permanent/legal holiday created Alabama 2011 2025 Alaska 2001 2024 Arizona 2016 Arkansas 2005 California 2003 2022 Colorado 2004 2022 Connecticut 2003 2022 DC 2003 2021 Delaware 2000 2021 Florida 1991 Georgia 2011 2022 Hawaii 2021 Idaho 2001 2021 Illinois 2003 2021 Indiana 2010 Iowa 2002 Kansas 2007 Kentucky 2005 Louisiana 2003 2021 Maine 2011 2022 Maryland 2014 2022 Massachusetts 2007 2021 Michigan 2005 2023 Minnesota 1996 2023 Mississippi 2010 Missouri 2003 2022 Montana 2017 Nebraska 2009 2022 Nevada 2011 2023 New Hampshire 2019 New Jersey 2004 2021 New Mexico 2006 New York 2004 2021 North Carolina 2007 North Dakota 2021 Ohio 2006 2021 Oklahoma 1994 Oregon 2001 2021 Pennsylvania 2019 Rhode Island 2012 2023 South Carolina 2008 South Dakota 2022 2022 Tennessee 2007 2023 Texas 1980 1980 Utah 2016 2022 Vermont 2007 2024 Virginia 2007 2020 Washington 2007 2022 West Virginia 2008 Wisconsin 2009 Wyoming 2003 Download data as .csv Note: Data as of June 2026. The year legislation was adopted does not necessarily correspond to the year Juneteenth was first observed as a legal holiday. In California, Juneteenth has been a legal holiday since 2022 but is not an automatic paid day off for state government employees; eligible workers may choose to take that day off in lieu of a personal holiday. Juneteenth is not a permanent legal holiday in New Mexico, Kansas or Kentucky, but it has been a paid day off for most state employees since 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Source: Congressional Research Service. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

All 50 states officially recognize Juneteenth as either a legal holiday or an observance – that is, a day of public awareness that isn’t accompanied by a paid day off. Florida, Oklahoma and Minnesota were the first states outside Texas to commemorate Juneteenth as an official observance in the 1990s. (Minnesota went on to make it a permanent holiday in 2023.)

Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota were the last states to give Juneteenth formal recognition of any kind. Hawaii and North Dakota made it an observance in 2021, and South Dakota adopted it as a permanent holiday in 2022.

Several states where Juneteenth is an observance only, including Arkansas, Iowa and Montana, affix it to the third Saturday in June instead.

Federal holiday closures

Juneteenth is one of 11 annual federal holidays, on which federal workers get a paid day off and there’s no mail delivery. Most federal offices are closed on these holidays.

The country’s major stock exchanges and bond markets are also closed on many federal holidays, including Juneteenth, as are some major national banks. Most stores, supermarkets and other businesses remain open, though this varies by occasion.

Note: This is an update of a post originally published June 17, 2022.