Gas Prices Are High Now, but for Many Americans They Were Even Higher in the Past

The U.S. economy is the top issue for voters in the midterm elections, and the cost of gasoline in particular is on people’s minds. Nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) say they’re very concerned about the price of gas and energy, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. That share is up from 60% in July and 43% in January.
Gas prices have steadily risen this year amid the U.S.-Iran military conflict. In late February, just before the first wave of attacks, the national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was almost $2.80, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). It peaked in mid-May at about $4.35 per gallon, and as of Oct. 26, the average price was still $4.12 per gallon – a 47.4% increase from February.
The price of highway diesel fuel, which is used by trucks and buses, has gone up even more. It increased from $3.81 a gallon in late February to $6.35 as of Oct. 26 – a 66.8% jump.
However, this year’s price hikes are a bit less dramatic when looked at over the long term, especially after factoring in inflation. And how much you pay for gas depends a great deal on where you live and what kind of fuel you put in your tank.
Across multiple measures, gas prices peaked in 2008
|Date
|Current dollars
|Constant (Oct ’26) dollars
|2000-01
|$1.28
|$2.57
|2000-02
|$1.37
|$2.73
|2000-03
|$1.50
|$2.96
|2000-04
|$1.44
|$2.84
|2000-05
|$1.46
|$2.88
|2000-06
|$1.61
|$3.17
|2000-07
|$1.53
|$3.00
|2000-08
|$1.44
|$2.82
|2000-09
|$1.53
|$2.97
|2000-10
|$1.51
|$2.94
|2000-11
|$1.50
|$2.91
|2000-12
|$1.42
|$2.76
|2001-01
|$1.43
|$2.76
|2001-02
|$1.43
|$2.76
|2001-03
|$1.38
|$2.66
|2001-04
|$1.52
|$2.90
|2001-05
|$1.65
|$3.15
|2001-06
|$1.55
|$2.95
|2001-07
|$1.34
|$2.56
|2001-08
|$1.39
|$2.64
|2001-09
|$1.51
|$2.86
|2001-10
|$1.27
|$2.43
|2001-11
|$1.14
|$2.18
|2001-12
|$1.07
|$2.06
|2002-01
|$1.09
|$2.09
|2002-02
|$1.09
|$2.08
|2002-03
|$1.22
|$2.31
|2002-04
|$1.36
|$2.57
|2002-05
|$1.35
|$2.55
|2002-06
|$1.34
|$2.52
|2002-07
|$1.36
|$2.57
|2002-08
|$1.36
|$2.55
|2002-09
|$1.36
|$2.55
|2002-10
|$1.43
|$2.67
|2002-11
|$1.39
|$2.59
|2002-12
|$1.35
|$2.52
|2003-01
|$1.42
|$2.66
|2003-02
|$1.58
|$2.93
|2003-03
|$1.64
|$3.01
|2003-04
|$1.52
|$2.80
|2003-05
|$1.44
|$2.65
|2003-06
|$1.45
|$2.68
|2003-07
|$1.48
|$2.73
|2003-08
|$1.59
|$2.91
|2003-09
|$1.62
|$2.96
|2003-10
|$1.51
|$2.77
|2003-11
|$1.47
|$2.71
|2003-12
|$1.45
|$2.66
|2004-01
|$1.56
|$2.84
|2004-02
|$1.62
|$2.94
|2004-03
|$1.69
|$3.05
|2004-04
|$1.76
|$3.16
|2004-05
|$1.95
|$3.48
|2004-06
|$1.91
|$3.41
|2004-07
|$1.86
|$3.33
|2004-08
|$1.84
|$3.29
|2004-09
|$1.84
|$3.28
|2004-10
|$1.95
|$3.47
|2004-11
|$1.93
|$3.43
|2004-12
|$1.80
|$3.20
|2005-01
|$1.81
|$3.22
|2005-02
|$1.89
|$3.33
|2005-03
|$2.06
|$3.62
|2005-04
|$2.21
|$3.85
|2005-05
|$2.11
|$3.68
|2005-06
|$2.12
|$3.70
|2005-07
|$2.25
|$3.90
|2005-08
|$2.45
|$4.22
|2005-09
|$2.86
|$4.88
|2005-10
|$2.69
|$4.57
|2005-11
|$2.22
|$3.81
|2005-12
|$2.17
|$3.74
|2006-01
|$2.30
|$3.93
|2006-02
|$2.25
|$3.83
|2006-03
|$2.41
|$4.09
|2006-04
|$2.72
|$4.57
|2006-05
|$2.83
|$4.74
|2006-06
|$2.81
|$4.69
|2006-07
|$2.92
|$4.87
|2006-08
|$2.91
|$4.83
|2006-09
|$2.50
|$4.18
|2006-10
|$2.21
|$3.72
|2006-11
|$2.21
|$3.72
|2006-12
|$2.28
|$3.83
|2007-01
|$2.19
|$3.67
|2007-02
|$2.24
|$3.72
|2007-03
|$2.50
|$4.13
|2007-04
|$2.79
|$4.57
|2007-05
|$3.12
|$5.08
|2007-06
|$3.02
|$4.92
|2007-07
|$2.95
|$4.79
|2007-08
|$2.78
|$4.52
|2007-09
|$2.82
|$4.58
|2007-10
|$2.79
|$4.53
|2007-11
|$3.06
|$4.94
|2007-12
|$2.98
|$4.81
|2008-01
|$3.02
|$4.84
|2008-02
|$3.02
|$4.83
|2008-03
|$3.22
|$5.10
|2008-04
|$3.42
|$5.39
|2008-05
|$3.74
|$5.84
|2008-06
|$3.99
|$6.18
|2008-07
|$4.00
|$6.16
|2008-08
|$3.74
|$5.78
|2008-09
|$3.71
|$5.74
|2008-10
|$3.01
|$4.71
|2008-11
|$2.10
|$3.35
|2008-12
|$1.67
|$2.69
|2009-01
|$1.77
|$2.84
|2009-02
|$1.89
|$3.02
|2009-03
|$1.94
|$3.08
|2009-04
|$2.02
|$3.21
|2009-05
|$2.24
|$3.55
|2009-06
|$2.60
|$4.08
|2009-07
|$2.48
|$3.90
|2009-08
|$2.56
|$4.02
|2009-09
|$2.48
|$3.89
|2009-10
|$2.50
|$3.92
|2009-11
|$2.61
|$4.09
|2009-12
|$2.57
|$4.03
|2010-01
|$2.68
|$4.19
|2010-02
|$2.60
|$4.07
|2010-03
|$2.74
|$4.27
|2010-04
|$2.82
|$4.38
|2010-05
|$2.80
|$4.34
|2010-06
|$2.68
|$4.17
|2010-07
|$2.68
|$4.16
|2010-08
|$2.68
|$4.16
|2010-09
|$2.68
|$4.15
|2010-10
|$2.77
|$4.28
|2010-11
|$2.82
|$4.36
|2010-12
|$2.95
|$4.56
|2011-01
|$3.06
|$4.70
|2011-02
|$3.17
|$4.85
|2011-03
|$3.51
|$5.32
|2011-04
|$3.75
|$5.64
|2011-05
|$3.85
|$5.77
|2011-06
|$3.63
|$5.44
|2011-07
|$3.61
|$5.42
|2011-08
|$3.61
|$5.40
|2011-09
|$3.57
|$5.33
|2011-10
|$3.40
|$5.08
|2011-11
|$3.33
|$4.98
|2011-12
|$3.22
|$4.83
|2012-01
|$3.33
|$4.97
|2012-02
|$3.52
|$5.23
|2012-03
|$3.77
|$5.57
|2012-04
|$3.84
|$5.65
|2012-05
|$3.64
|$5.37
|2012-06
|$3.47
|$5.11
|2012-07
|$3.38
|$4.99
|2012-08
|$3.67
|$5.39
|2012-09
|$3.80
|$5.56
|2012-10
|$3.65
|$5.35
|2012-11
|$3.38
|$4.97
