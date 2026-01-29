Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

How Americans See Immigration Officers’ Behaviors and Civilian Actions

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. How Americans See Immigration Officers’ Behaviors and Civilian Actions
  2. How Americans view key Trump administration immigration policies
  3. Appendix: Did attitudes shift after Alex Pretti was killed?
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research
Steven Shepard, Associate Director, Political Research
Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Gabe Borelli, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Andy Cerda, Research Analyst
Joseph Copeland, Research Analyst
Shanay Gracia,Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Maya Pottinger, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Beshay Sakla, Associate Digital Producer

Methodology

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
1 2 3 4 5
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. How Americans See Immigration Officers’ Behaviors and Civilian Actions
  2. How Americans view key Trump administration immigration policies
  3. Appendix: Did attitudes shift after Alex Pretti was killed?
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology