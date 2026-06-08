About 1 in 5 Americans have used crypto; Republicans’ use has ticked up

Even after years of buzz, the use of cryptocurrency has remained fairly stable in the United States. Today, about one-in-five U.S. adults (19%) say they’ve invested in or used a cryptocurrency – about on par with the 16% who said this in 2021.

But for the first time, there is a partisan gap in use. Republicans’ crypto use has ticked up from 16% in 2021 to 22% today, and they are now more likely than Democrats to say they’ve used it, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in January 2026.

Crypto has become part of the national political conversation in recent years. The Trump administration has set out to make America the “crypto capital of the world,” including steps to allow crypto firms to become banks.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ personal experiences with cryptocurrency over time. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Studying the public’s views and experiences with cryptocurrency is part of our long-standing research on technology, e-commerce, online privacy and security, and related topics. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? For the 2026 data, we surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Who uses cryptocurrency?

Some of the biggest demographic differences in cryptocurrency use are by gender, age and income.

Men under 50 stand out for being crypto users; Republicans are more likely to use it than Democrats % of U.S. adults who say they have ever invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency such as bitcoin or ether * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Men under 50 stand out for being crypto users; Republicans are more likely to use it than Democrats % of U.S. adults who say they have ever invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency such as bitcoin or ether Demographic % U.S. adults U.S. Adults 19 Men Gender 27 Women Gender 11 Ages 18-29 Age 26 30-49 Age 28 50+ Age 10 Men 18-29 Male and Age 38 30-49 Male and Age 40 50+ Male and Age 14 Women 18-29 Female and Age 15 30-49 Female and Age 17 50+ Female and Age 6 White Race/Ethnicity 18 Hispanic Race/Ethnicity 19 Black Race/Ethnicity 20 Asian* Race/Ethnicity 25 Upper income Income 27 Middle income Income 20 Lower income Income 16 Rep/Lean Rep Party 22 Dem/Lean Dem Party 17 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

By gender and age

As was true in past surveys, young men stand out for their use of crypto:

38% of men ages 18 to 29 say they have ever invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency, compared with 15% of women in the same age range.

40% of men ages 30 to 49 have done this, compared with 17% of women in this age group.

Crypto use among men and women ages 30 to 49 has gone up since 2021. And men 50 and older are also more likely to have ever used crypto today than in 2021.

By income

About one-in-four adults in upper-income households (27%) have invested in or used crypto, up from 23% in 2024 and 17% in 2021.

By comparison, 20% of middle-income Americans have used crypto, up slightly from 17% in 2021. Use has not changed among lower-income Americans (16% this year vs. 15% in 2021).

By party

Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to have invested in, traded or used crypto (22% vs. 17%). Before this year, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were as likely as Democrats and Democratic leaners to say they’d done so. But GOP crypto use has grown from 16% in 2021 to 22% now, while Democrats’ use has held steady at 17%.

By race and ethnicity

A quarter of Asian adults say they have ever invested in, traded or used crypto – which is similar to Black and Hispanic adults. White adults remain less likely to be crypto users than Asian adults but are on par with Black and Hispanic adults for the first time. This is partially due to crypto use among White Americans ticking up from 13% in 2021 to 18% today.

For more about Americans and cryptocurrency, read our 2024 analysis, which has information on:

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.