8. Jewish population change

Jews are the smallest religious group analyzed separately in this report, accounting for 0.2% of the global population. Most Jews live either in North America (primarily in the United States) or in the Middle East-North Africa region (almost exclusively in Israel). Jews make up less than 2% of the overall population in each of those regions.
Global change
The number of Jews around the world grew by 6%, from an estimated 14 million in 2010 to nearly 15 million in 2020. That’s fewer than the estimated 16.6 million Jews who were alive in 1939, prior to the Holocaust.
Our estimates for Israel are based on the Ministry of Interior’s population register of Jews in Israel. Outside of Israel, we generally use a definition of Jewishness based on self-identification with Judaism as a religion.25
During this time, the rest of the world’s population grew about twice as quickly. Despite this gap, the share of the global population that is Jewish still rounds to 0.2%.
Regional change
Jews grew in number in three regions and declined in three others. In the Middle East-North Africa region, Jews grew to a population of almost 7 million (up 18%). The number of Jewish residents also increased slightly in the Asia-Pacific region (up 2%) and North America (up 1%).
The Jewish population of sub-Saharan Africa, already small in 2010, shrank to 50,000 individuals (down 37%). Jews also declined in the Latin America-Caribbean region to 390,000 (down 12%). In Europe, the Jewish population fell to 1.3 million (down 8%).
Jewish shares of regional populations held fairly steady, including a small decline of about 0.1 point in North America.
Regional distribution of Jews
Jews are heavily concentrated in the Middle East-North Africa area and in North America, with the vast majority of Jews (87%) living in one of these two regions.
Between 2010 and 2020, the Middle East and North Africa surpassed North America to become the geographic region with the largest Jewish population. This is primarily because Israel added over 1 million Jews to its population between 2010 and 2020, compared with an increase of just 30,000 in the U.S.
As a result, the share of the world’s Jews who live in the Middle East-North Africa region increased to 46% (up 4 points), while the share who live in North America fell to 41% (down 2 points).
The Middle East and North Africa was the only region that saw an increase in its share of the global Jewish population between 2010 and 2020.
Countries with the highest Jewish counts
Israel and the United States are the only countries with millions of Jewish residents; 85% of Jews worldwide live in one of these two countries.
Nearly half of all Jews live in Israel, which has a 77% Jewish majority and is the only country in which Jews make up more than 2% of the population.26
Four-in-ten Jews worldwide live in the U.S., where they make up 1.7% of the population, when using a definition of Jewishness that is based solely on identification with Judaism as a religion.
Using a broader definition of Jewishness that includes people who identify, religiously, as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” but who say they consider themselves Jewish for reasons aside from religion (such as culture, ancestry or family background) and who have at least one Jewish parent, Pew Research Center has estimated that there were 7.5 million Jews in the U.S. in 2020, making up slightly more than 2% of the U.S. population.27
The overwhelming majority of Jews (96%) live in one of the 10 countries with the largest Jewish populations, for a combined count of 14.2 million. About 500,000 Jews live elsewhere in the world.
Where did the Jewish share of the population change the most?
Between 2010 and 2020, the Jewish population did not grow or decline substantially (by at least 5 percentage points) in any country or territory.
Recommended Citation: Hackett, Conrad, Marcin Stonawski, Yunping Tong, Stephanie Kramer, Anne Shi and Dalia Fahmy. 2025. “How the Global Religious Landscape Changed From 2010 to 2020.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/fj71-ny11.