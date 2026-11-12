Acknowledgements

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This analysis was made possible with support from the Trusts and from the People & Voices Initiative. The Center is grateful to a panel of experts who gave advice on the survey and/or publication: Camille Burge-Hicks, chair and associate professor of political science at Villanova University; Shantel Buggs, associate professor of sociology and African American studies at Florida State University; and Sean Joe, Benjamin E. Youngdahl professor of social development at Washington University in St. Louis.

This report was written by Gabriel Piña, senior researcher; Ziyao Tian, former research associate; and Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research.

Editorial guidance was provided by Sahana Mukherjee, associate director, race and ethnicity research; Dalia Fahmy, senior writer/editor; and Kiana Cox, former senior researcher.

Khadijah Edwards, former research associate and Cox developed the survey questionnaire and the project, alongside Mukherjee; Carolyne Im, former research analyst. Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, former vice president, methods and innovation; Dorene Asare-Marfo, senior panel manager; Dana Popky, associate panel manager; Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist; and Arnold Lau, former research methodologist. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Zoe McMahon, communications associate.

The report was number-checked by Alexandra Cahn, research assistant; and Joseph Copeland, research analyst. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. Anna Jackson, editorial specialist, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Piña, Tian and Cox, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/black-americans/.