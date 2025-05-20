1. Views of how much discrimination racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. face

Most Americans say there is at least some discrimination against Black, Hispanic and Asian people, while fewer than half say White people experience a lot of or some discrimination. These attitudes differ considerably across racial and ethnic groups.

Read the overview of this report for Americans’ views of all 20 groups asked about on the survey.

Overall, sizable majorities say Black people are subject to at least some discrimination. However, Black adults (70%) are far more likely than Hispanic (40%), Asian (39%) and White (28%) adults to say Black people face a lot of discrimination.

Similarly, majorities across groups say Hispanic people face at least some discrimination in the U.S. But Hispanic and Black adults see higher amounts of discrimination against Hispanic people than White and Asian adults do.

Majorities in each group also say that Asian people in the U.S. face a lot of or some discrimination. Still, Asian Americans are more likely to say Asian people experience discrimination (82% say a lot or some) than Black (69%), Hispanic (66%) and White Americans (64%) are.

Relatively few Americans say White people face at least some discrimination, yet a larger share of White adults (45%) say this than Hispanic (27%), Black (24%) and Asian adults (20%).

There are wide differences between Republicans and Democrats in their views of how much discrimination racial and ethnic groups experience.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more much likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say that Black, Hispanic and Asian people face discrimination:

94% of Democrats say Black people face at least some discrimination, compared with 54% of Republicans.

90% of Democrats say the same about Hispanic people, compared with 54% of Republicans.

83% of Democrats say Asian people face widespread discrimination, versus 51% of Republicans.

By contrast, Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to say that White people face at least some discrimination (55% vs. 21%).

Within the GOP, views of discrimination differ by race and ethnicity. Hispanic Republicans (65%) are more likely to say Hispanic people face at least some discrimination than do White Republicans (53%). Asian Republicans (71%) are more likely than either White or Hispanic Republicans to say Asian people face discrimination. And White Republicans (62%) are far more likely than Hispanic (39%) and Asian Republicans (35%) to say White people face a lot of or some discrimination. (There were not enough Black Republicans in the sample to report their views.)

Democrats’ views of discrimination against racial and ethnic groups vary only modestly by race and ethnicity.

Smaller shares of Americans now say there is at least some discrimination against Black, Hispanic and Asian people than last year, with the changes driven primarily by Republicans.

The share saying Black people face at least some discrimination has declined from 80% to 74% since last year. Among Republicans, these views have declined from 66% to 54%, while among Democrats it remains largely unchanged (92% in 2024, 94% today).

A similar pattern is evident in views of discrimination against Hispanic and Asian people in the U.S., with overall declines driven by shifts among Republicans.

Republicans are also now less likely to say White people face at least some discrimination in American society (66% in 2024, 55% today). However, Republicans continue to be more than twice as likely as Democrats (21%) to say that White people face a lot of or some discrimination.