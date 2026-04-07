- Report
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Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
Table of Contents
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- Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
- What do Americans want from their health information sources?
- Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
- Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
- Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
- Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings