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The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults

Appendix: Detailed Tables

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Table of Contents
  1. The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults
  2. Appendix: Detailed Tables
  3. Acknowledgements
  4. Methodology

What kinds of relationships are single Black adults looking for?

Liking dating without commitment as a reason for not being in a relationship

Feeling too old as a reason for not being in a relationship

Financial instability as a reason for not being in a relationship

Not having luck with dating in the past as a reason for not being in a relationship

Being too busy as a reason for not being in a relationship

Feeling like no one would be interested as a reason for not being in a relationship

Not being ready after ending a previous relationship as a reason for not being in a relationship

Importance of a partner being financially stable

Importance of a partner helping with household chores

Importance of a partner having a college degree

Importance of a partner being caring and compassionate

Importance of a partner being romantic

Importance of a partner having a close relationship with their family

Importance of a partner believing in God

Importance of a partner wanting to have children

Is having different religious views a dealbreaker?

Is being of a different race or ethnicity a dealbreaker?

Is having a lot of debt a dealbreaker?

A table showing s having a lot of debt a dealbreaker?

Is raising kids from another relationship a dealbreaker?

Is living far away a dealbreaker?

Is making significantly more money a dealbreaker?

Is making significantly less money a dealbreaker?

Is not voting a dealbreaker?

Next: Acknowledgements
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Table of Contents

  1. The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults
  2. Appendix: Detailed Tables
  3. Acknowledgements
  4. Methodology