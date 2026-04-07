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Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?

Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
  2. What do Americans want from their health information sources?
  3. Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
  4. Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
  5. Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
  9. Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings
Table shows Use of health information sources by health insurance status
Table shows Use of health information sources by age
Table shows Use of health information sources by education
Table shows Ratings of the health information Americans get from each source by age
Table shows Ratings of the health information Americans get from each source by education
Table shows Ratings of the health information Americans get from each source by income
Table shows Ratings of the health information Americans get from each source by party
Table shows Frequency of coming across conflicting health information by age, education and income
Table shows Frequency of coming across conflicting health information
Table shows Characteristics that Americans say are highly important in sources of health information, by age, education, income, and party
Table shows Accuracy ratings of health information on social media
Table shows Understandability ratings of health information on social media
Table shows Convenience ratings of health information on social media
Table shows Personalized ratings of health information on social media
Table shows Accuracy ratings of health information from AI chatbots
Table shows Understandability ratings of health information from AI chatbots
Table shows Convenience ratings of health information from AI chatbots
Table shows Personalized ratings of health information from AI chatbots
Next: Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings
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Table of Contents

  1. Where Do Americans Get Health Information, and What Do They Trust?
  2. What do Americans want from their health information sources?
  3. Users of social media and AI chatbots for health information are more likely to say they are convenient than accurate
  4. Americans value their health – but many face challenges in taking care of it
  5. Roughly a third of young adults have negative views of their mental health
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Methodology
  8. Appendix A: Supplemental tables on health information questions
  9. Appendix B: Supplemental tables on health ratings