|2012-12
|$3.26
|$4.80
|2013-01
|$3.26
|$4.78
|2013-02
|$3.61
|$5.26
|2013-03
|$3.65
|$5.30
|2013-04
|$3.50
|$5.10
|2013-05
|$3.57
|$5.18
|2013-06
|$3.58
|$5.18
|2013-07
|$3.52
|$5.09
|2013-08
|$3.52
|$5.09
|2013-09
|$3.47
|$5.02
|2013-10
|$3.29
|$4.76
|2013-11
|$3.19
|$4.63
|2013-12
|$3.21
|$4.66
|2014-01
|$3.25
|$4.70
|2014-02
|$3.31
|$4.76
|2014-03
|$3.47
|$4.97
|2014-04
|$3.59
|$5.12
|2014-05
|$3.60
|$5.12
|2014-06
|$3.63
|$5.15
|2014-07
|$3.54
|$5.02
|2014-08
|$3.43
|$4.87
|2014-09
|$3.35
|$4.77
|2014-10
|$3.12
|$4.45
|2014-11
|$2.88
|$4.12
|2014-12
|$2.49
|$3.58
|2015-01
|$2.05
|$2.96
|2015-02
|$2.15
|$3.10
|2015-03
|$2.35
|$3.37
|2015-04
|$2.37
|$3.38
|2015-05
|$2.58
|$3.67
|2015-06
|$2.70
|$3.82
|2015-07
|$2.67
|$3.78
|2015-08
|$2.52
|$3.58
|2015-09
|$2.28
|$3.23
|2015-10
|$2.23
|$3.17
|2015-11
|$2.09
|$2.97
|2015-12
|$1.95
|$2.78
|2016-01
|$1.84
|$2.63
|2016-02
|$1.68
|$2.40
|2016-03
|$1.90
|$2.69
|2016-04
|$2.03
|$2.86
|2016-05
|$2.20
|$3.09
|2016-06
|$2.30
|$3.23
|2016-07
|$2.16
|$3.03
|2016-08
|$2.12
|$2.97
|2016-09
|$2.16
|$3.03
|2016-10
|$2.19
|$3.06
|2016-11
|$2.11
|$2.95
|2016-12
|$2.19
|$3.07
|2017-01
|$2.29
|$3.18
|2017-02
|$2.23
|$3.09
|2017-03
|$2.24
|$3.11
|2017-04
|$2.34
|$3.23
|2017-05
|$2.30
|$3.18
|2017-06
|$2.26
|$3.11
|2017-07
|$2.21
|$3.05
|2017-08
|$2.30
|$3.16
|2017-09
|$2.57
|$3.52
|2017-10
|$2.43
|$3.33
|2017-11
|$2.47
|$3.39
|2017-12
|$2.39
|$3.27
|2018-01
|$2.47
|$3.36
|2018-02
|$2.49
|$3.38
|2018-03
|$2.49
|$3.37
|2018-04
|$2.65
|$3.58
|2018-05
|$2.81
|$3.77
|2018-06
|$2.80
|$3.76
|2018-07
|$2.77
|$3.72
|2018-08
|$2.77
|$3.71
|2018-09
|$2.77
|$3.71
|2018-10
|$2.79
|$3.72
|2018-11
|$2.56
|$3.43
|2018-12
|$2.26
|$3.04
|2019-01
|$2.15
|$2.88
|2019-02
|$2.22
|$2.97
|2019-03
|$2.44
|$3.25
|2019-04
|$2.69
|$3.56
|2019-05
|$2.73
|$3.60
|2019-06
|$2.60
|$3.43
|2019-07
|$2.64
|$3.48
|2019-08
|$2.52
|$3.32
|2019-09
|$2.49
|$3.28
|2019-10
|$2.50
|$3.28
|2019-11
|$2.48
|$3.26
|2019-12
|$2.47
|$3.25
|2020-01
|$2.46
|$3.22
|2020-02
|$2.35
|$3.07
|2020-03
|$2.13
|$2.78
|2020-04
|$1.72
|$2.27
|2020-05
|$1.77
|$2.33
|2020-06
|$2.00
|$2.62
|2020-07
|$2.10
|$2.73
|2020-08
|$2.09
|$2.72
|2020-09
|$2.10
|$2.72
|2020-10
|$2.07
|$2.69
|2020-11
|$2.02
|$2.61
|2020-12
|$2.11
|$2.73
|2021-01
|$2.24
|$2.90
|2021-02
|$2.41
|$3.10
|2021-03
|$2.73
|$3.47
|2021-04
|$2.77
|$3.50
|2021-05
|$2.89
|$3.61
|2021-06
|$2.96
|$3.68
|2021-07
|$3.04
|$3.76
|2021-08
|$3.06
|$3.77
|2021-09
|$3.08
|$3.79
|2021-10
|$3.19
|$3.89
|2021-11
|$3.28
|$3.97
|2021-12
|$3.17
|$3.83
|2022-01
|$3.19
|$3.82
|2022-02
|$3.40
|$4.04
|2022-03
|$4.08
|$4.78
|2022-04
|$3.96
|$4.62
|2022-05
|$4.27
|$4.92
|2022-06
|$4.76
|$5.42
|2022-07
|$4.41
|$5.02
|2022-08
|$3.82
|$4.35
|2022-09
|$3.56
|$4.04
|2022-10
|$3.64
|$4.11
|2022-11
|$3.53
|$4.00
|2022-12
|$3.08
|$3.50
|2023-01
|$3.25
|$3.66
|2023-02
|$3.30
|$3.70
|2023-03
|$3.32
|$3.70
|2023-04
|$3.49
|$3.88
|2023-05
|$3.43
|$3.80
|2023-06
|$3.45
|$3.81
|2023-07
|$3.48
|$3.83
|2023-08
|$3.73
|$4.09
|2023-09
|$3.69
|$4.04
|2023-10
|$3.44
|$3.77
|2023-11
|$3.17
|$3.48
|2023-12
|$3.01
|$3.31
|2024-01
|$2.96
|$3.23
|2024-02
|$3.10
|$3.37
|2024-03
|$3.32
|$3.58
|2024-04
|$3.47
|$3.72
|2024-05
|$3.46
|$3.71
|2024-06
|$3.33
|$3.57
|2024-07
|$3.38
|$3.62
|2024-08
|$3.30
|$3.53
|2024-09
|$3.11
|$3.32
|2024-10
|$3.04
|$3.24
|2024-11
|$2.96
|$3.16
|2024-12
|$2.93
|$3.12
|2025-01
|$2.98
|$3.16
|2025-02
|$3.00
|$3.17
|2025-03
|$2.98
|$3.14
|2025-04
|$3.05
|$3.20
|2025-05
|$3.02
|$3.17
|2025-06
|$3.03
|$3.17
|2025-07
|$3.02
|$3.15
|2025-08
|$3.03
|$3.15
|2025-09
|$3.04
|$3.15
|2025-10
|$2.94
|2025-11
|$2.93
|$3.04
|2025-12
|$2.77
|$2.88
|2026-01
|$2.70
|$2.79
|2026-02
|$2.78
|$2.86
|2026-03
|$3.48
|$3.55
|2026-04
|$3.94
|$3.98
|2026-05
|$4.33
|$4.35
|2026-06
|$3.90
|$3.94
|2026-07
|$3.80
|$3.83
|2026-08
|$3.92
|$3.94
|2026-09
|$4.20
|$4.20
|2026-10
|$4.14
|$4.14
Since 1990, which is as far back as the EIA has data, June 2008 was the most expensive month to fill your tank once inflation is factored in. That month, the national average price for regular unleaded gas was $6.18 a gallon in today’s dollars, and diesel was $7.26 a gallon, also in 2026 dollars. (Both prices would plunge within a few months, as the global financial crisis sent the United States into a deep recession.)
Another way to look at the cost of fuel is how long you have to work to buy it – accounting for both pump prices and the money Americans have to spend.
In October 2026, a person would have had to work about 9.5 minutes to earn enough money to buy a gallon of regular-grade, conventional unleaded gas, based on that month’s national average price of around $4.14 a gallon and the national median wage of $26 an hour. (For more details on how this was calculated, read “About this research.”)
That compares with 6.3 minutes in February 2026, before the Iran war sent prices soaring. But back in July 2008, buying a gallon of gas took 16 minutes of work – the most ever in the period we studied.
