About 1 in 5 Americans have used crypto; Republicans’ use has ticked up

Even after years of buzz, the use of cryptocurrency has remained fairly stable in the United States. Today, about one-in-five U.S. adults (19%) say they’ve invested in or used a cryptocurrency – about on par with the 16% who said this in 2021.
But for the first time, there is a partisan gap in use. Republicans’ crypto use has ticked up from 16% in 2021 to 22% today, and they are now more likely than Democrats to say they’ve used it, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in January 2026.
Crypto has become part of the national political conversation in recent years. The Trump administration has set out to make America the “crypto capital of the world,” including steps to allow crypto firms to become banks.
Who uses cryptocurrency?
Some of the biggest demographic differences in cryptocurrency use are by gender, age and income.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings.
|Demographic
|%
|U.S. adults
|U.S. Adults
|19
|Men
|Gender
|27
|Women
|Gender
|11
|Ages 18-29
|Age
|26
|30-49
|Age
|28
|50+
|Age
|10
|Men 18-29
|Male and Age
|38
|30-49
|Male and Age
|40
|50+
|Male and Age
|14
|Women 18-29
|Female and Age
|15
|30-49
|Female and Age
|17
|50+
|Female and Age
|6
|White
|Race/Ethnicity
|18
|Hispanic
|Race/Ethnicity
|19
|Black
|Race/Ethnicity
|20
|Asian*
|Race/Ethnicity
|25
|Upper income
|Income
|27
|Middle income
|Income
|20
|Lower income
|Income
|16
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Party
|22
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Party
|17
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings.
By gender and age
As was true in past surveys, young men stand out for their use of crypto:
- 38% of men ages 18 to 29 say they have ever invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency, compared with 15% of women in the same age range.
- 40% of men ages 30 to 49 have done this, compared with 17% of women in this age group.
Crypto use among men and women ages 30 to 49 has gone up since 2021. And men 50 and older are also more likely to have ever used crypto today than in 2021.
By income
About one-in-four adults in upper-income households (27%) have invested in or used crypto, up from 23% in 2024 and 17% in 2021.
By comparison, 20% of middle-income Americans have used crypto, up slightly from 17% in 2021. Use has not changed among lower-income Americans (16% this year vs. 15% in 2021).
By party
Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to have invested in, traded or used crypto (22% vs. 17%). Before this year, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were as likely as Democrats and Democratic leaners to say they’d done so. But GOP crypto use has grown from 16% in 2021 to 22% now, while Democrats’ use has held steady at 17%.
By race and ethnicity
A quarter of Asian adults say they have ever invested in, traded or used crypto – which is similar to Black and Hispanic adults. White adults remain less likely to be crypto users than Asian adults but are on par with Black and Hispanic adults for the first time. This is partially due to crypto use among White Americans ticking up from 13% in 2021 to 18% today.
For more about Americans and cryptocurrency, read our 2024 analysis, which has information on:
- Americans’ confidence in cryptocurrency
- Some past cryptocurrency users no longer use it
- Crypto and personal finances
- When did Americans start using cryptocurrency?
Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.