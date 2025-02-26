Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Decline of Christianity in the U.S. Has Slowed, May Have Leveled Off

13. Spiritual activities

By , , , , , , , , and

How often do Americans engage in spiritual activities? The Religious Landscape Study (RLS) asked U.S. adults about six activities they might do for spiritual purposes. Here are some key findings:

  • 48% say they listen to music for spiritual reasons weekly or more often.
  • 40% find time to look inward or center themselves weekly or more often.
  • 30% exercise for spiritual reasons weekly or more often.
  • 23% meditate weekly or more often.
  • 15% visit a nature spot such as a waterfall, mountaintop or river for spiritual reasons weekly or more often.
  • 7% practice yoga for spiritual reasons weekly or more often.

Overall, 63% of Americans report that they engage in at least one of these six activities, for spiritual reasons, at least once a week.

Bar chart showing 63% of U.S. adults say that they do at least 1 thing weekly for spiritual reasons

Americans who identify with a religion are more likely than religiously unaffiliated adults (those who identify religiously as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular”) to say they participate on a weekly basis in at least one of these spiritual activities (71% vs. 45%).60

The survey also finds that 3% of U.S. adults say they go on a spiritual retreat more than once a year. An additional 11% say they do this about once a year or every few years.

Read more about Americans’ self-reported participation in the following spiritual activities:

Listening to music

Nearly half of U.S. adults (48%) say they listen to music for spiritual reasons at least weekly.

Table showing 55% of Christians listen to music at least weekly for spiritual reasons

An additional 6% do this monthly, while 12% do this less often. And 33% say they never listen to music for spiritual purposes.

These rates vary widely across religious groups. Roughly seven-in-ten members of historically Black Protestant churches (72%) say they listen to music for spiritual reasons on a weekly basis, as do 65% each among evangelical Protestants and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons).

Jewish Americans and religiously unaffiliated adults are much less likely to say they listen to music for spiritual reasons.

Looking inward or centering yourself

Four-in-ten Americans say they find time to look inward or center themselves for spiritual reasons at least once a week. About three-in-ten say they do this for spiritual reasons monthly (11%) or less often (20%), while 28% say they never do this for spiritual reasons.

Table showing most Latter-day Saints find a moment to look inward for spiritual reasons at least weekly

About six-in-ten Latter-day Saints (61%) report that they look inward or center themselves for spiritual reasons at least once a week, as do 55% of members of historically Black Protestant churches.

By comparison, religiously unaffiliated adults – particularly atheists – are less likely to do this. Indeed, two-thirds of atheists (68%) say they never center themselves for spiritual reasons.

Exercise

Three-in-ten Americans say they exercise for spiritual reasons at least weekly, while an additional 6% say they do so monthly, and 16% do so less often.

Adults who identify with a religion are far more likely than religiously unaffiliated Americans to say they exercise weekly for spiritual purposes (34% vs. 21%).

Table showing 30% of Americans say they exercise at least weekly for spiritual reasons

Meditation

Overall, 23% of U.S. adults say they meditate for spiritual reasons at least once a week, and an additional 7% report doing so monthly. Upward of one-fifth of Americans (21%) meditate for spiritual purposes less often than that, while 48% say they never meditate for spiritual reasons.

Table showing 23% of U.S. adults say they meditate at least weekly for spiritual reasons

Roughly three-in-ten or more members of historically Black Protestant churches (39%), Buddhists (38%), Hindus (36%), Latter-day Saints (34%) and Muslim Americans (32%) say they meditate weekly or more often.

Jewish Americans and religiously unaffiliated adults are among the least likely to say they meditate for spiritual reasons.

Visiting a nature spot

Three-in-ten Americans say they spend time in nature (for example, by visiting a waterfall, mountaintop or river) for spiritual reasons at least once a month, including 15% who say they do so weekly.

An additional 29% of U.S. adults say they experience nature this way, but less often. And 39% say they never visit nature spots for spiritual reasons.

Table showing 3 in 10 Americans say they visit a nature spot for spiritual reasons at least monthly

Practicing yoga

One-in-ten Americans say they practice yoga weekly (7%) or monthly (3%) for spiritual reasons.61

Hindu Americans are especially likely to engage in yoga for spiritual reasons: 32% say they do this once a week or more often. An additional 11% of Hindu Americans say they do this monthly, while 25% do so less often and 30% say they never do this.

Table showing 1 in 10 Americans say they practice yoga at least monthly for spiritual reasons

Spiritual retreats

Overall, 3% of Americans say they go on spiritual retreats more than once a year. An additional 11% say they do this annually or every few years, and 13% do this less often. More than seven-in-ten (72%) never go on spiritual retreats.

Table showing 72% of Americans never go on spiritual retreats

Hindus and Latter-day Saints are among the religious groups that are most likely to participate in a spiritual retreat.

  1. In a different survey from 2023, Pew Research Center asked questions on similar topics in slightly different ways. In that survey, respondents were first asked how often they engaged in the following: looking inward or centering yourself, exercise, meditation, spending time in nature and practicing yoga. Then, those who said they engaged in any of these activities at least a few times a month were asked to select from the following options which was the most important reason why they did these things: “To feel connected with something bigger than myself,” “To get health benefits, including relaxation,” “To have fun and enjoy the experience,” “To feel connected with other people,” “To feel connected with my true self,” or for a different reason. Because of the differences in how these previous questions were asked, they are not directly comparable with the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS) questions explored in this chapter.
  2. An earlier Pew Research Center survey from 2023 found that 15% of Americans practice yoga (for any reason) at least a few times a month, including 11% who do it mainly for their health, enjoyment or other reasons; 2% who do it mainly to feel connected with their “true self,” 1% who do it mainly to feel connected with something bigger than themselves, and 1% who do it mainly to feel connected with other people.