|Date
|Regular-grade conventional gasoline
|No. 2 diesel (ultra-low sulfur)
|2026-10
|9.5
|14.4
|2026-09
|9.7
|14.5
|2026-08
|9.0
|12.6
|2026-07
|8.6
|11.2
|2026-06
|9.0
|11.6
|2026-05
|9.8
|12.7
|2026-04
|9.0
|12.6
|2026-03
|8.0
|11.3
|2026-02
|6.3
|8.4
|2026-01
|6.2
|8.1
|2025-12
|6.7
|8.7
|2025-11
|6.8
|8.8
|2025-10
|2025-09
|7.2
|8.9
|2025-08
|7.0
|8.6
|2025-07
|7.0
|8.7
|2025-06
|7.3
|8.6
|2025-05
|7.3
|8.4
|2025-04
|7.0
|8.2
|2025-03
|6.9
|8.4
|2025-02
|7.2
|8.8
|2025-01
|7.0
|8.6
|2024-12
|6.9
|8.2
|2024-11
|7.0
|8.4
|2024-10
|7.3
|8.6
|2024-09
|7.5
|8.5
|2024-08
|7.9
|8.9
|2024-07
|8.1
|9.1
|2024-06
|8.0
|8.9
|2024-05
|8.6
|9.6
|2024-04
|8.5
|9.8
|2024-03
|8.1
|9.8
|2024-02
|7.7
|10.0
|2024-01
|7.3
|9.6
|2023-12
|7.3
|9.6
|2023-11
|7.9
|10.6
|2023-10
|8.5
|11.2
|2023-09
|9.2
|11.4
|2023-08
|9.3
|10.9
|2023-07
|8.7
|9.7
|2023-06
|8.6
|9.5
|2023-05
|8.8
|10.0
|2023-04
|9.1
|10.6
|2023-03
|8.5
|10.8
|2023-02
|8.3
|11.0
|2023-01
|8.3
|11.7
|2022-12
|8.0
|12.2
|2022-11
|9.2
|13.6
|2022-10
|9.4
|13.5
|2022-09
|9.3
|13.0
|2022-08
|10.0
|13.1
|2022-07
|11.8
|14.6
|2022-06
|12.8
|15.4
|2022-05
|11.6
|15.2
|2022-04
|10.6
|13.7
|2022-03
|11.1
|13.9
|2022-02
|9.3
|11.0
|2022-01
|8.8
|10.3
|2021-12
|8.8
|9.7
|2021-11
|9.1
|10.3
|2021-10
|8.8
|10.0
|2021-09
|8.5
|9.4
|2021-08
|8.6
|9.4
|2021-07
|8.7
|9.5
|2021-06
|8.5
|9.4
|2021-05
|8.2
|9.2
|2021-04
|7.9
|8.9
|2021-03
|7.6
|8.8
|2021-02
|6.9
|8.1
|2021-01
|6.6
|7.9
|2020-12
|6.2
|7.6
|2020-11
|5.9
|7.1
|2020-10
|6.0
|6.9
|2020-09
|6.1
|7.1
|2020-08
|5.8
|6.7
|2020-07
|5.9
|6.9
|2020-06
|5.5
|6.7
|2020-05
|4.9
|6.7
|2020-04
|4.7
|6.9
|2020-03
|6.4
|8.2
|2020-02
|7.0
|8.7
|2020-01
|7.4
|9.1
|2019-12
|7.6
|9.4
|2019-11
|7.4
|9.2
|2019-10
|7.8
|9.5
|2019-09
|7.7
|9.3
|2019-08
|7.9
|9.4
|2019-07
|8.0
|9.3
|2019-06
|8.1
|9.7
|2019-05
|8.6
|9.9
|2019-04
|8.4
|9.7
|2019-03
|7.7
|9.7
|2019-02
|6.9
|9.3
|2019-01
|6.7
|9.3
|2018-12
|7.1
|9.7
|2018-11
|8.1
|10.4
|2018-10
|8.8
|10.6
|2018-09
|8.7
|10.3
|2018-08
|9.1
|10.6
|2018-07
|8.7
|10.2
|2018-06
|9.3
|10.8
|2018-05
|9.2
|10.6
|2018-04
|8.5
|9.9
|2018-03
|8.1
|9.7
|2018-02
|8.1
|9.9
|2018-01
|8.0
|9.8
|2017-12
|8.0
|9.7
|2017-11
|8.2
|9.7
|2017-10
|8.1
|9.3
|2017-09
|8.4
|9.2
|2017-08
|7.7
|8.7
|2017-07
|7.4
|8.3
|2017-06
|7.5
|8.4
|2017-05
|7.7
|8.5
|2017-04
|7.8
|8.6
|2017-03
|7.5
|8.5
|2017-02
|7.4
|8.6
|2017-01
|7.7
|8.7
|2016-12
|7.5
|8.6
|2016-11
|7.3
|8.4
|2016-10
|7.3
|8.2
|2016-09
|7.3
|8.1
|2016-08
|7.3
|8.1
|2016-07
|7.4
|8.3
|2016-06
|8.0
|8.4
|2016-05
|7.6
|8.1
|2016-04
|7.0
|7.4
|2016-03
|6.6
|7.2
|2016-02
|5.8
|6.9
|2016-01
|6.4
|7.4
|2015-12
|6.9
|8.2
|2015-11
|7.2
|8.6
|2015-10
|7.9
|8.9
|2015-09
|8.0
|8.8
|2015-08
|8.9
|9.2
|2015-07
|9.4
|9.8
|2015-06
|9.6
|10.2
|2015-05
|9.1
|10.2
|2015-04
|8.5
|10.0
|2015-03
|8.4
|10.3
|2015-02
|7.6
|10.1
|2015-01
|7.2
|10.6
|2014-12
|8.8
|12.0
|2014-11
|10.2
|13.0
|2014-10
|11.7
|13.8
|2014-09
|11.9
|13.5
|2014-08
|12.5
|14.0
|2014-07
|12.9
|14.1
|2014-06
|13.4
|14.4
|2014-05
|13.5
|14.8
|2014-04
|13.2
|14.5
|2014-03
|12.4
|14.3
|2014-02
|11.8
|14.2
|2014-01
|11.7
|14.0
|2013-12
|11.7
|14.1
|2013-11
|11.4
|13.7
|2013-10
|12.3
|14.6
|2013-09
|12.7
|14.4
|2013-08
|13.1
|14.6
|2013-07
|13.2
|14.5
|2013-06
|13.4
|14.4
|2013-05
|13.2
|14.3
|2013-04
|12.7
|14.2
|2013-03
|13.2
|14.7
|2013-02
|13.3
|15.2
|2013-01
|12.2
|14.7
|2012-12
|12.0
|14.6
|2012-11
|12.7
|15.0
|2012-10
|13.7
|15.3
|2012-09
|14.2
|15.4
|2012-08
|13.9
|15.1
|2012-07
|13.1
|14.4
|2012-06
|13.0
|14.1
|2012-05
|13.7
|14.9
|2012-04
|14.2
|15.2
|2012-03
|14.0
|15.3
|2012-02
|13.2
|14.8
|2012-01
|12.5
|14.4
|2011-12
|12.1
|14.5
|2011-11
|12.5
|14.9
|2011-10
|12.9
|14.4
|2011-09
|13.2
|14.2
|2011-08
|14.1
|15.0
|2011-07
|14.0
|15.1
|2011-06
|14.0
|15.2
|2011-05
|14.4
|15.2
|2011-04
|14.1
|15.3
|2011-03
|13.4
|14.9
|2011-02
|11.9
|13.4
|2011-01
|11.6
|12.8
|2010-12
|11.4
|12.6
|2010-11
|10.6
|11.8
|2010-10
|10.5
|11.6
|2010-09
|10.3
|11.3
|2010-08
|10.3
|11.4
|2010-07
|10.6
|11.5
|2010-06
|10.4
|11.5
|2010-05
|10.9
|11.9
|2010-04
|10.6
|11.5
|2010-03
|10.3
|10.9
|2010-02
|10.1
|10.8
|2010-01
|10.0
|10.7
|2009-12
|10.0
|10.7
|2009-11
|9.8
|10.5
|2009-10
|9.4
|10.1
|2009-09
|9.7
|10.2
|2009-08
|10.0
|10.3
|2009-07
|9.6
|9.8
|2009-06
|10.1
|9.8
|2009-05
|8.7
|8.7
|2009-04
|7.8
|8.6
|2009-03
|7.5
|8.1
|2009-02
|7.3
|8.5
|2009-01
|6.9
|9.0
|2008-12
|6.5
|9.6
|2008-11
|8.2
|11.3
|2008-10
|11.6
|13.8
|2008-09
|14.8
|16.1
|2008-08
|14.6
|16.8
|2008-07
|16.0
|18.8
|2008-06
|16.0
|18.7
|2008-05
|14.6
|17.4
|2008-04
|13.5
|16.2
|2008-03
|12.7
|15.4
|2008-02
|11.9
|13.3
|2008-01
|12.1
|13.3
|2007-12
|11.9
|13.4
|2007-11
|12.3
|13.6
|2007-10
|11.2
|12.3
|2007-09
|11.3
|11.8
|2007-08
|11.1
|11.5
|2007-07
|11.8
|11.5
|2007-06
|12.3
|11.5
|2007-05
|12.8
|11.6
|2007-04
|11.3
|11.6
|2007-03
|10.0
|10.7
|2007-02
|9.1
|10.2
The low was in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down much of the economy and was keeping millions of people home. Demand for gas plunged, and a gallon could be had for 4.7 minutes of labor.
There’s a similar pattern for ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, the national standard for diesel for the past two decades. In October 2026, it took 14.4 minutes of work at the national median earnings rate to buy a gallon of diesel, up from 8.4 minutes in February of this year. That’s approaching the all-time high set in July 2008, when the typical person would have had to work 18.8 minutes to earn enough for a single gallon of diesel. (Note that monthly price data for ultra-low sulfur diesel is only available back to early 2007.)
Cost differences by type of gas
Gasoline comes in many varieties, which can complicate analyses of its price trends.
Most drivers are familiar with regular, midgrade and premium gas. Starting in December 1994 – the earliest month for which we have comparable data – midgrade gas usually cost about 10 cents more than regular, while premium cost around 20 cents more than regular. But the spread between regular and premium began widening in late 2007, and the regular-midgrade spread followed in mid-2012. By October 2026, midgrade cost an average of 48.9 cents more than regular, and premium cost 91.7 cents more.
The spread between conventional and “reformulated” gas also has widened over time, though not as consistently. Reformulated gas is required to be sold in California, along the Northeastern seaboard and in several other major urban areas to reduce smog and other air pollutants.
In October 1996, reformulated gas cost about 3 cents per gallon more than conventional (averaged across all grades). By October 2006, the spread had widened to 10.5 cents, and by October 2016 it was 18.8 cents. After that the gap grew much more rapidly: By October 2026, it was up to 62.6 cents a gallon.
Cost differences by region
Where you buy gas also makes a difference in the cost. Much of the U.S. petroleum industry is concentrated along the Gulf Coast, so gas tends to be cheapest there. In October 2026, regular-grade conventional gas averaged $3.86 per gallon in the Gulf Coast region.
|Date
|New England
|Central Atlantic
|Lower Atlantic
|Midwest
|Gulf Coast
|Rocky Mountain
|West Coast (excl. California)
|California
|States
|CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT
|DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA
|FL, GA, NC, SC, VA, WV
|IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, ND, OH, OK, SD, TN, WI
|AL, AR, LA, MS, NM, TX
|CO, ID, MT, UT, WY
|AK, AZ, HI, NV, OR, WA
|CA
|1-year change (Oct. 27, 2025-Oct. 26, 2026)
|43.10%
|38.70%
|36.50%
|48.60%
|43.50%
|50.00%
|27.20%
|35.10%
|2026-10-26
|$4.20
|$4.25
|$3.83
|$4.27
|$3.70
|$4.46
|$4.87
|$5.89
|2026-10-19
|$4.25
|$4.31
|$3.86
|$4.15
|$3.78
|$4.47
|$5.01
|$6.03
|2026-10-12
|$4.29
|$4.35
|$3.93
|$4.15
|$3.85
|$4.44
|$5.07
|$6.10
|2026-10-05
|$4.34
|$4.36
|$3.96
|$4.11
|$3.91
|$4.42
|$5.12
|$6.23
|2026-09-28
|$4.37
|$4.41
|$4.20
|$4.29
|$3.92
|$4.49
|$5.15
|$6.19
|2026-09-21
|$4.38
|$4.44
|$4.16
|$4.39
|$3.97
|$4.51
|$5.11
|$6.00
|2026-09-14
|$4.29
|$4.39
|$4.04
|$4.09
|$3.85
|$4.44
|$5.03
|$5.83
|2026-09-07
|$4.19
|$4.24
|$3.86
|$3.89
|$3.69
|$4.31
|$4.98
|$5.68
|2026-08-31
|$4.10
|$4.12
|$3.78
|$3.85
|$3.62
|$4.27
|$4.82
|$5.52
|2026-08-24
|$4.03
|$4.09
|$3.79
|$3.93
|$3.64
|$4.36
|$4.78
|$5.45
|2026-08-17
|$3.95
|$4.04
|$3.73
|$3.94
|$3.62
|$4.29
|$4.71
|$5.40
|2026-08-10
|$3.98
|$4.06
|$3.75
|$3.82
|$3.54
|$4.12
|$4.64
|$5.43
|2026-08-03
|$4.07
|$4.14
|$3.79
|$3.93
|$3.60
|$4.14
|$4.69
|$5.50
|2026-07-27
|$4.07
|$4.17
|$3.87
|$3.88
|$3.69
|$4.08
|$4.66
|$5.49
|2026-07-20
|$4.01
|$4.10
|$3.79
|$3.78
|$3.59
|$3.96
|$4.54
|$5.35
|2026-07-13
|$3.85
|$3.93
|$3.64
|$3.66
|$3.42
|$3.82
|$4.39
|$5.20
|2026-07-06
|$3.81
|$3.87
|$3.56
|$3.53
|$3.34
|$3.66
|$4.42
|$5.18
|2026-06-29
|$3.86
|$3.92
|$3.61
|$3.63
|$3.32
|$3.72
|$4.53
|$5.25
|2026-06-22
|$3.95
|$4.02
|$3.58
|$3.72
|$3.44
|$3.85
|$4.67
|$5.39
|2026-06-15
|$4.10
|$4.14
|$3.73
|$3.86
|$3.52
|$4.10
|$4.84
|$5.55
|2026-06-08
|$4.24
|$4.26
|$3.76
|$3.95
|$3.64
|$4.19
|$4.96
|$5.70
|2026-06-01
|$4.36
|$4.37
|$3.93
|$4.14
|$3.80
|$4.33
|$5.08
|$5.85
|2026-05-25
|$4.46
|$4.49
|$4.15
|$4.35
|$3.99
|$4.56
|$5.16
|$5.91
|2026-05-18
|$4.49
|$4.53
|$4.12
|$4.40
|$3.95
|$4.59
|$5.19
|$5.96
|2026-05-11
|$4.48
|$4.53
|$4.18
|$4.41
|$3.95
|$4.37
|$5.19
|$5.97
|2026-05-04
|$4.38
|$4.42
|$4.11
|$4.40
|$3.90
|$4.36
|$5.14
|$5.96
|2026-04-27
|$4.09
|$4.13
|$3.82
|$3.88
|$3.68
|$4.02
|$4.97
|$5.79
|2026-04-20
|$3.92
|$4.03
|$3.79
|$3.79
|$3.62
|$3.94
|$4.93
|$5.65
|2026-04-13
|$3.97
|$4.09
|$3.86
|$3.89
|$3.74
|$3.90
|$4.96
|$5.73
|2026-04-06
|$3.95
|$4.09
|$3.96
|$3.77
|$3.79
|$3.89
|$4.95
|$5.77
|2026-03-30
|$3.79
|$3.90
|$3.77
|$3.71
|$3.59
|$3.92
|$4.88
|$5.71
|2026-03-23
|$3.73
|$3.86
|$3.76
|$3.68
|$3.60
|$3.85
|$4.80
|$5.65
|2026-03-16
|$3.54
|$3.61
|$3.57
|$3.39
|$3.41
|$3.64
|$4.52
|$5.38
|2026-03-09
|$3.35
|$3.42
|$3.33
|$3.28
|$3.11
|$3.26
|$4.22
|$5.09
|2026-03-02
|$2.88
|$2.97
|$2.83
|$2.79
|$2.64
|$2.76
|$3.79
|$4.48
|2026-02-23
|$2.85
|$2.96
|$2.75
|$2.68
|$2.53
|$2.66
|$3.72
|$4.44
|2026-02-16
|$2.84
|$2.97
|$2.75
|$2.68
|$2.48
|$2.74
|$3.61
|$4.42
|2026-02-09
|$2.84
|$2.95
|$2.74
|$2.69
|$2.48
|$2.67
|$3.50
|$4.31
|2026-02-02
|$2.82
|$2.94
|$2.75
|$2.65
|$2.44
|$2.57
|$3.42
|$4.18
|2026-01-26
|$2.78
|$2.89
|$2.75
|$2.69
|$2.46
|$2.54
|$3.31
|$4.04
|2026-01-19
|$2.79
|$2.90
|$2.67
|$2.65
|$2.40
|$2.49
|$3.30
|$3.98
|2026-01-12
|$2.82
|$2.90
|$2.62
|$2.60
|$2.38
|$2.42
|$3.28
|$3.98
|2026-01-05
|$2.85
|$2.92
|$2.67
|$2.59
|$2.37
|$2.40
|$3.34
|$4.03
|2025-12-29
|$2.87
|$2.94
|$2.66
|$2.61
|$2.39
|$2.43
|$3.38
|$4.04
|2025-12-22
|$2.89
|$2.96
|$2.71
|$2.61
|$2.44
|$2.49
|$3.42
|$4.08
|2025-12-15
|$2.93
|$3.01
|$2.72
|$2.69
|$2.49
|$2.55
|$3.50
|$4.16
|2025-12-08
|$2.94
|$3.04
|$2.79
