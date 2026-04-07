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Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?

Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings

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Table of Contents
  1. Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
  2. What do Americans want from their health information sources?
  3. Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
  4. Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
  5. Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
  9. Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings
Chart shows Upper-income adults are more likely to say they are doing well in key health areas
Chart shows Ratings of physical health
Chart shows Ratings of mental health
Table shows Age and importance of healthy behaviors
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Table of Contents

  1. Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
  2. What do Americans want from their health information sources?
  3. Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
  4. Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
  5. Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
  9. Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings