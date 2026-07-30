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Favorable views of Supreme Court remain near historic low

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Just over half of Americans (53%) currently have an unfavorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court, while a smaller share (45%) views the court favorably.  

Opinions of the court have been relatively stable over the last few years, and favorable views remain close to a three-decade low, according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults. The survey was conducted July 6-12, 2026, shortly after the court’s 2025-26 term ended.

The court’s favorable rating is 20 percentage points lower today than in April 2021, when 65% of Americans held a positive view.

Favorable views of the Supreme Court remain near historic low
% who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court
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% who say they have a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court

Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown. Survey data is from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (August 2019-July 2026) and Center phone surveys (1987-January 2019).
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Favorable views of the Supreme Court remain near historic low
% who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court
DateFavorableUnfavorable
2026-07-124553
2025-08-104850
2025-04-135147
2024-07-074751
2023-07-104454
2023-04-024850
2022-08-144849
2022-01-175444
2021-04-016533
2020-08-027029
2020-01-196632
2019-08-046930
2019-01-147023
2018-03-146628
2016-08-166032
2016-06-266229
2015-09-275042
2015-07-204843
2015-03-295039
2014-07-145238
2014-04-275635
2013-07-214838
2013-03-175231
2012-12-095336
2012-07-015137
2012-04-155229
2010-07-015825
2010-02-015827
2009-04-016421
2008-04-016525
2007-07-015729
2007-01-017217
2006-07-016327
2006-02-016028
2005-10-016227
2005-07-016128
2005-06-015730
2001-07-017020
2001-03-017220
2001-01-016821
1997-10-017718
1997-05-017222
1994-07-018016
1993-05-017318
1991-11-017221
1990-05-016525
1988-01-017913
1987-05-017617
1985-03-016428
DateRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
2026-07-126925
2025-08-107126
2025-04-137330
2024-07-077324
2023-07-106824
2023-04-026831
2022-08-147328
2022-01-176546
2021-04-016765
2020-08-027567
2020-01-197858
2019-08-048557
2019-01-148263
2018-03-147162
2016-08-165170
2016-06-265572
2015-09-273864
2015-07-203361
2015-03-294954
2014-07-145354
2014-04-275261
2013-07-214753
2013-03-174658
2012-12-094164
2012-07-014062
2012-04-155552
2010-07-015366
2010-02-016258
2009-04-017464
2008-04-017660
2007-07-016952
2007-01-018270
2006-07-017058
2006-02-017550
2005-10-017259
2005-07-016858
2005-06-016554
2001-07-018065
2001-03-018367
2001-01-018061
1997-10-017681
1997-05-016978
1994-07-017983
1993-05-017375
1991-11-018066
1990-05-017358
1988-01-018478
1987-05-018075
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown. Survey data is from Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (August 2019-July 2026) and Center phone surveys (1987-January 2019).
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ views of the Supreme Court.

Why did we do this? 

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues, including the Supreme Court, for decades.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research.   

How did we do this? 

We surveyed 3,554 U.S. adults from July 6 to 12, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

This analysis also uses data from a Center survey conducted Aug. 4 to 10, 2025. Here are the 2025 survey questions, along with the responses, and the survey methodology.

How Democrats and Republicans see the Supreme Court

A quarter of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view the Supreme Court favorably. That is similar to recent years and one of the lowest favorable ratings of the court from either party in the more than 30 years since we first asked the question.

As recently as 2021 – before the court’s 2022 decision to overturn the federal right to abortion – nearly two-thirds of Democrats had a favorable impression of the court.

By contrast, Republicans and GOP leaners are much more likely to view the high court favorably, with 69% having a positive opinion. Republicans’ opinions of the court have changed much less than Democrats’ in recent years.

Perceptions of the Supreme Court’s ideology

More than four-in-ten Americans (43%) view the Supreme Court as conservative. A similar share (44%) view it as “middle of the road.” Only 9% describe the court as liberal.

Public perceptions of the Supreme Court’s ideology have not changed much in the past few years. Compared with 2020, however, Americans are now more likely to describe the court as conservative.

Democrats remain more likely than Republicans to view the Supreme Court as conservative:

  • 67% of Democrats say this, compared with 19% of Republicans.
  • 66% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats say the court is middle of the road.
  • 13% of Republicans say the court is liberal, compared with 5% of Democrats.
Most Democrats view Supreme Court as conservative; two-thirds of Republicans say it is ‘middle of the road’
% who say the current Supreme Court is …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July. 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Democrats view Supreme Court as conservative; two-thirds of Republicans say it is ‘middle of the road’
% who say the current Supreme Court is …
DateGroupConservativeMiddle of the roadLiberalgrouping
Aug ’20Total305612Total
Jan ’22Total38489Total
Aug ’22Total49417Total
Jul ’23Total50407Total
Jul ’24Total48427Total
Aug ’25Total47447Total
Jul ’26Total43449Total
Aug ’20Rep/Lean Rep126620Rep/Lean Rep
Jan ’22Rep/Lean Rep186217Rep/Lean Rep
Aug ’22Rep/Lean Rep32579Rep/Lean Rep
Jul ’23Rep/Lean Rep32579Rep/Lean Rep
Jul ’24Rep/Lean Rep30599Rep/Lean Rep
Aug ’25Rep/Lean Rep28639Rep/Lean Rep
Jul ’26Rep/Lean Rep196613Rep/Lean Rep
Aug ’20Dem/Lean Dem47474Dem/Lean Dem
Jan ’22Dem/Lean Dem57374Dem/Lean Dem
Aug ’22Dem/Lean Dem67275Dem/Lean Dem
Jul ’23Dem/Lean Dem71244Dem/Lean Dem
Jul ’24Dem/Lean Dem70254Dem/Lean Dem
Aug ’25Dem/Lean Dem69256Dem/Lean Dem
Jul ’26Dem/Lean Dem67275Dem/Lean Dem
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July. 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views of the Supreme Court’s power

More than half of Americans (56%) say the Supreme Court has the right amount of power, while 32% say it has too much power. One-in-ten say the court has too little power.

Americans’ views on the Supreme Court’s power are nearly identical to what they were last year. However, the share saying the court has too much power is lower than it was between 2022 and 2024.

Among Democrats, 43% say the court has too much power. That’s unchanged from a year ago, but down 19 points from 2024.

Republicans continue to be more likely than Democrats to say the court has the right amount of power (71% vs. 44%). Republicans’ views on how much power the court has have changed little in the past few years.

Democrats are divided on whether Supreme Court has too much power; most Republicans say it has the right amount
% who say the Supreme Court has …
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats are divided on whether Supreme Court has too much power; most Republicans say it has the right amount
% who say the Supreme Court has …
DateGroupToo much powerRight amount of powerToo little power
Aug ’20Total25658
Jan ’22Total305811
Aug ’22Total45485
Jul ’23Total40517
Jul ’24Total42506
Aug ’25Total32579
Jul ’26Total325610
Aug ’20Rep/Lean Rep27666
Jan ’22Rep/Lean Rep187110
Aug ’22Rep/Lean Rep23706
Jul ’23Rep/Lean Rep20745
Jul ’24Rep/Lean Rep22716
Aug ’25Rep/Lean Rep24714
Jul ’26Rep/Lean Rep22716
Aug ’20Dem/Lean Dem236411
Jan ’22Dem/Lean Dem404911
Aug ’22Dem/Lean Dem64314
Jul ’23Dem/Lean Dem60317
Jul ’24Dem/Lean Dem62315
Aug ’25Dem/Lean Dem434313
Jul ’26Dem/Lean Dem434412
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Demographic differences in views of the Supreme Court

Most Black Americans, adults under 50 view the Supreme Court unfavorably
% who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Black Americans, adults under 50 view the Supreme Court unfavorably
% who say they have a(n) __ opinion of the Supreme Court
GroupNET UnfavorableVery UnfavorableMostly UnfavorableMostly FavorableVery FavorableNET FavorableGrouping
Total53203341445total
Men50203143649gender
Women54193539342gender
White50193144548race
Hispanic55183736542race
Black67293729231race
Asian*48153345449race
Ages 18-2960213934438age
30-4955213439443age
50-6448173145449age
65+48202844650age
Postgrad58233537441education
College grad54213341445education
Some college56213537441education
HS or less47173045550education
Rep/Lean Rep3072362769party rep
Conserv2762165772party rep
Mod/Lib3592658563party rep
Dem/Lean Dem74324222325party dem
Cons/Mod65234230434party dem
Liberal85434213114party dem
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

There are only modest gender differences in views of the Supreme Court: 49% of men and 42% of women view it favorably.

Two-thirds of Black adults (67%) express an unfavorable opinion of the court. That compares with roughly half of Hispanic (55%), White (50%) and Asian adults (48%).

Among adults under 50, a 56% majority views the court unfavorably, while 41% view it favorably. By contrast, half of those 50 and older have a favorable opinion, while 48% have an unfavorable one.

Americans with a college degree or more education are also more likely than those without a degree to view the court negatively (56% vs. 51%).

Differences in views of the court within each party

Among Republicans, older adults view the Supreme Court more favorably
% who have a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Insufficient sample to report on Black Republicans.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Among Republicans, older adults view the Supreme Court more favorably
% who have a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court
GroupTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Demgrouping
Total456925total
Men497024gender
Women426725gender
White487020race
Hispanic426432race
Black3127race
Asian*497436race
Ages 18-29385922age
30-49436327age
50-64497522age
65+507626age
Postgrad418117education
College grad457420education
Some college416622education
HS or less506535education
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include only those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. “Some college” includes those with an associate degree and those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. Insufficient sample to report on Black Republicans.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Though few Democrats view the Supreme Court positively, those with lower levels of educational attainment see it more positively than those with greater levels of education do. The opposite is true among Republicans.

  • 29% of Democrats with some college or less education view the court favorably, compared with 19% of Democrats with at least a bachelor’s degree.
  • 77% of Republicans with a bachelor’s degree or more have a favorable opinion of the court, compared with 65% of Republicans without a college degree.

In addition, older Republicans continue to view the high court more favorably than younger Republicans do. Three-quarters of Republicans ages 50 and older see the court positively, while 62% of those under 50 say the same.

Supreme Court justices and their political views in court

We also asked Americans in an August 2025 survey whether they think Supreme Court justices’ political views should be part of their decision-making.

Overall, 86% said the justices should not bring their political views into decision-making. Just 12% said they should.

In 2025, Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say justices do a poor job keeping their politics out of court
% who said Supreme Court justices …
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 4-10, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In 2025, Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say justices do a poor job keeping their politics out of court
% who said Supreme Court justices …
GroupNET Only fair/PoorPoorOnly fairGoodExcellentNET Excellent/GoodNot sureShould decide based on their own political views
Total563125132141612
Rep/Lean Rep471532212241612
Dem/Lean Dem6949206161212
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 4-10, 2025.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Equal majorities of Democrats and Republicans (87%) said the justices should not bring personal politics into decisions.

In addition, 14% of Americans said the justices do an excellent or good job of keeping politics out of decision-making, while 56% said they do an only fair or poor job.

Democrats were much more likely than Republicans to say the justices don’t do a good job keeping personal politics out of their decisions:

  • 69% of Democrats said the justices do an only fair or poor job in this respect. Just 6% said they do an excellent or good job.
  • Republicans were more divided: 47% said the justices do an only fair or poor job at this, while 24% said they do an excellent or good job.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is an update of a post originally published July 21, 2023, by Katy Lin and Carroll Doherty. It was updated previously on Sept. 3, 2025, by Joseph Copeland.

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Ted Van Green is a research analyst focusing on U.S. politics and policy at Pew Research Center.