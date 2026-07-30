Favorable views of Supreme Court remain near historic low

Just over half of Americans (53%) currently have an unfavorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court, while a smaller share (45%) views the court favorably.

Opinions of the court have been relatively stable over the last few years, and favorable views remain close to a three-decade low, according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults. The survey was conducted July 6-12, 2026, shortly after the court’s 2025-26 term ended.

The court’s favorable rating is 20 percentage points lower today than in April 2021, when 65% of Americans held a positive view.

Favorable views of the Supreme Court remain near historic low % who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court % who say they have a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court Note: No answer responses are not shown. Survey data is from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (August 2019-July 2026) and Center phone surveys (1987-January 2019). Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Favorable views of the Supreme Court remain near historic low % who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court Date Favorable Unfavorable 2026-07-12 45 53 2025-08-10 48 50 2025-04-13 51 47 2024-07-07 47 51 2023-07-10 44 54 2023-04-02 48 50 2022-08-14 48 49 2022-01-17 54 44 2021-04-01 65 33 2020-08-02 70 29 2020-01-19 66 32 2019-08-04 69 30 2019-01-14 70 23 2018-03-14 66 28 2016-08-16 60 32 2016-06-26 62 29 2015-09-27 50 42 2015-07-20 48 43 2015-03-29 50 39 2014-07-14 52 38 2014-04-27 56 35 2013-07-21 48 38 2013-03-17 52 31 2012-12-09 53 36 2012-07-01 51 37 2012-04-15 52 29 2010-07-01 58 25 2010-02-01 58 27 2009-04-01 64 21 2008-04-01 65 25 2007-07-01 57 29 2007-01-01 72 17 2006-07-01 63 27 2006-02-01 60 28 2005-10-01 62 27 2005-07-01 61 28 2005-06-01 57 30 2001-07-01 70 20 2001-03-01 72 20 2001-01-01 68 21 1997-10-01 77 18 1997-05-01 72 22 1994-07-01 80 16 1993-05-01 73 18 1991-11-01 72 21 1990-05-01 65 25 1988-01-01 79 13 1987-05-01 76 17 1985-03-01 64 28 Date Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 2026-07-12 69 25 2025-08-10 71 26 2025-04-13 73 30 2024-07-07 73 24 2023-07-10 68 24 2023-04-02 68 31 2022-08-14 73 28 2022-01-17 65 46 2021-04-01 67 65 2020-08-02 75 67 2020-01-19 78 58 2019-08-04 85 57 2019-01-14 82 63 2018-03-14 71 62 2016-08-16 51 70 2016-06-26 55 72 2015-09-27 38 64 2015-07-20 33 61 2015-03-29 49 54 2014-07-14 53 54 2014-04-27 52 61 2013-07-21 47 53 2013-03-17 46 58 2012-12-09 41 64 2012-07-01 40 62 2012-04-15 55 52 2010-07-01 53 66 2010-02-01 62 58 2009-04-01 74 64 2008-04-01 76 60 2007-07-01 69 52 2007-01-01 82 70 2006-07-01 70 58 2006-02-01 75 50 2005-10-01 72 59 2005-07-01 68 58 2005-06-01 65 54 2001-07-01 80 65 2001-03-01 83 67 2001-01-01 80 61 1997-10-01 76 81 1997-05-01 69 78 1994-07-01 79 83 1993-05-01 73 75 1991-11-01 80 66 1990-05-01 73 58 1988-01-01 84 78 1987-05-01 80 75 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Survey data is from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (August 2019-July 2026) and Center phone surveys (1987-January 2019). Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How Democrats and Republicans see the Supreme Court

A quarter of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view the Supreme Court favorably. That is similar to recent years and one of the lowest favorable ratings of the court from either party in the more than 30 years since we first asked the question.

As recently as 2021 – before the court’s 2022 decision to overturn the federal right to abortion – nearly two-thirds of Democrats had a favorable impression of the court.

By contrast, Republicans and GOP leaners are much more likely to view the high court favorably, with 69% having a positive opinion. Republicans’ opinions of the court have changed much less than Democrats’ in recent years.

Perceptions of the Supreme Court’s ideology

More than four-in-ten Americans (43%) view the Supreme Court as conservative. A similar share (44%) view it as “middle of the road.” Only 9% describe the court as liberal.

Public perceptions of the Supreme Court’s ideology have not changed much in the past few years. Compared with 2020, however, Americans are now more likely to describe the court as conservative.

Democrats remain more likely than Republicans to view the Supreme Court as conservative:

67% of Democrats say this, compared with 19% of Republicans.

66% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats say the court is middle of the road.

13% of Republicans say the court is liberal, compared with 5% of Democrats.

Most Democrats view Supreme Court as conservative; two-thirds of Republicans say it is ‘middle of the road’ % who say the current Supreme Court is … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July. 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Democrats view Supreme Court as conservative; two-thirds of Republicans say it is ‘middle of the road’ % who say the current Supreme Court is … Date Group Conservative Middle of the road Liberal grouping Aug ’20 Total 30 56 12 Total Jan ’22 Total 38 48 9 Total Aug ’22 Total 49 41 7 Total Jul ’23 Total 50 40 7 Total Jul ’24 Total 48 42 7 Total Aug ’25 Total 47 44 7 Total Jul ’26 Total 43 44 9 Total Aug ’20 Rep/Lean Rep 12 66 20 Rep/Lean Rep Jan ’22 Rep/Lean Rep 18 62 17 Rep/Lean Rep Aug ’22 Rep/Lean Rep 32 57 9 Rep/Lean Rep Jul ’23 Rep/Lean Rep 32 57 9 Rep/Lean Rep Jul ’24 Rep/Lean Rep 30 59 9 Rep/Lean Rep Aug ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 28 63 9 Rep/Lean Rep Jul ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 19 66 13 Rep/Lean Rep Aug ’20 Dem/Lean Dem 47 47 4 Dem/Lean Dem Jan ’22 Dem/Lean Dem 57 37 4 Dem/Lean Dem Aug ’22 Dem/Lean Dem 67 27 5 Dem/Lean Dem Jul ’23 Dem/Lean Dem 71 24 4 Dem/Lean Dem Jul ’24 Dem/Lean Dem 70 25 4 Dem/Lean Dem Aug ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 69 25 6 Dem/Lean Dem Jul ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 67 27 5 Dem/Lean Dem Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July. 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Views of the Supreme Court’s power

More than half of Americans (56%) say the Supreme Court has the right amount of power, while 32% say it has too much power. One-in-ten say the court has too little power.

Americans’ views on the Supreme Court’s power are nearly identical to what they were last year. However, the share saying the court has too much power is lower than it was between 2022 and 2024.

Among Democrats, 43% say the court has too much power. That’s unchanged from a year ago, but down 19 points from 2024.

Republicans continue to be more likely than Democrats to say the court has the right amount of power (71% vs. 44%). Republicans’ views on how much power the court has have changed little in the past few years.

Democrats are divided on whether Supreme Court has too much power; most Republicans say it has the right amount % who say the Supreme Court has … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are divided on whether Supreme Court has too much power; most Republicans say it has the right amount % who say the Supreme Court has … Date Group Too much power Right amount of power Too little power Aug ’20 Total 25 65 8 Jan ’22 Total 30 58 11 Aug ’22 Total 45 48 5 Jul ’23 Total 40 51 7 Jul ’24 Total 42 50 6 Aug ’25 Total 32 57 9 Jul ’26 Total 32 56 10 Aug ’20 Rep/Lean Rep 27 66 6 Jan ’22 Rep/Lean Rep 18 71 10 Aug ’22 Rep/Lean Rep 23 70 6 Jul ’23 Rep/Lean Rep 20 74 5 Jul ’24 Rep/Lean Rep 22 71 6 Aug ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 24 71 4 Jul ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 22 71 6 Aug ’20 Dem/Lean Dem 23 64 11 Jan ’22 Dem/Lean Dem 40 49 11 Aug ’22 Dem/Lean Dem 64 31 4 Jul ’23 Dem/Lean Dem 60 31 7 Jul ’24 Dem/Lean Dem 62 31 5 Aug ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 43 43 13 Jul ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 43 44 12 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Demographic differences in views of the Supreme Court

Most Black Americans, adults under 50 view the Supreme Court unfavorably % who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Black Americans, adults under 50 view the Supreme Court unfavorably % who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court Group NET Unfavorable Very Unfavorable Mostly Unfavorable Mostly Favorable Very Favorable NET Favorable Grouping Total 53 20 33 41 4 45 total Men 50 20 31 43 6 49 gender Women 54 19 35 39 3 42 gender White 50 19 31 44 5 48 race Hispanic 55 18 37 36 5 42 race Black 67 29 37 29 2 31 race Asian* 48 15 33 45 4 49 race Ages 18-29 60 21 39 34 4 38 age 30-49 55 21 34 39 4 43 age 50-64 48 17 31 45 4 49 age 65+ 48 20 28 44 6 50 age Postgrad 58 23 35 37 4 41 education College grad 54 21 33 41 4 45 education Some college 56 21 35 37 4 41 education HS or less 47 17 30 45 5 50 education Rep/Lean Rep 30 7 23 62 7 69 party rep Conserv 27 6 21 65 7 72 party rep Mod/Lib 35 9 26 58 5 63 party rep Dem/Lean Dem 74 32 42 22 3 25 party dem Cons/Mod 65 23 42 30 4 34 party dem Liberal 85 43 42 13 1 14 party dem Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There are only modest gender differences in views of the Supreme Court: 49% of men and 42% of women view it favorably.

Two-thirds of Black adults (67%) express an unfavorable opinion of the court. That compares with roughly half of Hispanic (55%), White (50%) and Asian adults (48%).

Among adults under 50, a 56% majority views the court unfavorably, while 41% view it favorably. By contrast, half of those 50 and older have a favorable opinion, while 48% have an unfavorable one.

Americans with a college degree or more education are also more likely than those without a degree to view the court negatively (56% vs. 51%).

Differences in views of the court within each party

Among Republicans, older adults view the Supreme Court more favorably % who have a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Insufficient sample to report on Black Republicans. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Among Republicans, older adults view the Supreme Court more favorably % who have a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court Group Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem grouping Total 45 69 25 total Men 49 70 24 gender Women 42 67 25 gender White 48 70 20 race Hispanic 42 64 32 race Black 31 – 27 race Asian* 49 74 36 race Ages 18-29 38 59 22 age 30-49 43 63 27 age 50-64 49 75 22 age 65+ 50 76 26 age Postgrad 41 81 17 education College grad 45 74 20 education Some college 41 66 22 education HS or less 50 65 35 education Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Insufficient sample to report on Black Republicans. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Though few Democrats view the Supreme Court positively, those with lower levels of educational attainment see it more positively than those with greater levels of education do. The opposite is true among Republicans.

29% of Democrats with some college or less education view the court favorably, compared with 19% of Democrats with at least a bachelor’s degree.

77% of Republicans with a bachelor’s degree or more have a favorable opinion of the court, compared with 65% of Republicans without a college degree.

In addition, older Republicans continue to view the high court more favorably than younger Republicans do. Three-quarters of Republicans ages 50 and older see the court positively, while 62% of those under 50 say the same.

Supreme Court justices and their political views in court

We also asked Americans in an August 2025 survey whether they think Supreme Court justices’ political views should be part of their decision-making.

Overall, 86% said the justices should not bring their political views into decision-making. Just 12% said they should.

In 2025, Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say justices do a poor job keeping their politics out of court % who said Supreme Court justices … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 4-10, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In 2025, Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say justices do a poor job keeping their politics out of court % who said Supreme Court justices … Group NET Only fair/Poor Poor Only fair Good Excellent NET Excellent/Good Not sure Should decide based on their own political views Total 56 31 25 13 2 14 16 12 Rep/Lean Rep 47 15 32 21 2 24 16 12 Dem/Lean Dem 69 49 20 6 1 6 12 12 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 4-10, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Equal majorities of Democrats and Republicans (87%) said the justices should not bring personal politics into decisions.

In addition, 14% of Americans said the justices do an excellent or good job of keeping politics out of decision-making, while 56% said they do an only fair or poor job.

Democrats were much more likely than Republicans to say the justices don’t do a good job keeping personal politics out of their decisions:

69% of Democrats said the justices do an only fair or poor job in this respect. Just 6% said they do an excellent or good job.

Republicans were more divided: 47% said the justices do an only fair or poor job at this, while 24% said they do an excellent or good job.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is an update of a post originally published July 21, 2023, by Katy Lin and Carroll Doherty. It was updated previously on Sept. 3, 2025, by Joseph Copeland.