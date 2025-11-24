For the first time in nearly two decades of Pew Research Center’s surveys of Hispanics, most say they think the situation of U.S. Hispanics has worsened in the last year.

And about a third of Latinos say that in the last six months they have considered leaving the country, with the top reason being the political situation in the United States.

These findings come from Pew Research Center’s National Survey of Latinos, a nationally representative, bilingual survey including 4,923 U.S. Latino adults, conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025.

This is the second of six detailed sections in a report on Latinos’ views of Trump’s second administration and their situation in the country. For Latinos’ views of Donald Trump and his impact on Latinos, visit Chapter 1. For a summary of the report’s findings, visit the overview.

Many see a worsening situation for Hispanics in the U.S.

When asked how they see their group’s situation in the U.S., 68% of Hispanics say it has worsened in the last year. This is up sharply from when we last asked this question in 2021, when 26% said the situation of Hispanics had worsened in the year prior to the survey.

This is not the first time Latinos’ pessimism about their situation in the country has risen. In earlier Center surveys conducted by phone, the share who said their group’s situation had worsened increased from 2013 to 2018 amid Trump’s first term, and in 2008 during the Great Recession. Still, the share of Latinos who saw a worsening situation never reached a majority in these phone surveys.

Today, Latinos’ opinions differ across some demographic groups:

83% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the situation of U.S. Hispanics has worsened in the last year, compared with 43% of Republicans and Republican leaners.

73% of immigrants say this, compared with 65% of the U.S. born.

Among the U.S. born, 70% of second-generation Latinos (those with at least one immigrant parent) say the situation of U.S. Latinos has worsened, compared with 59% of third- or higher-generation Latinos (those with both U.S.-born parents).

On the future situation of Hispanics in this country, views are more moderate though still skew negative. About half (52%) say that a year from now, they think Hispanics’ situation in the U.S. will be worse, while 16% think it will be better and 31% think it will stay the same.

Are Latinos considering leaving the country?

Roughly one-third of Latinos say that in the last six months they have considered moving outside the U.S.

Among those who have considered it:

33% say they would most likely move to the country of their family’s Hispanic origin.

45% would likely move to another country.

22% are not sure where they would move to.

Latinos are most likely to say the main reason they want to leave the country is the political situation in the U.S. (46%). About a quarter (26%) say the main reason they want to leave is to be someplace with a lower cost of living.

Whether Latinos want to leave the country – and their motivation – varies across some demographic groups:

41% of Democrats say they’ve recently considered leaving the U.S., versus 21% of Republicans.

41% of those with a bachelor’s degree have considered leaving the U.S., versus 26% of those with a high school diploma or less.

36% of those born in the U.S. have thought about it, versus 27% of immigrants.

Among Hispanics who say they have considered leaving the U.S. in the past six months, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to cite the nation’s political situation as the main reason for wanting to leave (56% vs. 22%), while Republicans are more likely to cite cost of living (33% vs. 22%).

Hispanics with a bachelor’s degree are more likely than those with a high school diploma or less to cite the national political situation as the reason behind possibly leaving the U.S. (53% vs. 40%).

Immigrants are also more likely than those born in the U.S. to cite the political situation (58% vs. 41%). Where each group would likely move to also varies. Among those who have considered leaving the U.S.: