3. Views of how much discrimination transgender people, gay and lesbian people, women and men face in the U.S.

Nearly eight-in-ten Americans (77%) say there is a lot of (48%) or some (30%) discrimination against transgender people in society. And seven-in-ten Americans say there is a lot of or some discrimination in society against people who are gay or lesbian.

Read the overview of this report for Americans’ views of all 20 groups asked about on the survey.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) say women face at least some discrimination, while far fewer (34%) say men face a lot of or some discrimination.

There are wide partisan differences in these views:

People who are gay or lesbian

Republicans and GOP leaners are now less likely to say people who are gay or lesbian face at least some discrimination (50%) than in 2021 (59%) or 2017 (64%).

Democrats and Democratic leaners (90%) overwhelmingly continue to say people who are gay or lesbian experience a lot of or some discrimination.

People who are transgender

About nine-in-ten Democrats (91%) and six-in-ten Republicans (63%) say people who are transgender face at least some discrimination. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to say transgender people experience a lot of discrimination (70% vs. 26%). This is the first year that discrimination against transgender people in U.S. society was asked about in this list.

Women and men

Nearly twice as many Americans say women face at least some discrimination in society than say this about men (64% vs. 34%, respectively).

Democrats (80%) continue to be much more likely than Republicans (47%) to say women face a lot of or some discrimination.

By contrast, Republicans (42%) are more likely than Democrats (27%) to say men face these levels of discrimination.

These views have not changed much in recent years.

Women are more likely than men to say women in society face a lot of or some discrimination, and this pattern holds within each party.

Nearly three-quarters of women (72%) say there is at least some discrimination against women, while a narrower majority of men (54%) say the same. There are gender differences in both parties, but they are more pronounced among Republicans.

85% of Democratic women and 74% of Democratic men say women face at least some discrimination.

A smaller majority of Republican women (57%) say women face discrimination, while 38% of Republican men say the same.

The pattern is reversed for views of discrimination against men: