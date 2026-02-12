Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Religious Diversity Around the World

Acknowledgments

By
Table of Contents
  1. Religious Diversity Around the World
  2. Sortable table: Religious diversity by country, 2010-2020
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Countries with a large majority by religion

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts, John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095) and Templeton Religion Trust (grant 34765). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the funders.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary researchers

Yunping Tong, Senior Researcher

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research
Conrad Hackett, Associate Director of Research and Senior Demographer
Anne Shi, Senior Researcher
Stephanie Kramer, Senior Researcher
Isaac Lamoreaux, Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist.

RECOMMENDED CITATION:

Tong, Yunping. 2026. “Religious Diversity Around the World.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/ef8g-cr20.

