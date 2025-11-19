Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Short Reads

|

About a third of Americans say they’ve had an online shopping scam happen to them

By
Woman purchasing clothes on a mobile app
(Alistair Berg via Getty Images)

As the holiday gift-giving season kicks off, many Americans are wary of online scams. The vast majority of U.S. adults (85%) say online scams and attacks are a problem on shopping sites and apps, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey. This includes 50% who say they’re a major problem.

Online shopping fraud is one of the most common types of scams Americans face  
% of U.S. adults who say each of the following has happened to them
Chart
Note: “Bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and wasn’t refunded” was originally asked as two separate items; that figure includes those who say either or both has happened. Includes those who responded “Yes, happened in the past 12 months” or “Yes, happened but more than 12 months ago.” Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Please refer to the questionnaire for the full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 14-20, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Online shopping fraud is one of the most common types of scams Americans face  
% of U.S. adults who say each of the following has happened to them
%Category
Online hackers stole their credit or debit card info and made fraudulent charges48Other
Bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and wasn’t refunded36Other
A personal online account (e.g., a social media, email, bank or payment app account) was taken over/accessed without permission29Other
A scam email, text message or call led them to give away personal info24Other
Ransomware blocked them from using their computer until they paid money10Other
Gave money online in a fake investment opportunity (e.g., for stocks, bonds or real estate)7Other
NET Experienced at least one of these online scams or attacks73NET
Download data as .csv
Note: “Bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and wasn’t refunded” was originally asked as two separate items; that figure includes those who say either or both has happened. Includes those who responded “Yes, happened in the past 12 months” or “Yes, happened but more than 12 months ago.” Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Please refer to the questionnaire for the full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 14-20, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Sizable shares also say they have personally experienced such scams. Overall, 36% of U.S. adults say they’ve ever bought an item online that either never arrived (31%) or was counterfeit (17%) and was not refunded. And 12% of Americans say they experienced at least one of these issues within the past year.

Of the six types of online scams and attacks we asked about in our survey, online shopping incidents were among the most common.

Related: For shopping, phones are common and influencers have become a factor – especially for young adults

About this research

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to explore U.S. adults’ experiences with e-commerce scams as many Americans turn online to shop.

Why did we do this?

The Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Studying the public’s views of and experiences with online shopping scams is part of our long-standing research on technology, e-commerce, online privacy and security, and related topics.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis is based on findings from a survey of 9,397 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey was conducted from April 14 to 20, 2025. The survey’s overall margin of error is plus or minus 1.3 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Data on reported online shopping fraud comes from the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network Database. The FTC has collected data about fraud, identity theft and other consumer protection issues since 1997. This data is collected directly from consumers who report these crimes to the FTC; from reports filed with other federal, state, local and international law enforcement agencies; and from other organizations, such as the Better Business Bureau. 

Experiences of online shopping scams by demographic group

About 1 in 3 U.S. adults report experiencing an online shopping scam, but it varies by age and race
% of U.S. adults who say they’ve ever bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and was not refunded
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2023 earnings. “Bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and wasn’t refunded” was originally asked as two separate items; that figure includes those who say either or both has happened. Includes those who responded “Yes, happened in the past 12 months” or “Yes, happened but more than 12 months ago.” Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 14-20, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About 1 in 3 U.S. adults report experiencing an online shopping scam, but it varies by age and race
% of U.S. adults who say they’ve ever bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and was not refunded
%Category
U.S. adults36Total
Men35Gender
Women37Gender
Ages 18-2942Age
30-4940Age
50-6437Age
65+26Age
White33Race/ethnicity
Black41Race/ethnicity
Hispanic43Race/ethnicity
Asian*35Race/ethnicity
Lower income40Household income
Middle income36Household income
Upper income33Household income
Some college or less38Education
College grad+34Education
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2023 earnings. “Bought an item online that either was counterfeit or never arrived and wasn’t refunded” was originally asked as two separate items; that figure includes those who say either or both has happened. Includes those who responded “Yes, happened in the past 12 months” or “Yes, happened but more than 12 months ago.” Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 14-20, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The vast majority of Americans (92%) say they ever buy things online. Even so, some demographic groups are more likely than others to say they’ve experienced e-commerce scams while shopping online:

  • Americans under 30 (42%) are much more likely than those ages 65 and older (26%) to say they’ve ever bought something online that was counterfeit or never delivered and they weren’t reimbursed.
  • Hispanic (43%) and Black adults (41%) are more likely than White adults (33%) to say they’ve experienced at least one of these online shopping scams. Roughly a third of Asian adults (35%) say the same.

Men and women are about equally likely to say they have fallen victim to e-commerce scams. And experiences differ little by education level: Adults with some college experience or less education are only slightly more likely than college graduates to say they’ve experienced at least one of these online shopping scams (38% vs. 34%).

How have the number of online shopping scams changed in recent years?

Reports of online shopping fraud have fallen since 2020
Number of reports of online shopping-related fraud in the United States
Chart
Note: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) codes reports of “undisclosed costs, failure to deliver on time, non-delivery and refusal to honor a guarantee on purchases made online, and internet auctions” as fraud involving online shopping. The FTC included internet auctions as part of its definition starting Oct. 22, 2020.
Source: FTC, Consumer Sentinel Network Database.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Reports of online shopping fraud have fallen since 2020
Number of reports of online shopping-related fraud in the United States
YearNumber
2020434,002
2021462,949
2022368,419
2023380,750
2024387,398
Download data as .csv
Note: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) codes reports of “undisclosed costs, failure to deliver on time, non-delivery and refusal to honor a guarantee on purchases made online, and internet auctions” as fraud involving online shopping. The FTC included internet auctions as part of its definition starting Oct. 22, 2020.
Source: FTC, Consumer Sentinel Network Database.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Over 387,000 reports of fraud involving online shopping were filed in the United States in 2024, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). That figure was up from the previous two years, but down from nearly 463,000 in 2021.

The FTC uses a broader definition than our survey, describing online shopping fraud as reports of “undisclosed costs, failure to deliver on time, non-delivery and refusal to honor a guarantee on purchases made online, and internet auctions.” Its data is based on direct consumer reports and those filed through other organizations, as well as with federal, state, local and international law enforcement agencies.

Online shopping fraud was responsible for a reported $434.4 million in 2024, with victims facing a median loss of $130. That’s up from 2021, when reported losses totaled $394.3 million, though consumers’ median loss was higher that year ($150).

The real figures may be even higher, however, since scams – like many other types of crime – often go unreported. In fact, 74% of adults who say they’ve ever lost money due to an online scam or attack, shopping-related or otherwise, said in our April survey that they did not report the incident to law enforcement.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Topics

Download Rebecca Leppert's photo

Rebecca Leppert is an editorial specialist at Pew Research Center.