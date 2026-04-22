(nazar_ab via Getty Images)

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis summarizes key facts about Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPIs) living in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does demographic studies, opinion polls and other research to better understand the views and experiences of people living in the U.S. This analysis builds on our previous work on race and ethnicity. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are often grouped into a broader “Asian American and Pacific Islander” category. By focusing on NHPIs alone, this analysis highlights their unique experiences, characteristics and views. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This analysis was made possible with support from the Trusts and from the People & Voices Initiative. Pew Research Center is grateful to a panel of expert advisers who reviewed this publication: Randall Kekoa Akee, Julie Johnson Kidd Professor of Indigenous Government and Development at Harvard University; Richard Calvin Chang, Director at the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Data Policy Lab at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research; and Ngoc Phan, Associate Professor of Political Science, History, Humanities and International Studies at Hawaii Pacific University. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? For this analysis, we mainly used data from three sources: Published tables from the U.S. Census Bureau for population estimates and trends for NHPIs living in the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Pacific Island territories.

for population estimates and trends for NHPIs living in the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Pacific Island territories. 2024 American Community Survey (provided by IPUMS-USA at the University of Minnesota) for demographic, social and economic characteristics of NHPIs living in the 50 states and D.C.

(provided by IPUMS-USA at the University of Minnesota) for demographic, social and economic characteristics of NHPIs living in the 50 states and D.C. Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study for data on the partisanship of NHPI adults living in the 50 states and D.C.

Terminology The terminology used largely follows the U.S. Census Bureau. Other sources may use alternate spelling or terminology. For example, the government of Guam uses the spelling “CHamoru” to refer to the Indigenous people of the Mariana Islands, rather than “Chamorro.” The category Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (NHPI) refers to those “with origins in any of the original peoples of Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, or other Pacific Islands,” based on Census Bureau major race classifications. This group includes people who identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Single-race NHPIs are those who identify as NHPI and no other race. Multiracial NHPIs identify as NHPI and at least one other race (that is, White, Black, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, or some other race). Racial groups are regardless of Hispanic ethnicity. NHPI origin groups are more specific racial groups that people identify as. They do not necessarily refer to people’s geographic origins or nationality. Native Hawaiians are NHPIs who identify as Native Hawaiian, regardless of other identities. Pacific Islanders are NHPIs who identify as Pacific Islander, regardless of other identities. The continental United States is the lower 48 states, the District of Columbia and Alaska. It does not include Hawaii.

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which recognizes Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

About 1.7 million people in the U.S. are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (NHPI), tracing their roots to Hawaii, Guam, Samoa or other Pacific Islands in Oceania. They make up 0.5% of all Americans and encompass a wide range of cultures, histories and communities.

A note on the data This analysis primarily uses the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS collects information about people living in the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. It does not cover people living in U.S. territories. Information about people living in the territories of American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam is collected by the Census Bureau every decade in its Island Area Census. In 2020, about 10% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. and its territories lived in the three U.S. Pacific Islands. The other 90% lived in the 50 states or D.C. For more information, read “What is the relationship between the United States, Pacific Island nations and territories, and their people?”

Here are some key facts about NHPIs living in the 50 states and the District of Columbia, based mainly on U.S. Census Bureau data.

Download detailed tables of the demographic, social and economic characteristics of NHPIs living in the 50 states and D.C., overall and by key subgroups.

What is the relationship between the U.S., Pacific Island nations and territories, and their people? The United States has long-standing political, economic and military ties with many Pacific Island nations and territories. Around the turn of the 20th century, the U.S. took control of several Pacific Islands in different ways. For example, Guam was a Spanish colony ceded to the U.S. after the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i was an independent kingdom that Americans illegally overthrew in 1893 – an act Congress apologized for a century later. Hawaii became a U.S. territory in 1900 and a state in 1959. Three other Pacific Islands are U.S. territories with permanent populations: Guam (since 1899)

(since 1899) American Samoa (since 1900)

(since 1900) Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (since 1986) Not all people from these three territories are U.S. citizens. For instance, people born in American Samoa are U.S. nationals, meaning they can live and work in the U.S. without a visa. But they lack other rights, including the right to vote in federal elections. Residents of these territories have limited political representation in other ways. Each territory elects a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, but those delegates cannot vote on final passage of legislation. (People living in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have the same form of representation.) About 150,000 Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders live in these three territories today. Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders made up about 60% of the territories’ populations in 2020, the most recent year data was available. Some U.S. Pacific Islanders also have ties to three countries known as the Freely Associated States: The Republic of the Marshall Islands

The Federated States of Micronesia

The Republic of Palau These independent nations have agreements with the U.S. to host military bases and support U.S. defense strategy in exchange for economic assistance. Citizens of these countries have the right to live and work in the U.S. as “nonimmigrants.” Some Pacific Islanders in the U.S. also trace their origins to other islands in Oceania that do not have a special political status with the U.S.

