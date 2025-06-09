Religious Composition by Country, 2010-2020

Note: “Other religions” includes Baha’is, Sikhs and many other religious groups that cannot be analyzed separately because of insufficient data. Myanmar is also called Burma, and Eswatini was formerly known as Swaziland. In most countries, it is not possible to precisely count the number of people who identify with each religion. Because our estimates are not precise, each population count and percentage is rounded. Totals are based on the sum of unrounded figures.