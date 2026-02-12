Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts, John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095) and Templeton Religion Trust (grant 34765). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the funders.
Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.
Primary researchers
Yunping Tong, Senior Researcher
Research team
Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research
Conrad Hackett, Associate Director of Research and Senior Demographer
Anne Shi, Senior Researcher
Stephanie Kramer, Senior Researcher
Isaac Lamoreaux, Research Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
Dalia Fahmy, Senior Writer/Editor
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Rebecca Leppert, Writer/Editor
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist.