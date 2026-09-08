How Republicans and Democrats see their own ideology – and their party’s

Democrats and Republicans vary a lot in how they rate themselves ideologically, and most don’t see themselves in perfect alignment with their party. In both coalitions, those who say they are more liberal or conservative than their party are also more critical of it.

How liberal or conservative do Democrats and Republicans say they are? % who rate their own ideology as __ on an 11-point scale Note: Read the topline for full question wording. We asked half of respondents to place themselves on an 11-point scale where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative. We gave the other half the scale in reverse order but standardized all responses on one scale. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook How liberal or conservative do Democrats and Republicans say they are? % who rate their own ideology as __ on an 11-point scale Response numeric Response Dem/Lean Dem Rep/Lean Rep (data) Rep/Lean Rep 0 (0) Very liberal 10% 1 1% 1 1 8 0.5 <1 2 2 14 1 1 3 3 16 2 2 4 4 12 4 4 5 5 25 18 18 6 6 4 13 13 7 7 3 16 16 8 8 2 16 16 9 9 1 11 11 10 (10) Very conservative 2 17 17 Download data as .csv Note: Read the topline for full question wording. We asked half of respondents to place themselves on an 11-point scale where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative. We gave the other half the scale in reverse order but standardized all responses on one scale. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In a survey of 5,103 U.S. adults from April 20 to 26, 2026, we asked people to rate themselves on an 11-point scale, where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative. A majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (60%) place themselves to the left of center. But Democrats’ average of 3.6 is closer to the middle of the scale (5) than to the very liberal end (0).

Similarly, 73% of Republicans and GOP leaners place themselves to the right of center, and the average of 7.1 is closer to the middle (5) than the very conservative end (10).

The average placement Democrats and Republicans give their parties is very similar to how they rate themselves. But only about a quarter in each coalition give themselves the exact same rating that they give their party. Instead:

39% of Democrats rate themselves as more liberal than how they rate the Democratic Party, while 36% rate themselves as more conservative.

The pattern is nearly identical among Republicans: 38% rate themselves more conservatively than they rate the GOP, and 36% rate themselves as more liberal.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ views about the ideology of the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as their views about their own ideology. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of the parties for decades.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,103 U.S. adults from April 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the 2026 survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Party favorability and ideology within the partisan coalitions

Democrats who see themselves as more liberal or conservative than their party view it less positively Note: Read the topline for full question wording. On a scale where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative, those listed as “to the left” rate their ideology lower than they rate their party, while those listed as “to the right” rate themselves higher. We gave half of respondents the scale in reverse order but standardized all responses on one scale. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats who see themselves as more liberal or conservative than their party view it less positively Party Group % who view own party favorably % who view own party unfavorably Dem/Lean Dem Total 70 30 Dem/Lean Dem Place themselves to the left of own party (39%) 68 32 Dem/Lean Dem Place themselves the same as own party (23%) 78 21 Dem/Lean Dem Place themselves to the right of own party (36%) 67 32 Rep/Lean Rep Total 75 24 Rep/Lean Rep Place themselves to the left of own party (36%) 68 31 Rep/Lean Rep Place themselves the same as own party (26%) 82 18 Rep/Lean Rep Place themselves to the right of own party (38%) 77 22 Download data as .csv Note: Read the topline for full question wording. On a scale where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative, those listed as “to the left” rate their ideology lower than they rate their party, while those listed as “to the right” rate themselves higher. We gave half of respondents the scale in reverse order but standardized all responses on one scale. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In both coalitions, those who rate their ideology the same as they rate that of their party express more favorable views of the party overall.

About eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic leaners who give themselves and their party the same ideological rating (78%) view the Democratic Party favorably. Smaller shares of Democrats who see themselves as more liberal (68%) or more conservative (67%) view the party favorably.

Similarly, 82% of Republicans and leaners who rate their ideology and their party’s ideology the same have favorable views of the GOP. The party’s rating is nearly as positive among those who say they’re more conservative than it (77%). By comparison, Republicans who say they’re more liberal than the GOP (68%) view their party less favorably.

Where do Americans place the parties?

Republicans rate the Democratic Party further to the left than Democrats rate the GOP to the right Average ideological rating of __ on an 11-point scale Note: Read the topline for full question wording. We asked half of respondents to place themselves on an 11-point scale where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative. We gave the other half the scale in reverse order but standardized all responses on one scale. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans rate the Democratic Party further to the left than Democrats rate the GOP to the right Average ideological rating of __ on an 11-point scale Group grouping Themselves The Republican Party The Democratic Party Total total 5.3 7.2 2.8 Rep/Lean Rep party 7.1 6.9 1.8 Dem/Lean Dem party 3.6 7.7 3.8 Download data as .csv Note: Read the topline for full question wording. We asked half of respondents to place themselves on an 11-point scale where 0 is very liberal and 10 is very conservative. We gave the other half the scale in reverse order but standardized all responses on one scale. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Democrats and Republicans alike (including those who lean to each party) generally place the Democratic Party left of center and the Republican Party right of center on the 11-point scale. But Democrats and Republicans rate the opposite party further from the center than they rate their own party:

While Republicans give their party a 7.1 average rating, Democrats rate the GOP further to the right at 7.7.

And while Democrats give their party a 3.8 rating, Republicans place it 2 full points further left (1.8).

When looking instead at the shares of people in each coalition who give each party the most liberal or conservative score:

14% of Republicans give the Republican Party the most conservative score, while Democrats are more than twice as likely (38%) to do the same for the GOP.

51% of Republicans give the Democratic Party the most liberal rating possible. Just 8% of Democrats do the same.

How views of the parties have changed

While Americans have long placed the two parties far apart ideologically, that distance is somewhat wider than it was a decade ago.

Americans’ ideological ratings of the Republican Party have shifted rightward, from an average of 6.9 in 2016 to 7.2 today. Their ratings of the Democratic Party have moved to the left by the same amount, from 3.1 to 2.8.

Note: Here are the 2026 survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.