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The Parties on the Eve of the 2016 Election: Two Coalitions, Moving Further Apart

Appendix A: Religious category definitions

Table of Contents
  1. The Parties on the Eve of the 2016 Election: Two Coalitions, Moving Further Apart
  2. 1. The changing composition of the political parties
  3. 2. Party affiliation among voters: 1992-2016
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Religious category definitions

The “Other Christian” category includes other minority Protestants as well as Protestants who declined to provide their race and a few white Protestants who were not asked the evangelical/born-again question; other minority Catholics as well as Catholics who declined to provide their race; Mormons; and Orthodox Christians. The “All others” category includes Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, members of other faiths, and those who declined to provide their religion; individually, each of these groups accounts for 2% or less of all registered voters.

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Table of Contents

  1. The Parties on the Eve of the 2016 Election: Two Coalitions, Moving Further Apart
  2. 1. The changing composition of the political parties
  3. 2. Party affiliation among voters: 1992-2016
  4. Methodology
  5. Appendix A: Religious category definitions