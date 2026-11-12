Report | November 12, 2026 The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults Appendix: Detailed Tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Gabriel Piña, Ziyao Tian and Mark Hugo Lopez Table of Contents The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults Appendix: Detailed Tables Acknowledgements Methodology What kinds of relationships are single Black adults looking for? Liking dating without commitment as a reason for not being in a relationship Feeling too old as a reason for not being in a relationship Financial instability as a reason for not being in a relationship Not having luck with dating in the past as a reason for not being in a relationship Being too busy as a reason for not being in a relationship Feeling like no one would be interested as a reason for not being in a relationship Not being ready after ending a previous relationship as a reason for not being in a relationship Importance of a partner being financially stable Importance of a partner helping with household chores Importance of a partner having a college degree Importance of a partner being caring and compassionate Importance of a partner being romantic Importance of a partner having a close relationship with their family Importance of a partner believing in God Importance of a partner wanting to have children Is having different religious views a dealbreaker? Is being of a different race or ethnicity a dealbreaker? Is having a lot of debt a dealbreaker? Is raising kids from another relationship a dealbreaker? Is living far away a dealbreaker? Is making significantly more money a dealbreaker? Is making significantly less money a dealbreaker? Is not voting a dealbreaker? Next: Acknowledgements ← Prev Page 1234 Next Page → Report PDF Questionnaire Topline