This report was written by Anna Brown, research analyst; Gustavo López, research assistant; and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Hispanic research. Claudia Deane, vice president of research, and Aaron Smith, associate director of research, provided editorial guidance. Andrew Perrin, research assistant, provided research assistance. Michael Keegan, information graphics designer, assisted with chart creation. Gustavo López number-checked the report. David Kent copy edited the report. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.
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Digital Divide Narrows for Latinos as More Spanish Speakers and Immigrants Go Online
Acknowledgments
Table of Contents
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- Digital Divide Narrows for Latinos as More Spanish Speakers and Immigrants Go Online
- 1. Internet use among Hispanics
- 2. Broadband subscriptions among Latinos little changed since 2010
- 3. Hispanics and mobile access to the internet
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: References
- Appendix B: Additional table