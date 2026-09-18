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Politics: Sept. 18

Politics

A monthly digest of research on public attitudes on politics and major policy issues · Subscribe ↗

From our research

50%

The share of those with bachelor’s degrees who say “working class” describes them extremely or very well, compared with 66% of those without bachelor’s degrees. Read more.

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