How has the Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander population in the U.S. changed over time?

U.S. NHPI population has nearly doubled since 2000 Number of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2000, 2010 and 2020 decennial census tabulations and 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. NHPI population has nearly doubled since 2000 Number of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Year Single race Multiracial 2000 398,835 475,579 2010 540,013 685,182 2020 689,966 896,497 2024 652,181 1,040,189 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2000, 2010 and 2020 decennial census tabulations and 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Between 2000 and 2024, the number of NHPIs living in the 50 states and D.C. grew by 94%, from 875,000 to 1.7 million. In the same time frame, the U.S. population overall grew by 21%.

That rapid growth in the NHPI population was largely because there were more people identifying as NHPI and at least one other race. Since 2000, the multiracial NHPI population grew by 119%, while the single-race NHPI population grew by 64%. This was part of a broader increase in multiracial Americans over the same period.

In Hawaii alone, the NHPI population expanded by 42%, from 283,000 in 2000 to 402,000 in 2024. The share of Hawaii’s population that is NHPI rose slightly, from 23% to 28%.

In 1900 – the first census after Hawaii became a U.S. territory – 38,000 of Native Hawaiians were counted, making up 24% of the population.

Where do Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. trace their origins?

Native Hawaiians are the largest NHPI group in the U.S., numbering 729,000 Populations of detailed Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander groups in the U.S., 2024 Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Detailed NHPI groups include people who identify with each group, regardless of other identities. Source: 2024 American Community Survey (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Native Hawaiians are the largest NHPI group in the U.S., numbering 729,000 Populations of detailed Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander groups in the U.S., 2024 NHPI detailed group NHPI region Population Native Hawaiian Polynesian 728,718 Samoan Polynesian 271,387 Tongan Polynesian 84,616 Other Polynesian Polynesian 45,853 Chamorro Micronesian 167,504 Marshallese Micronesian 42,327 Guamanian Micronesian 23,326 Chuukese Micronesian 8,446 Other Micronesian Micronesian 79,469 Fijian Melanesian 58,619 Other Melanesian Melanesian 4,681 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Detailed NHPI groups include people who identify with each group, regardless of other identities. Source: 2024 American Community Survey (census tables). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders include people who trace their origins to Hawaii, Guam, Samoa or other Pacific Islands in Oceania.

The Census Bureau categorizes NHPI origins to three regions of Oceania. People of Polynesian origin make up the largest share of NHPIs in the U.S. They are followed by people of Micronesian origin, then those of Melanesian origin.

Across these regions, Native Hawaiians are the largest single origin group. In 2024, the 729,000 Native Hawaiians living in the U.S. were 43% of the total NHPI population.

The next-largest groups are Samoans (271,000) and Chamorros (168,000). Chamorros trace their origins to the Mariana Islands, an area that includes Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Additionally, about 270,000 people in the U.S. identified as NHPI but did not specify their origin.

For more detailed information on Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander groups, refer to the Census Bureau’s 2020 population data.

How many Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are multiracial?

61% of NHPIs are multiracial % of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. who are … Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 61% of NHPIs are multiracial % of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. who are … Race group Percentage 1 race 39 2 races 37 3 or more races 24 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

About six-in-ten Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (61%) identify with two or more races, as of 2024. This share is much higher than for the U.S. population overall (13%).

Nearly four-in-ten NHPIs (37%) identify with two races:

17% are NHPI and White

13% are NHPI and Asian

7% are NHPI and another race

Another quarter (24%) identify with three or more races – for example, NHPI, White and Asian.

Native Hawaiians are much more likely than Pacific Islanders to be multiracial: 74% of Native Hawaiians identify with two or more races, compared with 53% of Pacific Islanders.

Additionally, 18% of NHPIs are Hispanic. This is similar to the share of the U.S. population overall (20%). (The Census Bureau considers “Hispanic” to be an ethnicity, not a race.)

Where in the U.S. do Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders live?