|$2.72
|$2.49
|$2.64
|$3.61
|$4.27
|2025-12-01
|$2.97
|$3.09
|$2.82
|$2.74
|$2.55
|$2.78
|$3.67
|$4.36
|2025-11-24
|$3.00
|$3.12
|$2.90
|$2.86
|$2.64
|$2.87
|$3.70
|$4.40
|2025-11-17
|$2.98
|$3.13
|$2.83
|$2.91
|$2.60
|$2.95
|$3.75
|$4.48
|2025-11-10
|$2.97
|$3.10
|$2.78
|$2.91
|$2.60
|$2.91
|$3.78
|$4.50
|2025-11-03
|$2.93
|$3.06
|$2.82
|$2.83
|$2.51
|$2.94
|$3.79
|$4.43
|2025-10-27
|$2.93
|$3.06
|$2.81
|$2.87
|$2.58
|$2.97
|$3.83
|$4.36
|2025-10-20
|$2.95
|$3.06
|$2.79
|$2.81
|$2.56
|$3.00
|$3.88
|$4.43
|2025-10-13
|$2.98
|$3.10
|$2.85
|$2.81
|$2.62
|$3.05
|$3.95
|$4.46
|2025-10-06
|$3.01
|$3.11
|$2.90
|$2.93
|$2.72
|$3.07
|$3.98
|$4.45
|2025-09-29
|$3.03
|$3.15
|$2.87
|$2.93
|$2.67
|$3.11
|$4.01
|$4.45
|2025-09-22
|$3.08
|$3.19
|$2.92
|$3.01
|$2.72
|$3.18
|$4.06
|$4.47
|2025-09-15
|$3.10
|$3.19
|$2.89
|$2.98
|$2.77
|$3.18
|$4.06
|$4.47
|2025-09-08
|$3.11
|$3.22
|$2.95
|$3.06
|$2.73
|$3.24
|$3.95
|$4.42
|2025-09-01
|$3.07
|$3.15
|$2.91
|$3.09
|$2.77
|$3.18
|$3.88
|$4.40
|2025-08-25
|$3.06
|$3.13
|$2.88
|$3.08
|$2.69
|$3.16
|$3.84
|$4.35
|2025-08-18
|$3.04
|$3.10
|$2.92
|$2.99
|$2.75
|$3.16
|$3.80
|$4.27
|2025-08-11
|$3.04
|$3.12
|$2.92
|$3.00
|$2.68
|$3.16
|$3.78
|$4.27
|2025-08-04
|$3.05
|$3.15
|$2.93
|$3.04
|$2.73
|$3.13
|$3.75
|$4.27
|2025-07-28
|$3.01
|$3.10
|$2.94
|$3.01
|$2.75
|$3.12
|$3.73
|$4.23
|2025-07-21
|$3.04
|$3.13
|$2.93
|$2.99
|$2.74
|$3.14
|$3.77
|$4.26
|2025-07-14
|$3.01
|$3.15
|$2.88
|$3.03
|$2.74
|$3.13
|$3.78
|$4.28
|2025-07-07
|$3.02
|$3.18
|$2.92
|$2.98
|$2.69
|$3.13
|$3.80
|$4.33
|2025-06-30
|$3.05
|$3.22
|$2.91
|$3.05
|$2.74
|$3.18
|$3.84
|$4.36
|2025-06-23
|$3.08
|$3.21
|$2.98
|$3.09
|$2.84
|$3.18
|$3.86
|$4.44
|2025-06-16
|$2.96
|$3.11
|$2.91
|$3.03
|$2.74
|$3.11
|$3.80
|$4.43
|2025-06-09
|$2.95
|$3.05
|$2.89
|$2.97
|$2.72
|$3.09
|$3.80
|$4.48
|2025-06-02
|$2.97
|$3.09
|$2.91
|$2.97
|$2.70
|$3.14
|$3.83
|$4.55
|2025-05-26
|$2.99
|$3.12
|$2.92
|$3.02
|$2.73
|$3.12
|$3.86
|$4.63
|2025-05-19
|$3.00
|$3.11
|$2.91
|$3.03
|$2.79
|$3.13
|$3.85
|$4.69
|2025-05-12
|$2.95
|$3.09
|$2.86
|$2.98
|$2.69
|$3.14
|$3.76
|$4.65
|2025-05-05
|$2.96
|$3.11
|$2.94
|$3.03
|$2.72
|$3.12
|$3.72
|$4.55
|2025-04-28
|$2.95
|$3.11
|$2.92
|$2.99
|$2.69
|$3.13
|$3.76
|$4.59
|2025-04-21
|$2.92
|$3.12
|$2.91
|$3.01
|$2.68
|$3.13
|$3.79
|$4.61
|2025-04-14
|$2.92
|$3.14
|$2.96
|$3.01
|$2.75
|$3.10
|$3.83
|$4.67
|2025-04-07
|$2.97
|$3.18
|$3.04
|$3.10
|$2.84
|$3.17
|$3.87
|$4.73
|2025-03-31
|$2.94
|$3.10
|$2.93
|$3.07
|$2.73
|$3.11
|$3.74
|$4.59
|2025-03-24
|$2.93
|$3.08
|$2.90
|$3.02
|$2.74
|$3.04
|$3.66
|$4.42
|2025-03-17
|$2.92
|$3.05
|$2.89
|$2.89
|$2.63
|$3.00
|$3.66
|$4.43
|2025-03-10
|$2.96
|$3.07
|$2.86
|$2.90
|$2.68
|$2.96
|$3.68
|$4.48
|2025-03-03
|$2.98
|$3.12
|$2.89
|$2.88
|$2.64
|$2.96
|$3.71
|$4.53
|2025-02-24
|$3.01
|$3.14
|$2.93
|$2.94
|$2.70
|$3.02
|$3.73
|$4.61
|2025-02-17
|$3.01
|$3.17
|$2.94
|$2.98
|$2.74
|$3.05
|$3.73
|$4.60
|2025-02-10
|$2.99
|$3.18
|$2.98
|$2.99
|$2.69
|$3.02
|$3.63
|$4.39
|2025-02-03
|$3.00
|$3.17
|$2.93
|$2.92
|$2.71
|$2.97
|$3.57
|$4.25
|2025-01-27
|$3.02
|$3.21
|$3.01
|$2.95
|$2.70
|$2.92
|$3.51
|$4.22
|2025-01-20
|$3.02
|$3.21
|$2.99
|$2.99
|$2.69
|$2.91
|$3.50
|$4.21
|2025-01-13
|$2.96
|$3.12
|$2.93
|$2.90
|$2.67
|$2.88
|$3.43
|$4.16
|2025-01-06
|$2.97
|$3.12
|$2.91
|$2.94
|$2.66
|$2.90
|$3.40
|$4.15
|2024-12-30
|$2.98
|$3.07
|$2.88
|$2.88
|$2.61
|$2.88
|$3.41
|$4.11
|2024-12-23
|$2.98
|$3.07
|$2.86
|$2.94
|$2.65
|$2.89
|$3.43
|$4.09
|2024-12-16
|$2.98
|$3.09
|$2.93
|$2.88
|$2.56
|$2.84
|$3.45
|$4.10
|2024-12-09
|$2.99
|$3.12
|$2.93
|$2.81
|$2.60
|$2.79
|$3.48
|$4.14
|2024-12-02
|$3.01
|$3.12
|$2.90
|$2.90
|$2.58
|$2.79
|$3.52
|$4.18
|2024-11-25
|$3.00
|$3.13
|$2.94
|$2.87
|$2.64
|$2.83
|$3.54
|$4.20
|2024-11-18
|$2.98
|$3.12
|$2.94
|$2.88
|$2.63
|$2.92
|$3.53
|$4.20
|2024-11-11
|$3.00
|$3.12
|$2.93
|$2.87
|$2.63
|$3.08
|$3.57
|$4.25
|2024-11-04
|$3.01
|$3.14
|$2.90
|$2.94
|$2.62
|$3.10
|$3.58
|$4.29
|2024-10-28
|$3.04
|$3.17
|$2.97
|$2.92
|$2.65
|$3.20
|$3.60
|$4.33
|2024-10-21
|$3.04
|$3.18
|$2.98
|$3.01
|$2.72
|$3.22
|$3.64
|$4.41
|2024-10-14
|$3.05
|$3.22
|$2.93
|$3.10
|$2.74
|$3.26
|$3.64
|$4.43
|2024-10-07
|$3.01
|$3.18
|$2.90
|$3.04
|$2.73
|$3.27
|$3.62
|$4.41
|2024-09-30
|$3.02
|$3.18
|$3.00
|$3.11
|$2.70
|$3.42
|$3.65
|$4.41
|2024-09-23
|$3.08
|$3.21
|$2.95
|$3.08
|$2.73
|$3.43
|$3.70
|$4.49
|2024-09-16
|$3.15
|$3.25
|$2.97
|$3.01
|$2.73
|$3.40
|$3.72
|$4.52
|2024-09-09
|$3.24
|$3.29
|$3.04
|$3.10
|$2.80
|$3.36
|$3.73
|$4.45
|2024-09-02
|$3.29
|$3.37
|$3.14
|$3.17
|$2.84
|$3.40
|$3.76
|$4.41
|2024-08-26
|$3.32
|$3.41
|$3.14
|$3.21
|$2.89
|$3.36
