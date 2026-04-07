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Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?

Acknowledgments

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
  2. What do Americans want from their health information sources?
  3. Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
  4. Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
  5. Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
  9. Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst      
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant      

Editorial and graphic design          

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production        

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

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Table of Contents

  1. Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
  2. What do Americans want from their health information sources?
  3. Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
  4. Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
  5. Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
  9. Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings