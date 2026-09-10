Race & Ethnicity 9/9/26

Race & Ethnicity
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on race and ethnicity · Subscribe ↗
Latinos are split on whether the American dream is achievable
Latinos in the U.S. express a mix of hope and skepticism about the American dream. One-in-five Latinos say they’ve achieved the American dream, and 33% say they are on their way to achieving it. However, 18% say the American dream is out of reach for them – and 27% say it doesn’t exist at all.
- 💬 In their own words: What the ‘American dream’ means to U.S. Latinos
- 🔑 From 2025: Key facts about U.S. Latinos
U.S. Hispanics are divided on whether their identity helps or hurts them in America
For most Hispanics living in the U.S., their Hispanic identity is an important part of how they see themselves. But there is no single view of what that identity means for their lives: Some see it as a source of connection or advantage, while others associate it with obstacles to getting ahead.
Catholics in Latin America generally have positive views of Pope Leo
In all six Latin American countries we surveyed in 2026, a majority of Catholics express a favorable opinion of Pope Leo XIV. Some of the most positive views are in Peru, where he lived for about two decades and became a bishop in 2014.
Other publications:
The U.S. electorate’s changing racial and ethnic makeup
Trump’s approval rating hits second-term low among his Latino voters, though many still approve
Who sees themselves as working class?
Refugee admissions to the U.S. are dropping sharply in Trump’s second term
Second Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status for most immigrants who had it
Majority of new green cards have gone to immigrants already living in U.S.
Media mentions:
The Wasian Generation
Vulture
What Pew’s Newest Research Says About Latinos and the American Dream
The Latino Newsletter
Is the American dream still alive for Latinos?
De Los
More than half of Latinos in the United States believe the American Dream is dying
El País
“El sueño americano a veces es pesadilla”: solo uno de cada cinco latinos siente que lo logró según una encuesta
Univision
From our research
The share of U.S. Latinos who expect their children’s standard of living to be better than their own.