Gas Prices Are High Now, but for Many Americans They Were Even Higher in the Past

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The U.S. economy is the top issue for voters in the midterm elections, and the cost of gasoline in particular is on people’s minds. Nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) say they’re very concerned about the price of gas and energy, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. That share is up from 60% in July and 43% in January.

Gas prices have steadily risen this year amid the U.S.-Iran military conflict. In late February, just before the first wave of attacks, the national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was almost $2.80, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). It peaked in mid-May at about $4.35 per gallon, and as of Oct. 26, the average price was still $4.12 per gallon – a 47.4% increase from February.

The price of highway diesel fuel, which is used by trucks and buses, has gone up even more. It increased from $3.81 a gallon in late February to $6.35 as of Oct. 26 – a 66.8% jump.

However, this year’s price hikes are a bit less dramatic when looked at over the long term, especially after factoring in inflation. And how much you pay for gas depends a great deal on where you live and what kind of fuel you put in your tank.

About this research We did this analysis to look at how and why gasoline and diesel fuel prices have changed over time. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center seeks to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics and issues. High gas and energy prices are a top concern for voters in the upcoming midterm elections. How did we do this? Our primary source for this analysis is the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an arm of the federal Energy Department that collects and disseminates a wide array of data on U.S. energy production and energy markets. Our analysis of prices for regular conventional gasoline spans September 1990 through October 2026. The earliest available price data on ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel is for February 2007. To compare gasoline and diesel fuel prices over long periods of time, we needed to convert the EIA numbers to constant 2026 dollars. We used the Consumer Price Index Retroactive Series (CPI-U-RS), available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Because the CPI-U-RS is only updated annually, we used the main CPI index to estimate the monthly CPI-U-RS for January-October 2026. To estimate how long the typical person would need to work to earn enough to buy a gallon of gas or diesel, we also had to determine median hourly earnings in each month. To do this, we analyzed Current Population Survey data, accessed via IPUMS, a project of the University of Minnesota. Because earnings data for September and October 2026 was not available when we accessed this dataset, we used August’s median hourly figure for those months instead. We didn’t calculate inflation-adjusted gas prices or minutes of work for October 2025, as inflation and wage data for that month are unavailable due to last year’s government shutdown.

Across multiple measures, gas prices peaked in 2008

U.S. gasoline prices, with and without inflation Monthly average retail price per gallon for regular-grade conventional gasoline, in … Note: CPI Research Series values for 2026 were estimated using monthly change in the regular Consumer Price Index. Data for October 2025 is not available due to government shutdown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Research Series. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. gasoline prices, with and without inflation Monthly average retail price per gallon for regular-grade conventional gasoline, in … Date Current dollars Constant (Oct ’26) dollars 2000-01 $1.28 $2.57 2000-02 $1.37 $2.73 2000-03 $1.50 $2.96 2000-04 $1.44 $2.84 2000-05 $1.46 $2.88 2000-06 $1.61 $3.17 2000-07 $1.53 $3.00 2000-08 $1.44 $2.82 2000-09 $1.53 $2.97 2000-10 $1.51 $2.94 2000-11 $1.50 $2.91 2000-12 $1.42 $2.76 2001-01 $1.43 $2.76 2001-02 $1.43 $2.76 2001-03 $1.38 $2.66 2001-04 $1.52 $2.90 2001-05 $1.65 $3.15 2001-06 $1.55 $2.95 2001-07 $1.34 $2.56 2001-08 $1.39 $2.64 2001-09 $1.51 $2.86 2001-10 $1.27 $2.43 2001-11 $1.14 $2.18 2001-12 $1.07 $2.06 2002-01 $1.09 $2.09 2002-02 $1.09 $2.08 2002-03 $1.22 $2.31 2002-04 $1.36 $2.57 2002-05 $1.35 $2.55 2002-06 $1.34 $2.52 2002-07 $1.36 $2.57 2002-08 $1.36 $2.55 2002-09 $1.36 $2.55 2002-10 $1.43 $2.67 2002-11 $1.39 $2.59 2002-12 $1.35 $2.52 2003-01 $1.42 $2.66 2003-02 $1.58 $2.93 2003-03 $1.64 $3.01 2003-04 $1.52 $2.80 2003-05 $1.44 $2.65 2003-06 $1.45 $2.68 2003-07 $1.48 $2.73 2003-08 $1.59 $2.91 2003-09 $1.62 $2.96 2003-10 $1.51 $2.77 2003-11 $1.47 $2.71 2003-12 $1.45 $2.66 2004-01 $1.56 $2.84 2004-02 $1.62 $2.94 2004-03 $1.69 $3.05 2004-04 $1.76 $3.16 2004-05 $1.95 $3.48 2004-06 $1.91 $3.41 2004-07 $1.86 $3.33 2004-08 $1.84 $3.29 2004-09 $1.84 $3.28 2004-10 $1.95 $3.47 2004-11 $1.93 $3.43 2004-12 $1.80 $3.20 2005-01 $1.81 $3.22 2005-02 $1.89 $3.33 2005-03 $2.06 $3.62 2005-04 $2.21 $3.85 2005-05 $2.11 $3.68 2005-06 $2.12 $3.70 2005-07 $2.25 $3.90 2005-08 $2.45 $4.22 2005-09 $2.86 $4.88 2005-10 $2.69 $4.57 2005-11 $2.22 $3.81 2005-12 $2.17 $3.74 2006-01 $2.30 $3.93 2006-02 $2.25 $3.83 2006-03 $2.41 $4.09 2006-04 $2.72 $4.57 2006-05 $2.83 $4.74 2006-06 $2.81 $4.69 2006-07 $2.92 $4.87 2006-08 $2.91 $4.83 2006-09 $2.50 $4.18 2006-10 $2.21 $3.72 2006-11 $2.21 $3.72 2006-12 $2.28 $3.83 2007-01 $2.19 $3.67 2007-02 $2.24 $3.72 2007-03 $2.50 $4.13 2007-04 $2.79 $4.57 2007-05 $3.12 $5.08 2007-06 $3.02 $4.92 2007-07 $2.95 $4.79 2007-08 $2.78 $4.52 2007-09 $2.82 $4.58 2007-10 $2.79 $4.53 2007-11 $3.06 $4.94 2007-12 $2.98 $4.81 2008-01 $3.02 $4.84 2008-02 $3.02 $4.83 2008-03 $3.22 $5.10 2008-04 $3.42 $5.39 2008-05 $3.74 $5.84 2008-06 $3.99 $6.18 2008-07 $4.00 $6.16 2008-08 $3.74 $5.78 2008-09 $3.71 $5.74 2008-10 $3.01 $4.71 2008-11 $2.10 $3.35 2008-12 $1.67 $2.69 2009-01 $1.77 $2.84 2009-02 $1.89 $3.02 2009-03 $1.94 $3.08 2009-04 $2.02 $3.21 2009-05 $2.24 $3.55 2009-06 $2.60 $4.08 2009-07 $2.48 $3.90 2009-08 $2.56 $4.02 2009-09 $2.48 $3.89 2009-10 $2.50 $3.92 2009-11 $2.61 $4.09 2009-12 $2.57 $4.03 2010-01 $2.68 $4.19 2010-02 $2.60 $4.07 2010-03 $2.74 $4.27 2010-04 $2.82 $4.38 2010-05 $2.80 $4.34 2010-06 $2.68 $4.17 2010-07 $2.68 $4.16 2010-08 $2.68 $4.16 2010-09 $2.68 $4.15 2010-10 $2.77 $4.28 2010-11 $2.82 $4.36 2010-12 $2.95 $4.56 2011-01 $3.06 $4.70 2011-02 $3.17 $4.85 2011-03 $3.51 $5.32 2011-04 $3.75 $5.64 2011-05 $3.85 $5.77 2011-06 $3.63 $5.44 2011-07 $3.61 $5.42 2011-08 $3.61 $5.40 2011-09 $3.57 $5.33 2011-10 $3.40 $5.08 2011-11 $3.33 $4.98 2011-12 $3.22 $4.83 2012-01 $3.33 $4.97 2012-02 $3.52 $5.23 2012-03 $3.77 $5.57 2012-04 $3.84 $5.65 2012-05 $3.64 $5.37 2012-06 $3.47 $5.11 2012-07 $3.38 $4.99 2012-08 $3.67 $5.39 2012-09 $3.80 $5.56 2012-10 $3.65 $5.35 2012-11 $3.38 $4.97 2012-12 $3.26 $4.80 2013-01 $3.26 $4.78 2013-02 $3.61 $5.26 2013-03 $3.65 $5.30 2013-04 $3.50 $5.10 2013-05 $3.57 $5.18 2013-06 $3.58 $5.18 2013-07 $3.52 $5.09 2013-08 $3.52 $5.09 2013-09 $3.47 $5.02 2013-10 $3.29 $4.76 2013-11 $3.19 $4.63 2013-12 $3.21 $4.66 2014-01 $3.25 $4.70 2014-02 $3.31 $4.76 2014-03 $3.47 $4.97 2014-04 $3.59 $5.12 2014-05 $3.60 $5.12 2014-06 $3.63 $5.15 2014-07 $3.54 $5.02 2014-08 $3.43 $4.87 2014-09 $3.35 $4.77 2014-10 $3.12 $4.45 2014-11 $2.88 $4.12 2014-12 $2.49 $3.58 2015-01 $2.05 $2.96 2015-02 $2.15 $3.10 2015-03 $2.35 $3.37 2015-04 $2.37 $3.38 2015-05 $2.58 $3.67 2015-06 $2.70 $3.82 2015-07 $2.67 $3.78 2015-08 $2.52 $3.58 2015-09 $2.28 $3.23 2015-10 $2.23 $3.17 2015-11 $2.09 $2.97 2015-12 $1.95 $2.78 2016-01 $1.84 $2.63 2016-02 $1.68 $2.40 2016-03 $1.90 $2.69 2016-04 $2.03 $2.86 2016-05 $2.20 $3.09 2016-06 $2.30 $3.23 2016-07 $2.16 $3.03 2016-08 $2.12 $2.97 2016-09 $2.16 $3.03 2016-10 $2.19 $3.06 2016-11 $2.11 $2.95 2016-12 $2.19 $3.07 2017-01 $2.29 $3.18 2017-02 $2.23 $3.09 2017-03 $2.24 $3.11 2017-04 $2.34 $3.23 2017-05 $2.30 $3.18 2017-06 $2.26 $3.11 2017-07 $2.21 $3.05 2017-08 $2.30 $3.16 2017-09 $2.57 $3.52 2017-10 $2.43 $3.33 2017-11 $2.47 $3.39 2017-12 $2.39 $3.27 2018-01 $2.47 $3.36 2018-02 $2.49 $3.38 2018-03 $2.49 $3.37 2018-04 $2.65 $3.58 2018-05 $2.81 $3.77 2018-06 $2.80 $3.76 2018-07 $2.77 $3.72 2018-08 $2.77 $3.71 2018-09 $2.77 $3.71 2018-10 $2.79 $3.72 2018-11 $2.56 $3.43 2018-12 $2.26 $3.04 2019-01 $2.15 $2.88 2019-02 $2.22 $2.97 2019-03 $2.44 $3.25 2019-04 $2.69 $3.56 2019-05 $2.73 $3.60 2019-06 $2.60 $3.43 2019-07 $2.64 $3.48 2019-08 $2.52 $3.32 2019-09 $2.49 $3.28 2019-10 $2.50 $3.28 2019-11 $2.48 $3.26 2019-12 $2.47 $3.25 2020-01 $2.46 $3.22 2020-02 $2.35 $3.07 2020-03 $2.13 $2.78 2020-04 $1.72 $2.27 2020-05 $1.77 $2.33 2020-06 $2.00 $2.62 2020-07 $2.10 $2.73 2020-08 $2.09 $2.72 2020-09 $2.10 $2.72 2020-10 $2.07 $2.69 2020-11 $2.02 $2.61 2020-12 $2.11 $2.73 2021-01 $2.24 $2.90 2021-02 $2.41 $3.10 2021-03 $2.73 $3.47 2021-04 $2.77 $3.50 2021-05 $2.89 $3.61 2021-06 $2.96 $3.68 2021-07 $3.04 $3.76 2021-08 $3.06 $3.77 2021-09 $3.08 $3.79 2021-10 $3.19 $3.89 2021-11 $3.28 $3.97 2021-12 $3.17 $3.83 2022-01 $3.19 $3.82 2022-02 $3.40 $4.04 2022-03 $4.08 $4.78 2022-04 $3.96 $4.62 2022-05 $4.27 $4.92 2022-06 $4.76 $5.42 2022-07 $4.41 $5.02 2022-08 $3.82 $4.35 2022-09 $3.56 $4.04 2022-10 $3.64 $4.11 2022-11 $3.53 $4.00 2022-12 $3.08 $3.50 2023-01 $3.25 $3.66 2023-02 $3.30 $3.70 2023-03 $3.32 $3.70 2023-04 $3.49 $3.88 2023-05 $3.43 $3.80 2023-06 $3.45 $3.81 2023-07 $3.48 $3.83 2023-08 $3.73 $4.09 2023-09 $3.69 $4.04 2023-10 $3.44 $3.77 2023-11 $3.17 $3.48 2023-12 $3.01 $3.31 2024-01 $2.96 $3.23 2024-02 $3.10 $3.37 2024-03 $3.32 $3.58 2024-04 $3.47 $3.72 2024-05 $3.46 $3.71 2024-06 $3.33 $3.57 2024-07 $3.38 $3.62 2024-08 $3.30 $3.53 2024-09 $3.11 $3.32 2024-10 $3.04 $3.24 2024-11 $2.96 $3.16 2024-12 $2.93 $3.12 2025-01 $2.98 $3.16 2025-02 $3.00 $3.17 2025-03 $2.98 $3.14 2025-04 $3.05 $3.20 2025-05 $3.02 $3.17 2025-06 $3.03 $3.17 2025-07 $3.02 $3.15 2025-08 $3.03 $3.15 2025-09 $3.04 $3.15 2025-10 $2.94 2025-11 $2.93 $3.04 2025-12 $2.77 $2.88 2026-01 $2.70 $2.79 2026-02 $2.78 $2.86 2026-03 $3.48 $3.55 2026-04 $3.94 $3.98 2026-05 $4.33 $4.35 2026-06 $3.90 $3.94 2026-07 $3.80 $3.83 2026-08 $3.92 $3.94 2026-09 $4.20 $4.20 2026-10 $4.14 $4.14 Download data as .csv Note: CPI Research Series values for 2026 were estimated using monthly change in the regular Consumer Price Index. Data for October 2025 is not available due to government shutdown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Research Series. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Since 1990, which is as far back as the EIA has data, June 2008 was the most expensive month to fill your tank once inflation is factored in. That month, the national average price for regular unleaded gas was $6.18 a gallon in today’s dollars, and diesel was $7.26 a gallon, also in 2026 dollars. (Both prices would plunge within a few months, as the global financial crisis sent the United States into a deep recession.)

Another way to look at the cost of fuel is how long you have to work to buy it – accounting for both pump prices and the money Americans have to spend.

In October 2026, a person would have had to work about 9.5 minutes to earn enough money to buy a gallon of regular-grade, conventional unleaded gas, based on that month’s national average price of around $4.14 a gallon and the national median wage of $26 an hour. (For more details on how this was calculated, read “About this research.”)

That compares with 6.3 minutes in February 2026, before the Iran war sent prices soaring. But back in July 2008, buying a gallon of gas took 16 minutes of work – the most ever in the period we studied.

How long does the typical American have to work to buy a gallon of gas? Minutes of work needed to earn enough to buy a gallon of … Note: Analysis is based on the national median hourly wage and average fuel price each month. Wage data for September and October 2026 was not yet available at the time of access, so those months use the August 2026 median wage ($26.00). Data for October 2025 is not available due to government shutdown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Current Population Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How long does the typical American have to work to buy a gallon of gas? Minutes of work needed to earn enough to buy a gallon of … Date Regular-grade conventional gasoline No. 2 diesel (ultra-low sulfur) 2026-10 9.5 14.4 2026-09 9.7 14.5 2026-08 9.0 12.6 2026-07 8.6 11.2 2026-06 9.0 11.6 2026-05 9.8 12.7 2026-04 9.0 12.6 2026-03 8.0 11.3 2026-02 6.3 8.4 2026-01 6.2 8.1 2025-12 6.7 8.7 2025-11 6.8 8.8 2025-10 2025-09 7.2 8.9 2025-08 7.0 8.6 2025-07 7.0 8.7 2025-06 7.3 8.6 2025-05 7.3 8.4 2025-04 7.0 8.2 2025-03 6.9 8.4 2025-02 7.2 8.8 2025-01 7.0 8.6 2024-12 6.9 8.2 2024-11 7.0 8.4 2024-10 7.3 8.6 2024-09 7.5 8.5 2024-08 7.9 8.9 2024-07 8.1 9.1 2024-06 8.0 8.9 2024-05 8.6 9.6 2024-04 8.5 9.8 2024-03 8.1 9.8 2024-02 7.7 10.0 2024-01 7.3 9.6 2023-12 7.3 9.6 2023-11 7.9 10.6 2023-10 8.5 11.2 2023-09 9.2 11.4 2023-08 9.3 10.9 2023-07 8.7 9.7 2023-06 8.6 9.5 2023-05 8.8 10.0 2023-04 9.1 10.6 2023-03 8.5 10.8 2023-02 8.3 11.0 2023-01 8.3 11.7 2022-12 8.0 12.2 2022-11 9.2 13.6 2022-10 9.4 13.5 2022-09 9.3 13.0 2022-08 10.0 13.1 2022-07 11.8 14.6 2022-06 12.8 15.4 2022-05 11.6 15.2 2022-04 10.6 13.7 2022-03 11.1 13.9 2022-02 9.3 11.0 2022-01 8.8 10.3 2021-12 8.8 9.7 2021-11 9.1 10.3 2021-10 8.8 10.0 2021-09 8.5 9.4 2021-08 8.6 9.4 2021-07 8.7 9.5 2021-06 8.5 9.4 2021-05 8.2 9.2 2021-04 7.9 8.9 2021-03 7.6 8.8 2021-02 6.9 8.1 2021-01 6.6 7.9 2020-12 6.2 7.6 2020-11 5.9 7.1 2020-10 6.0 6.9 2020-09 6.1 7.1 2020-08 5.8 6.7 2020-07 5.9 6.9 2020-06 5.5 6.7 2020-05 4.9 6.7 2020-04 4.7 6.9 2020-03 6.4 8.2 2020-02 7.0 8.7 2020-01 7.4 9.1 2019-12 7.6 9.4 2019-11 7.4 9.2 2019-10 7.8 9.5 2019-09 7.7 9.3 2019-08 7.9 9.4 2019-07 8.0 9.3 2019-06 8.1 9.7 2019-05 8.6 9.9 2019-04 8.4 9.7 2019-03 7.7 9.7 2019-02 6.9 9.3 2019-01 6.7 9.3 2018-12 7.1 9.7 2018-11 8.1 10.4 2018-10 8.8 10.6 2018-09 8.7 10.3 2018-08 9.1 10.6 2018-07 8.7 10.2 2018-06 9.3 10.8 2018-05 9.2 10.6 2018-04 8.5 9.9 2018-03 8.1 9.7 2018-02 8.1 9.9 2018-01 8.0 9.8 2017-12 8.0 9.7 2017-11 8.2 9.7 2017-10 8.1 9.3 2017-09 8.4 9.2 2017-08 7.7 8.7 2017-07 7.4 8.3 2017-06 7.5 8.4 2017-05 7.7 8.5 2017-04 7.8 8.6 2017-03 7.5 8.5 2017-02 7.4 8.6 2017-01 7.7 8.7 2016-12 7.5 8.6 2016-11 7.3 8.4 2016-10 7.3 8.2 2016-09 7.3 8.1 2016-08 7.3 8.1 2016-07 7.4 8.3 2016-06 8.0 8.4 2016-05 7.6 8.1 2016-04 7.0 7.4 2016-03 6.6 7.2 2016-02 5.8 6.9 2016-01 6.4 7.4 2015-12 6.9 8.2 2015-11 7.2 8.6 2015-10 7.9 8.9 2015-09 8.0 8.8 2015-08 8.9 9.2 2015-07 9.4 9.8 2015-06 9.6 10.2 2015-05 9.1 10.2 2015-04 8.5 10.0 2015-03 8.4 10.3 2015-02 7.6 10.1 2015-01 7.2 10.6 2014-12 8.8 12.0 2014-11 10.2 13.0 2014-10 11.7 13.8 2014-09 11.9 13.5 2014-08 12.5 14.0 2014-07 12.9 14.1 2014-06 13.4 14.4 2014-05 13.5 14.8 2014-04 13.2 14.5 2014-03 12.4 14.3 2014-02 11.8 14.2 2014-01 11.7 14.0 2013-12 11.7 14.1 2013-11 11.4 13.7 2013-10 12.3 14.6 2013-09 12.7 14.4 2013-08 13.1 14.6 2013-07 13.2 14.5 2013-06 13.4 14.4 2013-05 13.2 14.3 2013-04 12.7 14.2 2013-03 13.2 14.7 2013-02 13.3 15.2 2013-01 12.2 14.7 2012-12 12.0 14.6 2012-11 12.7 15.0 2012-10 13.7 15.3 2012-09 14.2 15.4 2012-08 13.9 15.1 2012-07 13.1 14.4 2012-06 13.0 14.1 2012-05 13.7 14.9 2012-04 14.2 15.2 2012-03 14.0 15.3 2012-02 13.2 14.8 2012-01 12.5 14.4 2011-12 12.1 14.5 2011-11 12.5 14.9 2011-10 12.9 14.4 2011-09 13.2 14.2 2011-08 14.1 15.0 2011-07 14.0 15.1 2011-06 14.0 15.2 2011-05 14.4 15.2 2011-04 14.1 15.3 2011-03 13.4 14.9 2011-02 11.9 13.4 2011-01 11.6 12.8 2010-12 11.4 12.6 2010-11 10.6 11.8 2010-10 10.5 11.6 2010-09 10.3 11.3 2010-08 10.3 11.4 2010-07 10.6 11.5 2010-06 10.4 11.5 2010-05 10.9 11.9 2010-04 10.6 11.5 2010-03 10.3 10.9 2010-02 10.1 10.8 2010-01 10.0 10.7 2009-12 10.0 10.7 2009-11 9.8 10.5 2009-10 9.4 10.1 2009-09 9.7 10.2 2009-08 10.0 10.3 2009-07 9.6 9.8 2009-06 10.1 9.8 2009-05 8.7 8.7 2009-04 7.8 8.6 2009-03 7.5 8.1 2009-02 7.3 8.5 2009-01 6.9 9.0 2008-12 6.5 9.6 2008-11 8.2 11.3 2008-10 11.6 13.8 2008-09 14.8 16.1 2008-08 14.6 16.8 2008-07 16.0 18.8 2008-06 16.0 18.7 2008-05 14.6 17.4 2008-04 13.5 16.2 2008-03 12.7 15.4 2008-02 11.9 13.3 2008-01 12.1 13.3 2007-12 11.9 13.4 2007-11 12.3 13.6 2007-10 11.2 12.3 2007-09 11.3 11.8 2007-08 11.1 11.5 2007-07 11.8 11.5 2007-06 12.3 11.5 2007-05 12.8 11.6 2007-04 11.3 11.6 2007-03 10.0 10.7 2007-02 9.1 10.2 Download data as .csv Note: Analysis is based on the national median hourly wage and average fuel price each month. Wage data for September and October 2026 was not yet available at the time of access, so those months use the August 2026 median wage ($26.00). Data for October 2025 is not available due to government shutdown. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Current Population Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The low was in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down much of the economy and was keeping millions of people home. Demand for gas plunged, and a gallon could be had for 4.7 minutes of labor.

