A majority of U.S. TikTok users are there for product reviews and recommendations

As the busiest shopping season of the year gets underway, TikTok is a go-to place for product reviews and recommendations. This is especially true for young women who use the platform, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in March.

Use of social media for product reviews and recommendations

A majority of U.S. adults who use TikTok (62%) say a reason they use the site is to look at product reviews or recommendations. This includes roughly a quarter who say it’s a major reason.

By comparison, fewer users of Instagram (44%), Facebook (37%) or X (29%) say they use each platform for product recommendations.

Young women stand out in use of TikTok for product reviews

Brands engage with TikTok users in many ways, whether through online ads or by sponsoring influencers to talk about their latest product. And as discussions about a nationwide ban on TikTok continue, critics of that proposal argue it could wipe out a multibillion-dollar creator market.

Younger users – especially young women – are particularly likely to use the site for product reviews.

Roughly three-quarters of U.S. TikTok users ages 18 to 29 (74%) say this is a reason they use it. This share drops to 62% among users ages 30 to 49 and 46% among those 50 and older.

Women who use TikTok are more likely than men to say they use it for product recommendations (68% vs. 52%). And the youngest women are especially likely to use it for this reason:

74% of female TikTok users ages 18 to 49 cite product reviews as a reason they use the site. This includes roughly four-in-ten (37%) who say it’s a major reason.

Women ages 18 to 29 on TikTok are especially likely to say they use the site for this reason; 83% say so.

49% of women ages 50 and older on TikTok say they use the platform for product reviews.

There is a similar pattern across age groups among men who use the platform. Men ages 18 to 49 on TikTok are more likely than men ages 50 and older to use the platform for product reviews (56% vs. 42%).

There are no differences by gender in the shares of those 50 and older who say it’s a reason.

