Politics: Sept. 18

Politics
A monthly digest of research on public attitudes on politics and major policy issues · Subscribe ↗
The U.S. electorate’s changing racial and ethnic makeup
Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, we looked at the racial and ethnic composition of the U.S. electorate – some 250 million eligible adults. The share of White eligible voters has declined since 2006, while the shares of Hispanic and Asian voters have nearly doubled.
How Republicans and Democrats see their own ideology – and their party’s
Democrats and Republicans vary a lot in how they rate themselves ideologically, and most don’t see themselves in perfect alignment with their party. Only about a quarter in each coalition give themselves same rating they give their party on an 11-point liberal-conservative scale.
Who sees themselves as working class?
Most Americans today (60%) think of themselves as working class. While the identity is widely adopted by people across all income and educational groups, seeing oneself as working class has a heavy political tinge and also differs by race and ethnicity.
9/11 memories remain vivid in the U.S. 25 years later
Even as the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, grow more distant, many Americans still remember that day with clarity: 83% of adults who were born before 2001 – including 93% of those who were age 10 or older at the time – say they recall exactly where they were or what they were doing when they heard the news.
Weighting polls on party affiliation and past vote
2026 primary season yields greatest preelection House turnover in over 3 decades
Most Americans favor the death penalty for those convicted of murder
The U.S. Constitution is among the hardest in the world to amend
Americans have grown more skeptical that a woman will be president in their lifetime
Most Americans are uncomfortable with transgender athletes on sports teams that don’t match their birth sex
Most U.S. senators appointed since 1990 have run to keep their seat – and most have won
From our research
The share of those with bachelor’s degrees who say “working class” describes them extremely or very well, compared with 66% of those without bachelor’s degrees. Read more.