There’s a similar pattern for ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, the national standard for diesel for the past two decades. In October 2026, it took 14.4 minutes of work at the national median earnings rate to buy a gallon of diesel, up from 8.4 minutes in February of this year. That’s approaching the all-time high set in July 2008, when the typical person would have had to work 18.8 minutes to earn enough for a single gallon of diesel. (Note that monthly price data for ultra-low sulfur diesel is only available back to early 2007.)

Cost differences by type of gas

Gasoline comes in many varieties, which can complicate analyses of its price trends.

Most drivers are familiar with regular, midgrade and premium gas. Starting in December 1994 – the earliest month for which we have comparable data – midgrade gas usually cost about 10 cents more than regular, while premium cost around 20 cents more than regular. But the spread between regular and premium began widening in late 2007, and the regular-midgrade spread followed in mid-2012. By October 2026, midgrade cost an average of 48.9 cents more than regular, and premium cost 91.7 cents more.

The spread between conventional and “reformulated” gas also has widened over time, though not as consistently. Reformulated gas is required to be sold in California, along the Northeastern seaboard and in several other major urban areas to reduce smog and other air pollutants.

In October 1996, reformulated gas cost about 3 cents per gallon more than conventional (averaged across all grades). By October 2006, the spread had widened to 10.5 cents, and by October 2016 it was 18.8 cents. After that the gap grew much more rapidly: By October 2026, it was up to 62.6 cents a gallon.

Cost differences by region

Where you buy gas also makes a difference in the cost. Much of the U.S. petroleum industry is concentrated along the Gulf Coast, so gas tends to be cheapest there. In October 2026, regular-grade conventional gas averaged $3.86 per gallon in the Gulf Coast region.

How much does it cost to fill your tank? Where you are matters a lot Average retail price per gallon for regular-grade gasoline, all formulations Note: Each region represents a Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) or subdistrict, except for the West Coast, which shows California broken out separately due to its unique characteristics. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How much does it cost to fill your tank? Where you are matters a lot Average retail price per gallon for regular-grade gasoline, all formulations Date New England Central Atlantic Lower Atlantic Midwest Gulf Coast Rocky Mountain West Coast (excl. California) California States CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA FL, GA, NC, SC, VA, WV IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, ND, OH, OK, SD, TN, WI AL, AR, LA, MS, NM, TX CO, ID, MT, UT, WY AK, AZ, HI, NV, OR, WA CA 1-year change (Oct. 27, 2025-Oct. 26, 2026) 43.10% 38.70% 36.50% 48.60% 43.50% 50.00% 27.20% 35.10% 2026-10-26 $4.20 $4.25 $3.83 $4.27 $3.70 $4.46 $4.87 $5.89 2026-10-19 $4.25 $4.31 $3.86 $4.15 $3.78 $4.47 $5.01 $6.03 2026-10-12 $4.29 $4.35 $3.93 $4.15 $3.85 $4.44 $5.07 $6.10 2026-10-05 $4.34 $4.36 $3.96 $4.11 $3.91 $4.42 $5.12 $6.23 2026-09-28 $4.37 $4.41 $4.20 $4.29 $3.92 $4.49 $5.15 $6.19 2026-09-21 $4.38 $4.44 $4.16 $4.39 $3.97 $4.51 $5.11 $6.00 2026-09-14 $4.29 $4.39 $4.04 $4.09 $3.85 $4.44 $5.03 $5.83 2026-09-07 $4.19 $4.24 $3.86 $3.89 $3.69 $4.31 $4.98 $5.68 2026-08-31 $4.10 $4.12 $3.78 $3.85 $3.62 $4.27 $4.82 $5.52 2026-08-24 $4.03 $4.09 $3.79 $3.93 $3.64 $4.36 $4.78 $5.45 2026-08-17 $3.95 $4.04 $3.73 $3.94 $3.62 $4.29 $4.71 $5.40 2026-08-10 $3.98 $4.06 $3.75 $3.82 $3.54 $4.12 $4.64 $5.43 2026-08-03 $4.07 $4.14 $3.79 $3.93 $3.60 $4.14 $4.69 $5.50 2026-07-27 $4.07 $4.17 $3.87 $3.88 $3.69 $4.08 $4.66 $5.49 2026-07-20 $4.01 $4.10 $3.79 $3.78 $3.59 $3.96 $4.54 $5.35 2026-07-13 $3.85 $3.93 $3.64 $3.66 $3.42 $3.82 $4.39 $5.20 2026-07-06 $3.81 $3.87 $3.56 $3.53 $3.34 $3.66 $4.42 $5.18 2026-06-29 $3.86 $3.92 $3.61 $3.63 $3.32 $3.72 $4.53 $5.25 2026-06-22 $3.95 $4.02 $3.58 $3.72 $3.44 $3.85 $4.67 $5.39 2026-06-15 $4.10 $4.14 $3.73 $3.86 $3.52 $4.10 $4.84 $5.55 2026-06-08 $4.24 $4.26 $3.76 $3.95 $3.64 $4.19 $4.96 $5.70 2026-06-01 $4.36 $4.37 $3.93 $4.14 $3.80 $4.33 $5.08 $5.85 2026-05-25 $4.46 $4.49 $4.15 $4.35 $3.99 $4.56 $5.16 $5.91 2026-05-18 $4.49 $4.53 $4.12 $4.40 $3.95 $4.59 $5.19 $5.96 2026-05-11 $4.48 $4.53 $4.18 $4.41 $3.95 $4.37 $5.19 $5.97 2026-05-04 $4.38 $4.42 $4.11 $4.40 $3.90 $4.36 $5.14 $5.96 2026-04-27 $4.09 $4.13 $3.82 $3.88 $3.68 $4.02 $4.97 $5.79 2026-04-20 $3.92 $4.03 $3.79 $3.79 $3.62 $3.94 $4.93 $5.65 2026-04-13 $3.97 $4.09 $3.86 $3.89 $3.74 $3.90 $4.96 $5.73 2026-04-06 $3.95 $4.09 $3.96 $3.77 $3.79 $3.89 $4.95 $5.77 2026-03-30 $3.79 $3.90 $3.77 $3.71 $3.59 $3.92 $4.88 $5.71 2026-03-23 $3.73 $3.86 $3.76 $3.68 $3.60 $3.85 $4.80 $5.65 2026-03-16 $3.54 $3.61 $3.57 $3.39 $3.41 $3.64 $4.52 $5.38 2026-03-09 $3.35 $3.42 $3.33 $3.28 $3.11 $3.26 $4.22 $5.09 2026-03-02 $2.88 $2.97 $2.83 $2.79 $2.64 $2.76 $3.79 $4.48 2026-02-23 $2.85 $2.96 $2.75 $2.68 $2.53 $2.66 $3.72 $4.44 2026-02-16 $2.84 $2.97 $2.75 $2.68 $2.48 $2.74 $3.61 $4.42 2026-02-09 $2.84 $2.95 $2.74 $2.69 $2.48 $2.67 $3.50 $4.31 2026-02-02 $2.82 $2.94 $2.75 $2.65 $2.44 $2.57 $3.42 $4.18 2026-01-26 $2.78 $2.89 $2.75 $2.69 $2.46 $2.54 $3.31 $4.04 2026-01-19 $2.79 $2.90 $2.67 $2.65 $2.40 $2.49 $3.30 $3.98 2026-01-12 $2.82 $2.90 $2.62 $2.60 $2.38 $2.42 $3.28 $3.98 2026-01-05 $2.85 $2.92 $2.67 $2.59 $2.37 $2.40 $3.34 $4.03 2025-12-29 $2.87 $2.94 $2.66 $2.61 $2.39 $2.43 $3.38 $4.04 2025-12-22 $2.89 $2.96 $2.71 $2.61 $2.44 $2.49 $3.42 $4.08 2025-12-15 $2.93 $3.01 $2.72 $2.69 $2.49 $2.55 $3.50 $4.16 2025-12-08 $2.94 $3.04 $2.79 $2.72 $2.49 $2.64 $3.61 $4.27 2025-12-01 $2.97 $3.09 $2.82 $2.74 $2.55 $2.78 $3.67 $4.36 2025-11-24 $3.00 $3.12 $2.90 $2.86 $2.64 $2.87 $3.70 $4.40 2025-11-17 $2.98 $3.13 $2.83 $2.91 $2.60 $2.95 $3.75 $4.48 2025-11-10 $2.97 $3.10 $2.78 $2.91 $2.60 $2.91 $3.78 $4.50 2025-11-03 $2.93 $3.06 $2.82 $2.83 $2.51 $2.94 $3.79 $4.43 2025-10-27 $2.93 $3.06 $2.81 $2.87 $2.58 $2.97 $3.83 $4.36 2025-10-20 $2.95 $3.06 $2.79 $2.81 $2.56 $3.00 $3.88 $4.43 2025-10-13 $2.98 $3.10 $2.85 $2.81 $2.62 $3.05 $3.95 $4.46 2025-10-06 $3.01 $3.11 $2.90 $2.93 $2.72 $3.07 $3.98 $4.45 2025-09-29 $3.03 $3.15 $2.87 $2.93 $2.67 $3.11 $4.01 $4.45 2025-09-22 $3.08 $3.19 $2.92 $3.01 $2.72 $3.18 $4.06 $4.47 2025-09-15 $3.10 $3.19 $2.89 $2.98 $2.77 $3.18 $4.06 $4.47 2025-09-08 $3.11 $3.22 $2.95 $3.06 $2.73 $3.24 $3.95 $4.42 2025-09-01 $3.07 $3.15 $2.91 $3.09 $2.77 $3.18 $3.88 $4.40 2025-08-25 $3.06 $3.13 $2.88 $3.08 $2.69 $3.16 $3.84 $4.35 2025-08-18 $3.04 $3.10 $2.92 $2.99 $2.75 $3.16 $3.80 $4.27 2025-08-11 $3.04 $3.12 $2.92 $3.00 $2.68 $3.16 $3.78 $4.27 2025-08-04 $3.05 $3.15 $2.93 $3.04 $2.73 $3.13 $3.75 $4.27 2025-07-28 $3.01 $3.10 $2.94 $3.01 $2.75 $3.12 $3.73 $4.23 2025-07-21 $3.04 $3.13 $2.93 $2.99 $2.74 $3.14 $3.77 $4.26 2025-07-14 $3.01 $3.15 $2.88 $3.03 $2.74 $3.13 $3.78 $4.28 2025-07-07 $3.02 $3.18 $2.92 $2.98 $2.69 $3.13 $3.80 $4.33 2025-06-30 $3.05 $3.22 $2.91 $3.05 $2.74 $3.18 $3.84 $4.36 2025-06-23 $3.08 $3.21 $2.98 $3.09 $2.84 $3.18 $3.86 $4.44 2025-06-16 $2.96 $3.11 $2.91 $3.03 $2.74 $3.11 $3.80 $4.43 2025-06-09 $2.95 $3.05 $2.89 $2.97 $2.72 $3.09 $3.80 $4.48 2025-06-02 $2.97 $3.09 $2.91 $2.97 $2.70 $3.14 $3.83 $4.55 2025-05-26 $2.99 $3.12 $2.92 $3.02 $2.73 $3.12 $3.86 $4.63 2025-05-19 $3.00 $3.11 $2.91 $3.03 $2.79 $3.13 $3.85 $4.69 2025-05-12 $2.95 $3.09 $2.86 $2.98 $2.69 $3.14 $3.76 $4.65 2025-05-05 $2.96 $3.11 $2.94 $3.03 $2.72 $3.12 $3.72 $4.55 2025-04-28 $2.95 $3.11 $2.92 $2.99 $2.69 $3.13 $3.76 $4.59 2025-04-21 $2.92 $3.12 $2.91 $3.01 $2.68 $3.13 $3.79 $4.61 2025-04-14 $2.92 $3.14 $2.96 $3.01 $2.75 $3.10 $3.83 $4.67 2025-04-07 $2.97 $3.18 $3.04 $3.10 $2.84 $3.17 $3.87 $4.73 2025-03-31 $2.94 $3.10 $2.93 $3.07 $2.73 $3.11 $3.74 $4.59 2025-03-24 $2.93 $3.08 $2.90 $3.02 $2.74 $3.04 $3.66 $4.42 2025-03-17 $2.92 $3.05 $2.89 $2.89 $2.63 $3.00 $3.66 $4.43 2025-03-10 $2.96 $3.07 $2.86 $2.90 $2.68 $2.96 $3.68 $4.48 2025-03-03 $2.98 $3.12 $2.89 $2.88 $2.64 $2.96 $3.71 $4.53 2025-02-24 $3.01 $3.14 $2.93 $2.94 $2.70 $3.02 $3.73 $4.61 2025-02-17 $3.01 $3.17 $2.94 $2.98 $2.74 $3.05 $3.73 $4.60 2025-02-10 $2.99 $3.18 $2.98 $2.99 $2.69 $3.02 $3.63 $4.39 2025-02-03 $3.00 $3.17 $2.93 $2.92 $2.71 $2.97 $3.57 $4.25 2025-01-27 $3.02 $3.21 $3.01 $2.95 $2.70 $2.92 $3.51 $4.22 2025-01-20 $3.02 $3.21 $2.99 $2.99 $2.69 $2.91 $3.50 $4.21 2025-01-13 $2.96 $3.12 $2.93 $2.90 $2.67 $2.88 $3.43 $4.16 2025-01-06 $2.97 $3.12 $2.91 $2.94 $2.66 $2.90 $3.40 $4.15 2024-12-30 $2.98 $3.07 $2.88 $2.88 $2.61 $2.88 $3.41 $4.11 2024-12-23 $2.98 $3.07 $2.86 $2.94 $2.65 $2.89 $3.43 $4.09 2024-12-16 $2.98 $3.09 $2.93 $2.88 $2.56 $2.84 $3.45 $4.10 2024-12-09 $2.99 $3.12 $2.93 $2.81 $2.60 $2.79 $3.48 $4.14 2024-12-02 $3.01 $3.12 $2.90 $2.90 $2.58 $2.79 $3.52 $4.18 2024-11-25 $3.00 $3.13 $2.94 $2.87 $2.64 $2.83 $3.54 $4.20 2024-11-18 $2.98 $3.12 $2.94 $2.88 $2.63 $2.92 $3.53 $4.20 2024-11-11 $3.00 $3.12 $2.93 $2.87 $2.63 $3.08 $3.57 $4.25 2024-11-04 $3.01 $3.14 $2.90 $2.94 $2.62 $3.10 $3.58 $4.29 2024-10-28 $3.04 $3.17 $2.97 $2.92 $2.65 $3.20 $3.60 $4.33 2024-10-21 $3.04 $3.18 $2.98 $3.01 $2.72 $3.22 $3.64 $4.41 2024-10-14 $3.05 $3.22 $2.93 $3.10 $2.74 $3.26 $3.64 $4.43 2024-10-07 $3.01 $3.18 $2.90 $3.04 $2.73 $3.27 $3.62 $4.41 2024-09-30 $3.02 $3.18 $3.00 $3.11 $2.70 $3.42 $3.65 $4.41 2024-09-23 $3.08 $3.21 $2.95 $3.08 $2.73 $3.43 $3.70 $4.49 2024-09-16 $3.15 $3.25 $2.97 $3.01 $2.73 $3.40 $3.72 $4.52 2024-09-09 $3.24 $3.29 $3.04 $3.10 $2.80 $3.36 $3.73 $4.45 2024-09-02 $3.29 $3.37 $3.14 $3.17 $2.84 $3.40 $3.76 $4.41 2024-08-26 $3.32 $3.41 $3.14 $3.21 $2.89 $3.36 $3.75 $4.33 2024-08-19 $3.36 $3.45 $3.19 $3.32 $3.00 $3.47 $3.77 $4.32 2024-08-12 $3.38 $3.48 $3.22 $3.39 $3.00 $3.41 $3.79 $4.33 2024-08-05 $3.43 $3.48 $3.30 $3.43 $3.01 $3.44 $3.78 $4.36 2024-07-29 $3.46 $3.52 $3.30 $3.48 $3.09 $3.40 $3.82 $4.37 2024-07-22 $3.48 $3.55 $3.30 $3.43 $3.05 $3.32 $3.82 $4.43 2024-07-15 $3.50 $3.57 $3.39 $3.37 $3.11 $3.39 $3.87 $4.49 2024-07-08 $3.49 $3.57 $3.37 $3.37 $3.06 $3.43 $3.89 $4.54 2024-07-01 $3.45 $3.53 $3.29 $3.42 $3.07 $3.35 $3.91 $4.53 2024-06-24 $3.40 $3.51 $3.26 $3.32 $3.02 $3.30 $3.94 $4.56 2024-06-17 $3.42 $3.53 $3.23 $3.32 $2.99 $3.33 $3.96 $4.60 2024-06-10 $3.46 $3.55 $3.24 $3.26 $2.95 $3.26 $4.04 $4.68 2024-06-03 $3.51 $3.60 $3.33 $3.35 $3.05 $3.36 $4.14 $4.81 2024-05-27 $3.54 $3.64 $3.38 $3.46 $3.11 $3.35 $4.21 $4.89 2024-05-20 $3.54 $3.63 $3.36 $3.43 $3.11 $3.43 $4.25 $4.97 2024-05-13 $3.58 $3.65 $3.37 $3.43 $3.17 $3.40 $4.31 $5.05 2024-05-06 $3.61 $3.69 $3.45 $3.40 $3.24 $3.46 $4.36 $5.12 2024-04-29 $3.62 $3.69 $3.43 $3.45 $3.19 $3.43 $4.39 $5.17 2024-04-22 $3.59 $3.71 $3.42 $3.46 $3.23 $3.46 $4.39 $5.24 2024-04-15 $3.40 $3.53 $3.41 $3.47 $3.18 $3.43 $4.40 $5.27 2024-04-08 $3.34 $3.48 $3.35 $3.46 $3.22 $3.38 $4.32 $5.14 2024-04-01 $3.30 $3.44 $3.36 $3.37 $3.12 $3.35 $4.18 $4.90 2024-03-25 $3.32 $3.46 $3.36 $3.41 $3.18 $3.29 $4.09 $4.80 2024-03-18 $3.25 $3.39 $3.34 $3.31 $3.10 $3.17 $3.99 $4.73 2024-03-11 $3.18 $3.33 $3.24 $3.29 $2.95 $3.08 $3.86 $4.69 2024-03-04 $3.17 $3.34 $3.19 $3.27 $2.95 $3.01 $3.77 $4.65 2024-02-26 $3.16 $3.31 $3.14 $3.10 $2.85 $2.98 $3.69 $4.44 2024-02-19 $3.16 $3.34 $3.18 $3.12 $2.90 $2.92 $3.61 $4.47 2024-02-12 $3.14 $3.27 $3.08 $3.04 $2.81 $2.79 $3.56 $4.42 2024-02-05 $3.12 $3.23 $3.05 $2.91 $2.82 $2.75 $3.57 $4.37 2024-01-29 $3.09 $3.22 $3.00 $2.87 $2.75 $2.73 $3.55 $4.29 2024-01-22 $3.07 $3.18 $2.91 $2.89 $2.69 $2.67 $3.55 $4.27 2024-01-15 $3.08 $3.18 $2.94 $2.82 $2.67 $2.73 $3.58 $4.34 2024-01-08 $3.12 $3.22 $2.98 $2.77 $2.68 $2.77 $3.65 $4.46 2024-01-01 $3.13 $3.25 $2.97 $2.80 $2.65 $2.79 $3.72 $4.48 2023-12-25 $3.15 $3.28 $3.01 $2.86 $2.68 $2.86 $3.70 $4.37 2023-12-18 $3.18 $3.28 $2.88 $2.80 $2.55 $2.81 $3.72 $4.36 2023-12-11 $3.25 $3.35 $2.95 $2.90 $2.62 $2.90 $3.80 $4.46 2023-12-04 $3.30 $3.40 $3.06 $2.99 $2.74 $3.02 $3.88 $4.60 2023-11-27 $3.34 $3.43 $2.94 $3.03 $2.71 $3.11 $3.97 $4.72 2023-11-20 $3.37 $3.44 $2.94 $3.12 $2.79 $3.20 $4.03 $4.77 2023-11-13 $3.41 $3.46 $3.01 $3.19 $2.81 $3.34 $4.13 $4.87 2023-11-06 $3.46 $3.52 $3.03 $3.21 $2.87 $3.46 $4.21 $4.94 2023-10-30 $3.51 $3.57 $3.13 $3.25 $2.97 $3.58 $4.34 $5.07 2023-10-23 $3.56 $3.60 $3.14 $3.32 $3.04 $3.69 $4.46 $5.22 2023-10-16 $3.60 $3.62 $3.20 $3.33 $3.04 $3.71 $4.55 $5.40 2023-10-09 $3.67 $3.68 $3.30 $3.42 $3.19 $3.82 $4.68 $5.60 2023-10-02 $3.73 $3.75 $3.35 $3.54 $3.32 $3.92 $4.83 $5.90 2023-09-25 $3.76 $3.80 $3.43 $3.64 $3.35 $4.00 $4.77 $5.70 2023-09-18 $3.78 $3.83 $3.51 $3.71 $3.43 $4.07 $4.73 $5.55 2023-09-11 $3.74 $3.78 $3.51 $3.68 $3.37 $4.01 $4.65 $5.25 2023-09-04 $3.75 $3.77 $3.56 $3.63 $3.36 $4.00 $4.65 $5.15 2023-08-28 $3.76 $3.81 $3.57 $3.64 $3.38 $3.98 $4.63 $5.11 2023-08-21 $3.78 $3.85 $3.64 $3.72 $3.46 $4.04 $4.61 $5.10 2023-08-14 $3.75 $3.84 $3.62 $3.77 $3.42 $3.95 $4.52 $4.98 2023-08-07 $3.75 $3.85 $3.66 $3.68 $3.45 $3.94 $4.45 $4.90 2023-07-31 $3.68 $3.78 $3.55 $3.61 $3.42 $3.87 $4.38 $4.83 2023-07-24 $3.56 $3.62 $3.38 $3.40 $3.24 $3.76 $4.35 $4.71 2023-07-17 $3.52 $3.57 $3.30 $3.41 $3.14 $3.77 $4.36 $4.72 2023-07-10 $3.53 $3.59 $3.30 $3.36 $3.15 $3.75 $4.38 $4.68 2023-07-03 $3.53 $3.58 $3.20 $3.39 $3.11 $3.79 $4.40 $4.65 2023-06-26 $3.54 $3.58 $3.26 $3.45 $3.19 $3.73 $4.45 $4.65 2023-06-19 $3.53 $3.57 $3.30 $3.49 $3.11 $3.72 $4.44 $4.69 2023-06-12 $3.53 $3.57 $3.32 $3.51 $3.15 $3.71 $4.45 $4.71 2023-06-05 $3.52 $3.58 $3.28 $3.43 $3.07 $3.65 $4.39 $4.65 2023-05-29 $3.53 $3.60 $3.29 $3.48 $3.12 $3.62 $4.42 $4.64 2023-05-22 $3.43 $3.54 $3.27 $3.47 $3.04 $3.58 $4.41 $4.61 2023-05-15 $3.42 $3.55 $3.30 $3.44 $3.08 $3.52 $4.41 $4.62 2023-05-08 $3.43 $3.57 $3.34 $3.39 $3.05 $3.54 $4.41 $4.64 2023-05-01 $3.49 $3.61 $3.42 $3.48 $3.15 $3.53 $4.42 $4.66 2023-04-24 $3.50 $3.64 $3.49 $3.55 $3.26 $3.55 $4.39 $4.69 2023-04-17 $3.40 $3.61 $3.48 $3.59 $3.34 $3.52 $4.31 $4.73 2023-04-10 $3.35 $3.53 $3.45 $3.52 $3.25 $3.44 $4.21 $4.68 2023-04-03 $3.26 $3.45 $3.32 $3.39 $3.15 $3.47 $4.14 $4.63 2023-03-27 $3.25 $3.38 $3.26 $3.24 $3.08 $3.54 $4.09 $4.63 2023-03-20 $3.28 $3.41 $3.26 $3.26 $3.02 $3.63 $4.05 $4.66 2023-03-13 $3.30 $3.44 $3.24 $3.31 $3.09 $3.73 $4.05 $4.73 2023-03-06 $3.28 $3.40 $3.13 $3.27 $2.98 $3.74 $3.95 $4.70 2023-02-27 $3.27 $3.38 $3.15 $3.17 $2.91 $3.78 $3.88 $4.59 2023-02-20 $3.33 $3.44 $3.19 $3.22 $3.01 $3.83 $3.83 $4.52 2023-02-13 $3.36 $3.48 $3.24 $3.24 $3.02 $3.77 $3.75 $4.43 2023-02-06 $3.42 $3.53 $3.32 $3.30 $3.09 $3.69 $3.76 $4.41 2023-01-30 $3.43 $3.58 $3.40 $3.38 $3.13 $3.54 $3.78 $4.36 2023-01-23 $3.37 $3.52 $3.30 $3.30 $3.09 $3.43 $3.71 $4.28 2023-01-16 $3.27 $3.42 $3.16 $3.21 $2.97 $3.29 $3.65 $4.25 2023-01-09 $3.27 $3.42 $3.08 $3.15 $2.89 $3.12 $3.66 $4.23 2023-01-02 $3.29 $3.41 $3.07 $3.05 $2.89 $3.04 $3.63 $4.22 2022-12-26 $3.29 $3.33 $2.85 $2.90 $2.68 $3.00 $3.64 $4.16 2022-12-19 $3.35 $3.41 $2.88 $2.91 $2.64 $3.09 $3.74 $4.20 2022-12-12 $3.47 $3.50 $2.99 $3.03 $2.73 $3.23 $3.92 $4.35 2022-12-05 $3.61 $3.64 $3.11 $3.21 $2.81 $3.40 $4.15 $4.56 2022-11-28 $3.70 $3.76 $3.23 $3.37 $2.92 $3.54 $4.34 $4.81 2022-11-21 $3.79 $3.82 $3.30 $3.52 $3.02 $3.64 $4.50 $5.03 2022-11-14 $3.84 $3.90 $3.37 $3.68 $3.14 $3.71 $4.61 $5.21 2022-11-07 $3.82 $3.93 $3.32 $3.78 $3.19 $3.76 $4.63 $5.23 2022-10-31 $3.74 $3.84 $3.26 $3.64 $3.18 $3.79 $4.71 $5.31 2022-10-24 $3.54 $3.71 $3.32 $3.69 $3.22 $3.85 $4.82 $5.50 2022-10-17 $3.56 $3.75 $3.37 $3.79 $3.32 $3.92 $4.99 $5.85 2022-10-10 $3.54 $3.67 $3.34 $3.88 $3.29 $3.95 $5.13 $6.16 2022-10-03 $3.41 $3.54 $3.18 $3.72 $3.08 $3.87 $5.10 $6.21 2022-09-26 $3.47 $3.59 $3.28 $3.63 $3.12 $3.92 $4.68 $5.62 2022-09-19 $3.58 $3.66 $3.30 $3.52 $3.16 $3.88 $4.40 $5.24 2022-09-12 $3.69 $3.75 $3.35 $3.57 $3.13 $3.89 $4.43 $5.18 2022-09-05 $3.82 $3.84 $3.42 $3.64 $3.23 $3.94 $4.39 $5.05 2022-08-29 $3.96 $3.99 $3.50 $3.68 $3.36 $4.02 $4.47 $5.06 2022-08-22 $4.08 $4.08 $3.48 $3.73 $3.40 $4.15 $4.52 $5.15 2022-08-15 $4.17 $4.17 $3.58 $3.76 $3.43 $4.21 $4.57 $5.22 2022-08-08 $4.32 $4.27 $3.69 $3.85 $3.54 $4.35 $4.67 $5.30 2022-08-01 $4.44 $4.36 $3.84 $4.04 $3.69 $4.51 $4.82 $5.47 2022-07-25 $4.48 $4.45 $3.98 $4.23 $3.83 $4.66 $4.93 $5.57 2022-07-18 $4.60 $4.57 $4.14 $4.43 $4.00 $4.85 $5.05 $5.71 2022-07-11 $4.71 $4.68 $4.28 $4.60 $4.19 $4.95 $5.20 $5.90 2022-07-04 $4.81 $4.80 $4.40 $4.73 $4.35 $5.00 $5.32 $6.04 2022-06-27 $4.89 $4.87 $4.52 $4.82 $4.50 $4.98 $5.40 $6.14 2022-06-20 $4.97 $4.95 $4.64 $4.91 $4.61 $4.99 $5.46 $6.22 2022-06-13 $5.02 $4.99 $4.72 $4.97 $4.63 $4.92 $5.43 $6.27 2022-06-06 $4.95 $4.87 $4.57 $4.82 $4.55 $4.71 $5.29 $6.18 2022-05-30 $4.72 $4.77 $4.36 $4.46 $4.22 $4.45 $5.08 $5.99 2022-05-23 $4.70 $4.78 $4.33 $4.40 $4.26 $4.33 $5.04 $5.90 2022-05-16 $4.59 $4.65 $4.25 $4.30 $4.16 $4.28 $4.89 $5.79 2022-05-09 $4.36 $4.47 $4.06 $4.15 $4.01 $4.23 $4.74 $5.65 2022-05-02 $4.17 $4.27 $3.96 $3.99 $3.86 $4.19 $4.64 $5.53 2022-04-25 $4.06 $4.12 $3.87 $3.92 $3.79 $4.19 $4.61 $5.51 2022-04-18 $3.99 $4.06 $3.83 $3.88 $3.73 $4.15 $4.60 $5.55 2022-04-11 $4.03 $4.09 $3.87 $3.89 $3.73 $4.14 $4.62 $5.62 2022-04-04 $4.09 $4.15 $3.97 $3.97 $3.82 $4.14 $4.67 $5.71 2022-03-28 $4.19 $4.21 $3.99 $4.05 $3.88 $4.17 $4.71 $5.76 2022-03-21 $4.23 $4.22 $4.04 $4.04 $3.94 $4.11 $4.68 $5.71 2022-03-14 $4.30 $4.35 $4.21 $4.09 $4.03 $4.14 $4.67 $5.59 2022-03-07 $4.19 $4.25 $3.98 $3.92 $3.82 $3.83 $4.33 $5.19 2022-02-28 $3.60 $3.71 $3.46 $3.47 $3.31 $3.37 $3.90 $4.67 2022-02-21 $3.54 $3.67 $3.39 $3.35 $3.24 $3.34 $3.85 $4.57 2022-02-14 $3.48 $3.62 $3.34 $3.32 $3.19 $3.33 $3.81 $4.52 2022-02-07 $3.43 $3.53 $3.30 $3.29 $3.12 $3.33 $3.80 $4.51 2022-01-31 $3.37 $3.46 $3.21 $3.19 $3.03 $3.33 $3.77 $4.49 2022-01-24 $3.34 $3.42 $3.12 $3.13 $3.01 $3.33 $3.77 $4.49 2022-01-17 $3.34 $3.40 $3.11 $3.11 $2.96 $3.33 $3.77 $4.50 2022-01-10 $3.36 $3.40 $3.08 $3.11 $2.92 $3.35 $3.76 $4.50 2022-01-03 $3.37 $3.42 $3.09 $3.03 $2.94 $3.37 $3.73 $4.50 2021-12-27 $3.37 $3.43 $3.10 $3.03 $2.91 $3.39 $3.72 $4.49 2021-12-20 $3.38 $3.44 $3.11 $3.05 $2.94 $3.41 $3.73 $4.50 2021-12-13 $3.40 $3.45 $3.14 $3.08 $2.94 $3.43 $3.76 $4.51 2021-12-06 $3.41 $3.46 $3.17 $3.11 $2.99 $3.47 $3.78 $4.53 2021-11-29 $3.43 $3.49 $3.22 $3.17 $3.00 $3.50 $3.79 $4.55 2021-11-22 $3.43 $3.50 $3.24 $3.20 $3.03 $3.52 $3.78 $4.55 2021-11-15 $3.43 $3.50 $3.21 $3.22 $3.07 $3.54 $3.76 $4.53 2021-11-08 $3.43 $3.48 $3.23 $3.26 $3.10 $3.55 $3.73 $4.47 2021-11-01 $3.40 $3.48 $3.25 $3.21 $3.07 $3.56 $3.72 $4.44 2021-10-25 $3.38 $3.48 $3.24 $3.22 $3.06 $3.56 $3.70 $4.39 2021-10-18 $3.31 $3.40 $3.13 $3.20 $2.98 $3.57 $3.64 $4.34 2021-10-11 $3.20 $3.33 $3.09 $3.14 $2.94 $3.56 $3.63 $4.27 2021-10-04 $3.10 $3.24 $2.98 $3.07 $2.84 $3.57 $3.59 $4.24 2021-09-27 $3.10 $3.24 $2.97 $3.04 $2.84 $3.58 $3.58 $4.22 2021-09-20 $3.10 $3.24 $2.99 $3.07 $2.81 $3.60 $3.60 $4.22 2021-09-13 $3.10 $3.22 $2.94 $3.03 $2.81 $3.63 $3.60 $4.23 2021-09-06 $3.09 $3.22 $2.96 $3.05 $2.83 $3.65 $3.60 $4.23 2021-08-30 $3.06 $3.18 $2.91 $3.00 $2.77 $3.65 $3.60 $4.23 2021-08-23 $3.06 $3.17 $2.92 $3.00 $2.80 $3.66 $3.61 $4.23 2021-08-16 $3.06 $3.18 $2.95 $3.05 $2.85 $3.67 $3.61 $4.26 2021-08-09 $3.06 $3.18 $2.95 $3.06 $2.83 $3.67 $3.59 $4.23 2021-08-02 $3.05 $3.19 $2.92 $3.05 $2.84 $3.64 $3.57 $4.21 2021-07-26 $3.05 $3.16 $2.91 $3.03 $2.81 $3.60 $3.55 $4.17 2021-07-19 $3.05 $3.16 $2.93 $3.06 $2.83 $3.56 $3.54 $4.18 2021-07-12 $3.05 $3.14 $2.92 $3.02 $2.83 $3.49 $3.52 $4.17 2021-07-05 $3.04 $3.13 $2.92 $3.03 $2.80 $3.43 $3.50 $4.14 2021-06-28 $3.01 $3.11 $2.89 $2.99 $2.78 $3.36 $3.45 $4.13 2021-06-21 $2.98 $3.09 $2.88 $2.96 $2.73 $3.27 $3.39 $4.09 2021-06-14 $2.96 $3.08 $2.89 $2.99 $2.75 $3.22 $3.38 $4.09 2021-06-07 $2.95 $3.06 $2.85 $2.95 $2.71 $3.19 $3.37 $4.08 2021-05-31 $2.94 $3.04 $2.85 $2.93 $2.72 $3.16 $3.34 $4.06 2021-05-24 $2.94 $3.04 $2.87 $2.90 $2.75 $3.15 $3.33 $4.01 2021-05-17 $2.93 $3.04 $2.88 $2.91 $2.78 $3.13 $3.32 $3.98 2021-05-10 $2.87 $2.99 $2.78 $2.87 $2.67 $3.06 $3.30 $3.95 2021-05-03 $2.80 $2.91 $2.69 $2.81 $2.58 $3.02 $3.24 $3.91 2021-04-26 $2.79 $2.89 $2.67 $2.80 $2.59 $2.99 $3.20 $3.86 2021-04-19 $2.75 $2.85 $2.69 $2.77 $2.57 $2.97 $3.17 $3.84 2021-04-12 $2.74 $2.85 $2.70 $2.75 $2.58 $2.95 $3.16 $3.80 2021-04-05 $2.76 $2.87 $2.70 $2.78 $2.59 $2.95 $3.16 $3.79 2021-03-29 $2.76 $2.88 $2.72 $2.75 $2.60 $2.95 $3.15 $3.77 2021-03-22 $2.78 $2.90 $2.75 $2.74 $2.62 $2.94 $3.14 $3.76 2021-03-15 $2.76 $2.90 $2.72 $2.76 $2.61 $2.84 $3.10 $3.73 2021-03-08 $2.69 $2.86 $2.61 $2.71 $2.50 $2.71 $3.02 $3.64 2021-03-01 $2.64 $2.81 $2.56 $2.66 $2.41 $2.57 $2.96 $3.56 2021-02-22 $2.56 $2.74 $2.53 $2.56 $2.34 $2.44 $2.81 $3.45 2021-02-15 $2.47 $2.63 $2.37 $2.40 $2.22 $2.39 $2.69 $3.35 2021-02-08 $2.45 $2.59 $2.34 $2.36 $2.16 $2.33 $2.64 $3.32 2021-02-01 $2.40 $2.54 $2.27 $2.31 $2.11 $2.28 $2.60 $3.27 2021-01-25 $2.38 $2.53 $2.27 $2.28 $2.10 $2.26 $2.58 $3.25 2021-01-18 $2.36 $2.52 $2.24 $2.28 $2.11 $2.24 $2.56 $3.21 2021-01-11 $2.28 $2.45 $2.20 $2.22 $2.02 $2.21 $2.51 $3.15 2021-01-04 $2.24 $2.39 $2.11 $2.15 $1.93 $2.19 $2.47 $3.10 Download data as .csv Note: Each region represents a Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) or subdistrict, except for the West Coast, which shows California broken out separately due to its unique characteristics. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Conversely, California almost always has the most expensive gas in the country. In October 2026, a gallon of regular-grade gas averaged $6.06 in the Golden State. The California Energy Commission cites several reasons why:

The state uses only reformulated gas.

California levies the highest gas taxes in the country. Strict environmental rules and hefty environmental program fees also add to the pump price.

California is geographically far removed from other refining centers, and no fuel pipelines cross the Rocky Mountains to bring fuels into the state. (A few pipelines do transport fuel from California to Nevada and Arizona.) ) As a result, all gas consumed in California is either refined there or brought in by ship.

Research Analyst Dana Braga contributed to this analysis.