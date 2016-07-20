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Digital Divide Narrows for Latinos as More Spanish Speakers and Immigrants Go Online

Appendix A: References

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Digital Divide Narrows for Latinos as More Spanish Speakers and Immigrants Go Online
  2. 1. Internet use among Hispanics
  3. 2. Broadband subscriptions among Latinos little changed since 2010
  4. 3. Hispanics and mobile access to the internet
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: References
  8. Appendix B: Additional table

Blumberg, Stephen J. and Julian V. Luke. 2016. “Wireless Substitution: Early Release of Estimates From the National Health Interview Survey, July–December 2015.” Atlanta: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, May.http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nhis/earlyrelease/wireless201605.pdf

Fox, Susannah and Gretchen Livingston. 2007. “Latinos Online.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, March. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2007/03/14/latinos-online/

Horrigan, John B. and Maeve Duggan. 2015. “Home Broadband 2015.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, December. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2015/12/21/home-broadband-2015/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2015. “A majority of English-speaking Hispanics in the U.S. are bilingual.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, March. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/03/24/a-majority-of-english-speaking-hispanics-in-the-u-s-are-bilingual/

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2015. “Hispanic population reaches record 55 million, but growth has cooled.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, June. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2015/06/25/u-s-hispanic-population-growth-surge-cools/

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera and Eileen Patten. 2013. “Closing the Digital Divide: Latinos and Technology Adoption.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, March. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2013/03/07/closing-the-digital-divide-latinos-and-technology-adoption/

McHenry, Giulia. 2016. “Evolving Technologies Change the Nature of Internet Use.” Washington, D.C.: National Telecommunications & Information Administration, April. https://www.ntia.doc.gov/blog/2016/evolving-technologies-change-nature-internet-use

Patten, Eileen. 2016. “The Nation’s Latino Population Is Defined by Its Youth.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2016/04/20/the-nations-latino-population-is-defined-by-its-youth/

Pew Research Center. “Internet User Demographics.” Washington, D.C. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/data-trend/internet-use/latest-stats/

Smith, Aaron. 2015. “Searching for Work in the Digital Era.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, November. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2015/11/19/searching-for-work-in-the-digital-era/

Smith, Aaron. 2015. “U.S. Smartphone Use in 2015.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2015/04/01/us-smartphone-use-in-2015/

Stepler, Renee and Anna Brown. 2016. “Statistical Portrait of Hispanics in the United States.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, April. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2016/04/19/statistical-portrait-of-hispanics-in-the-united-states/

Next: Appendix B: Additional table
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Table of Contents

  1. Digital Divide Narrows for Latinos as More Spanish Speakers and Immigrants Go Online
  2. 1. Internet use among Hispanics
  3. 2. Broadband subscriptions among Latinos little changed since 2010
  4. 3. Hispanics and mobile access to the internet
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: References
  8. Appendix B: Additional table