How Americans View AI and Its Impact on People and Society

1. AI in Americans’ lives: Awareness, experiences and attitudes

Key findings

  • 95% of U.S. adults say they have heard at least a little about artificial intelligence. The share saying they’ve heard a lot has increased from 26% in 2022 to 47% today.
  • About six-in-ten Americans say they would like more control over the use of AI in their own lives.
  • Still, 73% say they’d be willing to let AI assist them at least a little with day-to-day activities.

This chapter looks at Americans’ exposure to artificial intelligence and views on its use in their lives. How much have Americans heard about AI and how often do they think they interact with it? How much control do Americans think they have over AI in their lives, and would they like more?

Chart shows Awareness of AI continues to increase

AI is increasingly embedded in people’s lives. Public awareness of AI also continues to grow. Nearly half (47%) say that they have heard or read a lot about AI, up 7 percentage points in the last year and 21 points since 2022.

Awareness of AI across demographic groups and education levels

Almost all Americans say they have heard at least a little about AI, but there are large differences across groups who have heard a lot.

AI awareness by age

Chart shows Younger adults are more likely than older adults to say they have heard a lot about AI

About six-in-ten U.S. adults under 30 (62%) have heard a lot about AI, compared with 32% of those 65 and older.

AI awareness by race and ethnicity

About two-thirds of Asian Americans (65%) say they have heard or read a lot about AI. In contrast, about half or fewer of Black (49%), Hispanic (47%) and White (45%) Americans say this.

AI awareness by education

Six-in-ten adults with postgraduate degrees say they have heard a lot about AI, compared with 38% of those with a high school diploma or less education.

AI awareness by gender

Men are more likely than women to say they have heard a lot about AI (53% vs. 41%).

Changing AI awareness by age

Chart shows The share of younger Americans who have heard a lot about AI has increased rapidly in the past few years

The share of younger Americans who say they have heard a lot about AI has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2022, one-third of adults under 30 said they had heard or read a lot about AI. In the new survey, 62% of these young adults say this, an increase of 29 points.

High awareness also has increased among older Americans, but less dramatically than for younger adults. Among those ages 65 and older, the share who say they have heard a lot about AI has increased by 13 points since 2022.

How often do Americans think they interact with AI?

In the new survey, 62% of U.S. adults say they interact with AI at least several times a week.

Chart shows A majority of Americans say they interact with AI at least several times a week

As with awareness, there are differences by age, education, gender, and race and ethnicity when it comes to how much U.S. adults say they interact with AI.

AI use by age

One-third of adults under 30 say they interact with AI at least several times a day, and 26% say they interact with AI less than several times a week. By comparison, 54% of those ages 65 and older say they interact with AI less than several times a week.

AI use by education

Slightly less than half of Americans with a postgraduate degree (46%) say they interact with AI at least several times a day, compared with 20% of Americans with a high school diploma or less education.

AI use by race and ethnicity

About four-in-ten Asian adults (39%) say they interact with AI almost constantly or several times a day, moderately higher than the shares seen among White (31%), Hispanic (29%) and Black (27%) adults.

Refer to the Appendix for more analysis on Americans’ reported AI interaction.

Willingness to let AI assist in day-to-day life

A large majority of Americans (73%) say they would be willing to let AI assist them at least a little with their day-to-day activities, but only 13% say they would be willing to let AI assist them a lot. About a quarter (27%) say they would not let AI assist with their daily activities at all.

Chart shows Most Americans would let AI assist with day-to-day tasks and activities

Americans with higher education levels are more likely to express willingness to let AI assist them at least a little in daily life, compared with adults with less education.

For more on differences by demographic groups and educational levels, refer to the Appendix.

Do Americans think they have control over AI in their own lives?

Chart shows A majority of Americans say they have little or no control over whether AI is used in their lives

Few Americans think they have a lot of control over whether AI is used in their own lives, and most would like more control.

Just 13% of Americans think they have a great deal or quite a bit of control over whether AI is used in their lives, while an additional 30% think they have some control. A majority of Americans (57%) say they have not too much or no control in whether AI is used in their lives.

Chart shows A majority of Americans would like more control over how AI is used in their lives

About six-in-ten Americans (61%) also say they would like more control over how AI is used in their lives, up 6 points since 2024. Just 17% are comfortable with the amount of control they have and 21% are not sure.

For views across demographic groups and education levels, refer to the Appendix.

