2. Views of how much discrimination Muslims, Jews, evangelicals and atheists face

Compared with last year, perceptions of discrimination against Jews and Muslims have declined among both Republicans and Democrats (including independents who lean toward each party).

There also has been a modest decrease in the share of the public saying evangelical Christians face at least some discrimination, largely due to a change among Republicans.

Read the overview of this report for Americans’ views of all 20 groups asked about on the survey.

Muslims

The share of Americans who say there is at least some discrimination against Muslims in the U.S. is now lower than at any point since Pew Research Center first asked this question eight years ago – 74% say this today, down from 82% last year and 87% in 2017.

The share saying there is a lot of discrimination against Muslims has dropped 10 percentage points over the last year (from 44% then to 34% today).

The decline has come among both Republicans and Democrats, though Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to say Muslims face at least some discrimination in our society.

Jews

The share of Americans who say there is at least some discrimination against Jews has declined 10 points since last year – from 82% to 72% – though it remains higher than in 2017 to 2021.

The share saying Jews experience a lot of discrimination is also down 10 points from last year (from 40% to 30%).

There continue to be relatively modest partisan differences in views of discrimination against Jews in the U.S.: 77% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans say Jews are experiencing a lot of or some discrimination.

Evangelical Christians

57% of Republicans say evangelical Christians face at least some discrimination, down from 67% in 2024.

Democrats are far less likely to perceive discrimination against evangelical Christians: 31% say this group experiences at least some discrimination, virtually unchanged from a year ago.

Atheists

A third of U.S. adults say atheists face at least some discrimination. Democrats (41%) are much more likely than Republicans (24%) to say atheists experience at lot of or some discrimination.

People who are religious