|$3.75
|$4.33
|2024-08-19
|$3.36
|$3.45
|$3.19
|$3.32
|$3.00
|$3.47
|$3.77
|$4.32
|2024-08-12
|$3.38
|$3.48
|$3.22
|$3.39
|$3.00
|$3.41
|$3.79
|$4.33
|2024-08-05
|$3.43
|$3.48
|$3.30
|$3.43
|$3.01
|$3.44
|$3.78
|$4.36
|2024-07-29
|$3.46
|$3.52
|$3.30
|$3.48
|$3.09
|$3.40
|$3.82
|$4.37
|2024-07-22
|$3.48
|$3.55
|$3.30
|$3.43
|$3.05
|$3.32
|$3.82
|$4.43
|2024-07-15
|$3.50
|$3.57
|$3.39
|$3.37
|$3.11
|$3.39
|$3.87
|$4.49
|2024-07-08
|$3.49
|$3.57
|$3.37
|$3.37
|$3.06
|$3.43
|$3.89
|$4.54
|2024-07-01
|$3.45
|$3.53
|$3.29
|$3.42
|$3.07
|$3.35
|$3.91
|$4.53
|2024-06-24
|$3.40
|$3.51
|$3.26
|$3.32
|$3.02
|$3.30
|$3.94
|$4.56
|2024-06-17
|$3.42
|$3.53
|$3.23
|$3.32
|$2.99
|$3.33
|$3.96
|$4.60
|2024-06-10
|$3.46
|$3.55
|$3.24
|$3.26
|$2.95
|$3.26
|$4.04
|$4.68
|2024-06-03
|$3.51
|$3.60
|$3.33
|$3.35
|$3.05
|$3.36
|$4.14
|$4.81
|2024-05-27
|$3.54
|$3.64
|$3.38
|$3.46
|$3.11
|$3.35
|$4.21
|$4.89
|2024-05-20
|$3.54
|$3.63
|$3.36
|$3.43
|$3.11
|$3.43
|$4.25
|$4.97
|2024-05-13
|$3.58
|$3.65
|$3.37
|$3.43
|$3.17
|$3.40
|$4.31
|$5.05
|2024-05-06
|$3.61
|$3.69
|$3.45
|$3.40
|$3.24
|$3.46
|$4.36
|$5.12
|2024-04-29
|$3.62
|$3.69
|$3.43
|$3.45
|$3.19
|$3.43
|$4.39
|$5.17
|2024-04-22
|$3.59
|$3.71
|$3.42
|$3.46
|$3.23
|$3.46
|$4.39
|$5.24
|2024-04-15
|$3.40
|$3.53
|$3.41
|$3.47
|$3.18
|$3.43
|$4.40
|$5.27
|2024-04-08
|$3.34
|$3.48
|$3.35
|$3.46
|$3.22
|$3.38
|$4.32
|$5.14
|2024-04-01
|$3.30
|$3.44
|$3.36
|$3.37
|$3.12
|$3.35
|$4.18
|$4.90
|2024-03-25
|$3.32
|$3.46
|$3.36
|$3.41
|$3.18
|$3.29
|$4.09
|$4.80
|2024-03-18
|$3.25
|$3.39
|$3.34
|$3.31
|$3.10
|$3.17
|$3.99
|$4.73
|2024-03-11
|$3.18
|$3.33
|$3.24
|$3.29
|$2.95
|$3.08
|$3.86
|$4.69
|2024-03-04
|$3.17
|$3.34
|$3.19
|$3.27
|$2.95
|$3.01
|$3.77
|$4.65
|2024-02-26
|$3.16
|$3.31
|$3.14
|$3.10
|$2.85
|$2.98
|$3.69
|$4.44
|2024-02-19
|$3.16
|$3.34
|$3.18
|$3.12
|$2.90
|$2.92
|$3.61
|$4.47
|2024-02-12
|$3.14
|$3.27
|$3.08
|$3.04
|$2.81
|$2.79
|$3.56
|$4.42
|2024-02-05
|$3.12
|$3.23
|$3.05
|$2.91
|$2.82
|$2.75
|$3.57
|$4.37
|2024-01-29
|$3.09
|$3.22
|$3.00
|$2.87
|$2.75
|$2.73
|$3.55
|$4.29
|2024-01-22
|$3.07
|$3.18
|$2.91
|$2.89
|$2.69
|$2.67
|$3.55
|$4.27
|2024-01-15
|$3.08
|$3.18
|$2.94
|$2.82
|$2.67
|$2.73
|$3.58
|$4.34
|2024-01-08
|$3.12
|$3.22
|$2.98
|$2.77
|$2.68
|$2.77
|$3.65
|$4.46
|2024-01-01
|$3.13
|$3.25
|$2.97
|$2.80
|$2.65
|$2.79
|$3.72
|$4.48
|2023-12-25
|$3.15
|$3.28
|$3.01
|$2.86
|$2.68
|$2.86
|$3.70
|$4.37
|2023-12-18
|$3.18
|$3.28
|$2.88
|$2.80
|$2.55
|$2.81
|$3.72
|$4.36
|2023-12-11
|$3.25
|$3.35
|$2.95
|$2.90
|$2.62
|$2.90
|$3.80
|$4.46
|2023-12-04
|$3.30
|$3.40
|$3.06
|$2.99
|$2.74
|$3.02
|$3.88
|$4.60
|2023-11-27
|$3.34
|$3.43
|$2.94
|$3.03
|$2.71
|$3.11
|$3.97
|$4.72
|2023-11-20
|$3.37
|$3.44
|$2.94
|$3.12
|$2.79
|$3.20
|$4.03
|$4.77
|2023-11-13
|$3.41
|$3.46
|$3.01
|$3.19
|$2.81
|$3.34
|$4.13
|$4.87
|2023-11-06
|$3.46
|$3.52
|$3.03
|$3.21
|$2.87
|$3.46
|$4.21
|$4.94
|2023-10-30
|$3.51
|$3.57
|$3.13
|$3.25
|$2.97
|$3.58
|$4.34
|$5.07
|2023-10-23
|$3.56
|$3.60
|$3.14
|$3.32
|$3.04
|$3.69
|$4.46
|$5.22
|2023-10-16
|$3.60
|$3.62
|$3.20
|$3.33
|$3.04
|$3.71
|$4.55
|$5.40
|2023-10-09
|$3.67
|$3.68
|$3.30
|$3.42
|$3.19
|$3.82
|$4.68
|$5.60
|2023-10-02
|$3.73
|$3.75
|$3.35
|$3.54
|$3.32
|$3.92
|$4.83
|$5.90
|2023-09-25
|$3.76
|$3.80
|$3.43
|$3.64
|$3.35
|$4.00
|$4.77
|$5.70
|2023-09-18
|$3.78
|$3.83
|$3.51
|$3.71
|$3.43
|$4.07
|$4.73
|$5.55
|2023-09-11
|$3.74
|$3.78
|$3.51
|$3.68
|$3.37
|$4.01
|$4.65
|$5.25
|2023-09-04
|$3.75
|$3.77
|$3.56
|$3.63
|$3.36
|$4.00
|$4.65
|$5.15
|2023-08-28
|$3.76
|$3.81
|$3.57
|$3.64
|$3.38
|$3.98
|$4.63
|$5.11
|2023-08-21
|$3.78
|$3.85
|$3.64
|$3.72
|$3.46
|$4.04
|$4.61
|$5.10
|2023-08-14
|$3.75
|$3.84
|$3.62
|$3.77
|$3.42
|$3.95
|$4.52
|$4.98
|2023-08-07
|$3.75
|$3.85
|$3.66
|$3.68
|$3.45
|$3.94
|$4.45
|$4.90
|2023-07-31
|$3.68
|$3.78
|$3.55
|$3.61
|$3.42
|$3.87
|$4.38
|$4.83
|2023-07-24
|$3.56
|$3.62
|$3.38
|$3.40
|$3.24
|$3.76
|$4.35
|$4.71
|2023-07-17
|$3.52
|$3.57
|$3.30
|$3.41
|$3.14
|$3.77
|$4.36
|$4.72
|2023-07-10
|$3.53
|$3.59
|$3.30
|$3.36
|$3.15
|$3.75
|$4.38
|$4.68
|2023-07-03
|$3.53
|$3.58
|$3.20
|$3.39
|$3.11
|$3.79
|$4.40
|$4.65
|2023-06-26
|$3.54
|$3.58
|$3.26
|$3.45
|$3.19
|$3.73
|$4.45
|$4.65
|2023-06-19
|$3.53
|$3.57
|$3.30
|$3.49
|$3.11
|$3.72
|$4.44
|$4.69
|2023-06-12
|$3.53
|$3.57
|$3.32
|$3.51
|$3.15
|$3.71
|$4.45
|$4.71
|2023-06-05
|$3.52
|$3.58
|$3.28
|$3.43
|$3.07
|$3.65
|$4.39
|$4.65
|2023-05-29
|$3.53
|$3.60
|$3.29
|$3.48
|$3.12
|$3.62
|$4.42
|$4.64
|2023-05-22
|$3.43
|$3.54
|$3.27
|$3.47
|$3.04
|$3.58
|$4.41
|$4.61
|2023-05-15
|$3.42
|$3.55
|$3.30
|$3.44
|$3.08
|$3.52
|$4.41
|$4.62
|2023-05-08
|$3.43
|$3.57
|$3.34
|$3.39
|$3.05
|$3.54
|$4.41
|$4.64
|2023-05-01
|$3.49
|$3.61
|$3.42
|$3.48
|$3.15
|$3.53
|$4.42
|$4.66
|2023-04-24
|$3.50
|$3.64
|$3.49
|$3.55
|$3.26
|$3.55
|$4.39
|$4.69
|2023-04-17
|$3.40
|$3.61
|$3.48
|$3.59
|$3.34
|$3.52
|$4.31
|$4.73
|2023-04-10
|$3.35
|$3.53
|$3.45
|$3.52
|$3.25
|$3.44
|$4.21
|$4.68
|2023-04-03
|$3.26
|$3.45
|$3.32
|$3.39
|$3.15
|$3.47
|$4.14
|$4.63
|2023-03-27
|$3.25
|$3.38
|$3.26
|$3.24
|$3.08
|$3.54
|$4.09
|$4.63
|2023-03-20
|$3.28
|$3.41
|$3.26
|$3.26
|$3.02
|$3.63
|$4.05
|$4.66
|2023-03-13
|$3.30
|$3.44
|$3.24
|$3.31
|$3.09
|$3.73
|$4.05
|$4.73
|2023-03-06
|$3.28
|$3.40
|$3.13
|$3.27
|$2.98
|$3.74
|$3.95
|$4.70
|2023-02-27
|$3.27
|$3.38
|$3.15
|$3.17
|$2.91
|$3.78
|$3.88
|$4.59
|2023-02-20
|$3.33
|$3.44
|$3.19
|$3.22
|$3.01
|$3.83
|$3.83
|$4.52
|2023-02-13
|$3.36
|$3.48
|$3.24
|$3.24
|$3.02
|$3.77
|$3.75
|$4.43
|2023-02-06
|$3.42
|$3.53
|$3.32
|$3.30
|$3.09
|$3.69
|$3.76
|$4.41
|2023-01-30
|$3.43
|$3.58
|$3.40
|$3.38
|$3.13
|$3.54
|$3.78
|$4.36
|2023-01-23
|$3.37
|$3.52
|$3.30
|$3.30
|$3.09
|$3.43
|$3.71
|$4.28
|2023-01-16
|$3.27
|$3.42
|$3.16
|$3.21
|$2.97
|$3.29
|$3.65
|$4.25
|2023-01-09
|$3.27
|$3.42
|$3.08
|$3.15
|$2.89
|$3.12
|$3.66
|$4.23
|2023-01-02
|$3.29
|$3.41
|$3.07
|$3.05
|$2.89
|$3.04
|$3.63
|$4.22
|2022-12-26
|$3.29
|$3.33
|$2.85
|$2.90
|$2.68
|$3.00
|$3.64
|$4.16
|2022-12-19
|$3.35
|$3.41
|$2.88
|$2.91
|$2.64
|$3.09
|$3.74
|$4.20
|2022-12-12
|$3.47
|$3.50
|$2.99
|$3.03
|$2.73
|$3.23
|$3.92
|$4.35
|2022-12-05
|$3.61
|$3.64
|$3.11
|$3.21
|$2.81
|$3.40
|$4.15
|$4.56
|2022-11-28
|$3.70
|$3.76
|$3.23
|$3.37
|$2.92
|$3.54
|$4.34
|$4.81
|2022-11-21
|$3.79
|$3.82
|$3.30
|$3.52
|$3.02
|$3.64
|$4.50
|$5.03
|2022-11-14
|$3.84
|$3.90
|$3.37
|$3.68
|$3.14
|$3.71
|$4.61
|$5.21
|2022-11-07
|$3.82
|$3.93
|$3.32
|$3.78
|$3.19
|$3.76
|$4.63
|$5.23
|2022-10-31
|$3.74
|$3.84
|$3.26
|$3.64
|$3.18
|$3.79
|$4.71
|$5.31
|2022-10-24
|$3.54
|$3.71
|$3.32
|$3.69
|$3.22
|$3.85
|$4.82
|$5.50
|2022-10-17
|$3.56
|$3.75
|$3.37
|$3.79
|$3.32
|$3.92
|$4.99
|$5.85
|2022-10-10
|$3.54
|$3.67
|$3.34
|$3.88
|$3.29
|$3.95
|$5.13
|$6.16
|2022-10-03
|$3.41
|$3.54
|$3.18
|$3.72
|$3.08
|$3.87
|$5.10
|$6.21
|2022-09-26
|$3.47
|$3.59
|$3.28
|$3.63
|$3.12
|$3.92
|$4.68
|$5.62
|2022-09-19
|$3.58
|$3.66
|$3.30
|$3.52
|$3.16
|$3.88
|$4.40
|$5.24
|2022-09-12
|$3.69
|$3.75
|$3.35
|$3.57
|$3.13
|$3.89
|$4.43
|$5.18
|2022-09-05
|$3.82
|$3.84
|$3.42
|$3.64
|$3.23
|$3.94
|$4.39
|$5.05
|2022-08-29
|$3.96
|$3.99
|$3.50
|$3.68
|$3.36
|$4.02
|$4.47
|$5.06
|2022-08-22
|$4.08
|$4.08
|$3.48
|$3.73
|$3.40
|$4.15
|$4.52
|$5.15
|2022-08-15
|$4.17
|$4.17
|$3.58
|$3.76
|$3.43
|$4.21
|$4.57
|$5.22
|2022-08-08
|$4.32
|$4.27
|$3.69
|$3.85
|$3.54
|$4.35
|$4.67
|$5.30
|2022-08-01
|$4.44
|$4.36
|$3.84
|$4.04
|$3.69
|$4.51
|$4.82
|$5.47
|2022-07-25
|$4.48
|$4.45
|$3.98
|$4.23
|$3.83
|$4.66
|$4.93
|$5.57
|2022-07-18
|$4.60
|$4.57
|$4.14
|$4.43
|$4.00
|$4.85
|$5.05
|$5.71
|2022-07-11
|$4.71
|$4.68
|$4.28
|$4.60
|$4.19
|$4.95
|$5.20
|$5.90
|2022-07-04
|$4.81
|$4.80
|$4.40
|$4.73
|$4.35
|$5.00
|$5.32
|$6.04
|2022-06-27
|$4.89
|$4.87
|$4.52
|$4.82
|$4.50
|$4.98
|$5.40
|$6.14
|2022-06-20
|$4.97
|$4.95
|$4.64
|$4.91
|$4.61
|$4.99
|$5.46
|$6.22
|2022-06-13
|$5.02
|$4.99
|$4.72
|$4.97
|$4.63
|$4.92
|$5.43
|$6.27
|2022-06-06
|$4.95
|$4.87
|$4.57
|$4.82
|$4.55
|$4.71
|$5.29
|$6.18
|2022-05-30
|$4.72
|$4.77
|$4.36
|$4.46
|$4.22
|$4.45
|$5.08
|$5.99
|2022-05-23
|$4.70
|$4.78
|$4.33
|$4.40
|$4.26
|$4.33
|$5.04
|$5.90
|2022-05-16
|$4.59
|$4.65
|$4.25
|$4.30
|$4.16
|$4.28
|$4.89
|$5.79
|2022-05-09
|$4.36
|$4.47
|$4.06
|$4.15
|$4.01
|$4.23
|$4.74
|$5.65
|2022-05-02
|$4.17
|$4.27
|$3.96
|$3.99
|$3.86
|$4.19
|$4.64
|$5.53
|2022-04-25
|$4.06
|$4.12
|$3.87
|$3.92
|$3.79
|$4.19
|$4.61
|$5.51
|2022-04-18
|$3.99
|$4.06
|$3.83
|$3.88
|$3.73
|$4.15
|$4.60
|$5.55
|2022-04-11
|$4.03
|$4.09
|$3.87
|$3.89
|$3.73
|$4.14
|$4.62
|$5.62
|2022-04-04
|$4.09
|$4.15
|$3.97
|$3.97
|$3.82
|$4.14
|$4.67
|$5.71
|2022-03-28
|$4.19
|$4.21
|$3.99
|$4.05
|$3.88
|$4.17
|$4.71
|$5.76
|2022-03-21
|$4.23
|$4.22
|$4.04
|$4.04
|$3.94
|$4.11
|$4.68
|$5.71
|2022-03-14
|$4.30
|$4.35
|$4.21
|$4.09
|$4.03
|$4.14
|$4.67
|$5.59
|2022-03-07
|$4.19
|$4.25
|$3.98
|$3.92
|$3.82
|$3.83
|$4.33
|$5.19
|2022-02-28
|$3.60
|$3.71
|$3.46
|$3.47
|$3.31
|$3.37
|$3.90
|$4.67
|2022-02-21
|$3.54
|$3.67
|$3.39
|$3.35
|$3.24
|$3.34
|$3.85
|$4.57
|2022-02-14
|$3.48
|$3.62
|$3.34
|$3.32
|$3.19
|$3.33
|$3.81
|$4.52
|2022-02-07
|$3.43
|$3.53
|$3.30
|$3.29
|$3.12
|$3.33
|$3.80
|$4.51
|2022-01-31
|$3.37
|$3.46
|$3.21
|$3.19
|$3.03
|$3.33
|$3.77
|$4.49
|2022-01-24
|$3.34
|$3.42
|$3.12
|$3.13
|$3.01
|$3.33
|$3.77
|$4.49
|2022-01-17
|$3.34
|$3.40
|$3.11
|$3.11
|$2.96
|$3.33
|$3.77
|$4.50
|2022-01-10
|$3.36
|$3.40
|$3.08
|$3.11
|$2.92
|$3.35
|$3.76
|$4.50
|2022-01-03
|$3.37
|$3.42
|$3.09
|$3.03
|$2.94
|$3.37
|$3.73
|$4.50
|2021-12-27
|$3.37
|$3.43
|$3.10
|$3.03
|$2.91
|$3.39
|$3.72
|$4.49
|2021-12-20
|$3.38
|$3.44
|$3.11
|$3.05
|$2.94
|$3.41
|$3.73
|$4.50
|2021-12-13
|$3.40
|$3.45
|$3.14
|$3.08
|$2.94
|$3.43
|$3.76
|$4.51
|2021-12-06
|$3.41
|$3.46
|$3.17
|$3.11
|$2.99
|$3.47
|$3.78
|$4.53
|2021-11-29
|$3.43
|$3.49
|$3.22
|$3.17
|$3.00
|$3.50
|$3.79
|$4.55
|2021-11-22
|$3.43
|$3.50
|$3.24
|$3.20
|$3.03
|$3.52
|$3.78
|$4.55
|2021-11-15
|$3.43
|$3.50
|$3.21
|$3.22
|$3.07
|$3.54
|$3.76
|$4.53
|2021-11-08
|$3.43
|$3.48
|$3.23
|$3.26
|$3.10
|$3.55
|$3.73
|$4.47
|2021-11-01
|$3.40
|$3.48
|$3.25
|$3.21
|$3.07
|$3.56
|$3.72
|$4.44
|2021-10-25
|$3.38
|$3.48
|$3.24
|$3.22
|$3.06
|$3.56
|$3.70
|$4.39
|2021-10-18
|$3.31
|$3.40
|$3.13
|$3.20
|$2.98
|$3.57
|$3.64
|$4.34
|2021-10-11
|$3.20
|$3.33
|$3.09
|$3.14
|$2.94
|$3.56
|$3.63
|$4.27
|2021-10-04
|$3.10
|$3.24
|$2.98
|$3.07
|$2.84
|$3.57
|$3.59
|$4.24
|2021-09-27
|$3.10
|$3.24
|$2.97
|$3.04
|$2.84
|$3.58
|$3.58
|$4.22
|2021-09-20
|$3.10
|$3.24
|$2.99
|$3.07
|$2.81
|$3.60
|$3.60
|$4.22
|2021-09-13
|$3.10
|$3.22
|$2.94
|$3.03
|$2.81
|$3.63
|$3.60
|$4.23
|2021-09-06
|$3.09
|$3.22
|$2.96
|$3.05
|$2.83
|$3.65
|$3.60
|$4.23
|2021-08-30
|$3.06
|$3.18
|$2.91
|$3.00
|$2.77
|$3.65
|$3.60
|$4.23
|2021-08-23
|$3.06
|$3.17
|$2.92
|$3.00
|$2.80
|$3.66
|$3.61
|$4.23
|2021-08-16
|$3.06
|$3.18
|$2.95
|$3.05
|$2.85
|$3.67
|$3.61
|$4.26
|2021-08-09
|$3.06
|$3.18
|$2.95
|$3.06
|$2.83
|$3.67
|$3.59
|$4.23
|2021-08-02
|$3.05
|$3.19
|$2.92
|$3.05
|$2.84
|$3.64
|$3.57
|$4.21
|2021-07-26
|$3.05
|$3.16
|$2.91
|$3.03
|$2.81
|$3.60
|$3.55
|$4.17
|2021-07-19
|$3.05
|$3.16
|$2.93
|$3.06
|$2.83
|$3.56
|$3.54
|$4.18
|2021-07-12
|$3.05
|$3.14
|$2.92
|$3.02
|$2.83
|$3.49
|$3.52
|$4.17
|2021-07-05
|$3.04
|$3.13
|$2.92
|$3.03
|$2.80
|$3.43
|$3.50
|$4.14
|2021-06-28
|$3.01
|$3.11
|$2.89
|$2.99
|$2.78
|$3.36
|$3.45
|$4.13
|2021-06-21
|$2.98
|$3.09
|$2.88
|$2.96
|$2.73
|$3.27
|$3.39
|$4.09
|2021-06-14
|$2.96
|$3.08
|$2.89
|$2.99
|$2.75
|$3.22
|$3.38
|$4.09
|2021-06-07
|$2.95
|$3.06
|$2.85
|$2.95
|$2.71
|$3.19
|$3.37
|$4.08
|2021-05-31
|$2.94
|$3.04
|$2.85
|$2.93
|$2.72
|$3.16
|$3.34
|$4.06
|2021-05-24
|$2.94
|$3.04
|$2.87
|$2.90
|$2.75
|$3.15
|$3.33
|$4.01
|2021-05-17
|$2.93
|$3.04
|$2.88
|$2.91
|$2.78
|$3.13
|$3.32
|$3.98
|2021-05-10
|$2.87
|$2.99
|$2.78
|$2.87
|$2.67
|$3.06
|$3.30
|$3.95
|2021-05-03
|$2.80
|$2.91
|$2.69
|$2.81
|$2.58
|$3.02
|$3.24
|$3.91
|2021-04-26
|$2.79
|$2.89
|$2.67
|$2.80
|$2.59
|$2.99
|$3.20
|$3.86
|2021-04-19
|$2.75
|$2.85
|$2.69
|$2.77
|$2.57
|$2.97
|$3.17
|$3.84
|2021-04-12
|$2.74
|$2.85
|$2.70
|$2.75
|$2.58
|$2.95
|$3.16
|$3.80
|2021-04-05
|$2.76
|$2.87
|$2.70
|$2.78
|$2.59
|$2.95
|$3.16
|$3.79
|2021-03-29
|$2.76
|$2.88
|$2.72
|$2.75
|$2.60
|$2.95
|$3.15
|$3.77
|2021-03-22
|$2.78
|$2.90
|$2.75
|$2.74
|$2.62
|$2.94
|$3.14
|$3.76
|2021-03-15
|$2.76
|$2.90
|$2.72
|$2.76
|$2.61
|$2.84
|$3.10
|$3.73
|2021-03-08
|$2.69
|$2.86
|$2.61
|$2.71
|$2.50
|$2.71
|$3.02
|$3.64
|2021-03-01
|$2.64
|$2.81
|$2.56
|$2.66
|$2.41
|$2.57
|$2.96
|$3.56
|2021-02-22
|$2.56
|$2.74
|$2.53
|$2.56
|$2.34
|$2.44
|$2.81
|$3.45
|2021-02-15
|$2.47
|$2.63
|$2.37
|$2.40
|$2.22
|$2.39
|$2.69
|$3.35
|2021-02-08
|$2.45
|$2.59
|$2.34
|$2.36
|$2.16
|$2.33
|$2.64
|$3.32
|2021-02-01
|$2.40
|$2.54
|$2.27
|$2.31
|$2.11
|$2.28
|$2.60
|$3.27
|2021-01-25
|$2.38
|$2.53
|$2.27
|$2.28
|$2.10
|$2.26
|$2.58
|$3.25
|2021-01-18
|$2.36
|$2.52
|$2.24
|$2.28
|$2.11
|$2.24
|$2.56
|$3.21
|2021-01-11
|$2.28
|$2.45
|$2.20
|$2.22
|$2.02
|$2.21
|$2.51
|$3.15
|2021-01-04
|$2.24
|$2.39
|$2.11
|$2.15
|$1.93
|$2.19
|$2.47
|$3.10
Conversely, California almost always has the most expensive gas in the country. In October 2026, a gallon of regular-grade gas averaged $6.06 in the Golden State. The California Energy Commission cites several reasons why:
- The state uses only reformulated gas.
- California levies the highest gas taxes in the country. Strict environmental rules and hefty environmental program fees also add to the pump price.
- California is geographically far removed from other refining centers, and no fuel pipelines cross the Rocky Mountains to bring fuels into the state. (A few pipelines do transport fuel from California to Nevada and Arizona.) ) As a result, all gas consumed in California is either refined there or brought in by ship.
Research Analyst Dana Braga contributed to this analysis.