Hawaii, California and Washington have the largest NHPI populations Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander population in each state, 2024

Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Hawaii, California and Washington have the largest NHPI populations Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander population in each state, 2024

State FIPS NHPI population Alabama 1 13,977 Alaska 2 21,955 Arizona 4 43,400 Arkansas 5 18,429 California 6 341,579 Colorado 8 30,431 Connecticut 9 11,271 Delaware 10 2,109 District of Columbia 11 1,485 Florida 12 47,395 Georgia 13 25,931 Hawaii 15 398,148 Idaho 16 6,963 Illinois 17 24,600 Indiana 18 9,139 Iowa 19 11,671 Kansas 20 12,364 Kentucky 21 8,441 Louisiana 22 7,476 Maine 23 1,044 Maryland 24 18,521 Massachussets 25 12,530 Michigan 26 13,207 Minnesota 27 12,869 Mississippi 28 4,105 Missouri 29 20,952 Montana 30 3,364 Nebraska 31 5,585 Nevada 32 59,921 New Hampshire 33 1,864 New Jersey 34 14,977 New Mexico 35 7,828 New York 36 29,199 North Carolina 37 24,661 North Dakota 38 2,892 Ohio 39 20,266 Oklahoma 40 18,904 Oregon 41 37,640 Pennsylvania 42 15,631 Rhode Island 44 1,062 South Carolina 45 11,744 South Dakota 46 462 Tennessee 47 10,560 Texas 48 82,753 Utah 49 56,465 Vermont 50 441 Virginia 51 23,950 Washington 53 106,650 West Virginia 54 2,416 Wisconsin 55 16,537 Wyoming 56 3,019 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About 1.3 million Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders live in the continental U.S. – that is, in the lower 48 states, D.C. or Alaska. Another 398,000, or roughly a quarter of all U.S. NHPIs, live in Hawaii.

After Hawaii, the states with the most NHPIs are:

California: 342,000

Washington: 107,000

Texas: 83,000

Honolulu is the top metropolitan area for NHPIs by far. About 256,000 NHPIs live there, making up 26% of all Honolulu residents.

After Honolulu, the metro areas with the most NHPIs are Los Angeles (85,000) and Seattle (69,000).

Share of Native Hawaiians living in Hawaii has fallen % of Native Hawaiians in the U.S. who live in …

Note: Native Hawaiians are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian, regardless of other identities. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2012-19 and 2021-24 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Share of Native Hawaiians living in Hawaii has fallen % of Native Hawaiians in the U.S. who live in … Year Hawaii Continental U.S. 2012 55.4 44.6 2013 53.7 46.3 2014 54.4 45.6 2015 54.4 45.6 2016 52.2 47.8 2017 49.1 50.9 2018 50.7 49.3 2019 47.2 52.8 2021 45.8 54.2 2022 45.2 54.8 2023 47.1 52.9 2024 45.0 55.0 Download data as .csv

Note: Native Hawaiians are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian, regardless of other identities. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2012-19 and 2021-24 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The Native Hawaiian population in Hawaii

In 2024, 45% of all Native Hawaiians in the U.S. lived in Hawaii, and 55% lived in the continental U.S. This has flipped since 2012, when 55% lived in Hawaii.

At the same time, the share of people living in Hawaii who are Native Hawaiian has stayed relatively stable since 2012, at about one-in-five.

Refer to the detailed table to compare Native Hawaiians living in Hawaii with those living in the continental U.S.

Where were Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders born?

Most Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders living in the 50 states and D.C. were born in a U.S. state or territory:

52% were born in the continental U.S.

27% were born in Hawaii

6% were born in a U.S. Pacific Island territory

Another 14% were born elsewhere, including a Pacific Island nation (6%) or another country (8%).

Nearly all Native Hawaiians were born in Hawaii or the continental U.S. Meanwhile, a majority of Pacific Islanders were born in the continental U.S., and about one-in-ten each were born in Hawaii, a U.S. Pacific Island territory, a Pacific Island nation or somewhere else.

Where Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders were born % in the U.S. who, as of 2024, were born in … Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. NHPI origin groups comprise people who identify with each group, regardless of other identities. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Where Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders were born % in the U.S. who, as of 2024, were born in … Continental U.S. Hawaii U.S. Pacific Island territory Other U.S. territory Other Pacific Island Somewhere else All NHPI 52 27 6 1 6 8 Native Hawaiian 42 54 0.2 0.04 0.1 3 Pacific Islander 59 9 10 1 10 12 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. NHPI origin groups comprise people who identify with each group, regardless of other identities. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 American Community Survey (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How old are Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders?

Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are much younger than the U.S. population overall. In 2024, the median age of NHPIs was 30.3 years. That means half of NHPIs were younger than that and half were older. The median age of all Americans was 39.2 years – nearly a decade older.

In addition, 31% of all Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders were under 18, compared with 21% of all Americans. Multiracial NHPIs tended to be younger than single-race NHPIs (median age of 28.0 vs. 33.0).

How many Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are in intermarriages?

About 458,000 NHPI adults were married and living with their spouse in 2024. The majority (59%) were in intermarriages – meaning they were married to someone who is not NHPI.

Intermarriages are much more common for NHPIs than for most other racial and ethnic groups. Only married American Indian or Alaska Native adults have a similar intermarriage rate (59%). Other groups have much lower rates:

23% of married Hispanic adults

21% of married Asian adults

18% of married Black adults

4% of married White adults

Share of NHPIs with a college degree is rising, but still lags U.S. adults overall % ages 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2000 decennial census (5% IPUMS) and the 2006-19 and 2021-24 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Share of NHPIs with a college degree is rising, but still lags U.S. adults overall % ages 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher Year Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander adults All U.S. adults 2000 16.9 24.4 2006 16.5 27.0 2007 16.9 27.5 2008 17.2 27.7 2009 17.2 27.9 2010 19.9 28.2 2011 19.4 28.6 2012 21.4 29.2 2013 21.5 29.6 2014 21.1 30.1 2015 22.2 30.7 2016 23.3 31.3 2017 24.0 32.0 2018 24.8 32.6 2019 24.0 33.2 2021 25.4 35.0 2022 26.4 35.7 2023 25.9 36.2 2024 27.1 36.9 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 2000 decennial census (5% IPUMS) and the 2006-19 and 2021-24 American Community Surveys (IPUMS). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How many Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have a college degree?

In 2024, 27% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders ages 25 and older had a bachelor’s degree or more education. That was up from 17% in 2000.

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander adults are less likely than U.S. adults overall to have a college degree (27% vs. 37%). The gap between these groups has widened slightly since 2000.

Multiracial NHPIs are more likely than single-race NHPIs to have a bachelor’s degree (32% vs. 20%). But the shares in both groups have increased since 2000.

How much do Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders make annually?

The annual median income of a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander household was $93,600 in 2024. This is similar to the median income for all U.S. households ($95,300).

But in Hawaii, NHPI households had a median income of $100,000, which was lower than the $112,200 for all Hawaii households.

(In this analysis, household income follows the Census Bureau’s definition and is adjusted to reflect a household size of three. Learn more about what is included as income and the adjustments we made.)

Refer to the detailed table for other social and economic characteristics of the NHPI population overall and by subgroups in the 50 states and D.C., including poverty rate, personal earnings and homeownership.

How do Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders identify politically?

Partisanship among Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander adults % who, in 2023-24, identified as … Note: Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander adults are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. The lines surrounding the data points show the error bar for each estimate. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Partisanship among Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander adults % who, in 2023-24, identified as … Group No lean No lean lower No lean upper Rep/Lean Rep Rep/Lean Rep lower Rep/Lean Rep upper Dem/Lean Dem Dem/Lean Dem lower Dem/Lean Dem upper NHPI adults 12.7 8.3 19.0 47.2 39.3 55.2 40.1 32.7 48.0 All U.S. adults 7.6 7.5 7.7 46.2 46.0 46.5 46.2 46.0 46.5 Download data as .csv Note: Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander adults are people living in the 50 U.S. states or D.C. who self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic ethnicity. The lines surrounding the data points show the error bar for each estimate. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In a Center survey from 2023 and 2024, NHPI adults were about evenly divided in their party affiliations.

47% identified as Republicans or leaned toward the Republican Party.

40% were Democrats or Democratic leaners.

Additionally, about one-in-ten did not identify with or lean toward either party.

The shares of NHPIs who identify as Republican or Democratic are not significantly different from each other. NHPI adults also don’t differ from U.S. adults overall in how they identify politically. There were relatively few NHPI adults in this survey – so these estimates come with wide error bars.

Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are a small but growing segment of the U.S. electorate. In 2024, around 1.1 million NHPIs were eligible to vote in the 50 states and D.C. That was up from 473,000 in 2000. (Eligible voters are U.S. citizens ages 18 and older.)