More Latinos disapprove than approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, and most say his administration’s policies have been harmful to Hispanics. Additionally, about three-in-four Latinos are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country today.

These views come nearly one year after Trump was reelected to office. In 2024, Trump won the highest share of Latino support in Pew Research Center validated voter studies dating back to 2016. His share among Latinos was also higher than that of any other Republican presidential candidate in exit poll data going back to the 1980s.

These findings come from two nationally representative, bilingual Pew Research Center surveys conducted Sept. 22-28 and Oct. 6-16, 2025.

This is the first of six detailed sections in a report on Latinos’ views of Trump’s second administration and their situation in the country. For Latinos’ views of their current and future situation in the U.S., visit Chapter 2. For a summary of the report’s findings, visit the overview.

7 in 10 Latinos disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president

As of September, 27% of Latinos approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president. Meanwhile, 70% disapprove, including a 55% majority who say they strongly disapprove of his job performance.

Trump’s approval rating among Latinos has been relatively stable since April, when the same share – 27% – said they approved of his performance. However, it remains below his 36% approval rating in February. This trend echoes that of U.S. adults overall.

Latino partisans are opposed on their views of the president’s job performance. Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (67%) approve of the way Trump is handling his job. In contrast, 92% of Democrats and Democratic leaners disapprove.

Hispanics’ approval rating varies across some other demographic groups:

34% of those 50 and older approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency, compared with 24% of adults under 50.

32% of those born in the U.S. approve, compared with 22% of immigrants.

32% of men approve, compared with 23% of women.

About 3 in 4 Hispanics are dissatisfied with the direction of the country

Hispanics are now slightly more likely than the U.S. public to be dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country today, a first in nearly two decades of Pew Research Center polling. Some 76% of Hispanics express dissatisfaction, compared with 72% among all Americans.

In the last decade, the gap in dissatisfaction between Latinos and the general public has narrowed. In 2015, 46% of Latinos were dissatisfied, compared with 67% among all U.S. adults.

Today, the share of Latinos dissatisfied with the direction of the U.S. rivals its previous high point in 2020, when 77% held this view in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latinos’ views vary across partisan lines. Some 86% of Democrats say they’re dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country, compared with 55% of Republicans. Across other demographic groups like nativity, age and education, similar shares express dissatisfaction.

Do Hispanics see Trump’s policies as harmful?

About eight-in-ten Hispanics today say the Trump administration’s policies have been harmful to Hispanics – higher than the 69% who said the same in 2019, late in Trump’s first term. The share who are critical of the administration’s impact has increased among Latino Republicans and Democrats alike.

Among other demographic groups of Hispanics, clear majorities say Trump’s policies have been harmful to Hispanics.

83% of Hispanic immigrants say the administration’s policies have been harmful to Hispanics, as do 75% of those who are U.S. born.

82% of Hispanics under 50 say these policies have been harmful, as do 70% of those ages 50 and older.

Are Latinos concerned about their place in America under Trump?

A majority of Latinos (55%) say that with Trump as president, they’re seriously concerned about their place in the U.S. This is slightly up from 2019, when 48% said they had serious concerns.

On the other hand, 45% of Latinos say they feel confident about their place in the country under Trump, similar to the 47% who said this in 2019.

Latino partisans hold directly opposing views on this question:

Among Republicans, 70% are confident about their place in America under Trump, while 29% have serious concerns.

Among Democrats, 70% have serious concerns, while 30% are confident.

Attitudes also vary by nativity: