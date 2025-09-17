Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How Americans View AI and Its Impact on People and Society

Acknowledgments

By , , , and

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. It is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst      
Isabelle Pula, Research Assistant      
Javier Fuentes, Former Research Intern

Editorial and graphic design          

Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Specialist
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Mithila Samak, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

The project also benefited greatly from the guidance of former Associate Director of Research Alec Tyson.

Report Materials

