Race & Ethnicity 9/9/26

Race & Ethnicity

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Other publications:

The U.S. electorate’s changing racial and ethnic makeup

Trump’s approval rating hits second-term low among his Latino voters, though many still approve

Who sees themselves as working class?

Refugee admissions to the U.S. are dropping sharply in Trump’s second term

Second Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status for most immigrants who had it

Majority of new green cards have gone to immigrants already living in U.S.

Media mentions:

The Wasian Generation

Vulture

What Pew’s Newest Research Says About Latinos and the American Dream

The Latino Newsletter

Is the American dream still alive for Latinos?

De Los

More than half of Latinos in the United States believe the American Dream is dying

El País

“El sueño americano a veces es pesadilla”: solo uno de cada cinco latinos siente que lo logró según una encuesta

Univision

From our research