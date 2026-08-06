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Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder

Wide partisan gaps over whether capital punishment is morally justified, deters people from committing serious crimes

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Table of Contents
  1. Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder
  2. Appendix: Additional charts
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis examines views of the death penalty.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades.

Learn more about Pew Research Center. 

How did we do this?

We surveyed 3,554 U.S. adults from July 6 to 12, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

As the Trump administration and some states seek to expand the application of the death penalty, about two-thirds of Americans (66%) now favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder, while nearly a third (32%) oppose it.

Majorities favor the death penalty and say it is morally justified, yet many do not think it deters serious crimes
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
Chart

% who say …

Chart
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities favor the death penalty and say it is morally justified, yet many do not think it deters serious crimes
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
Do you strongly favor, favor, oppose or strongly oppose the death penalty for persons convicted of murder?%
Strongly favor30
Somewhat favor36
Somewhat oppose20
Strongly oppose13
Refused2
NET Favor66
NET Oppose32
The death penalty DOES deter people from committing serious crimes39
The death penalty DOES NOT deter people from committing serious crimes59
When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified68
The death penalty is morally wrong, even when someone commits a crime like murder28
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

  • 68% also see the death penalty as morally justified for those committing murder, while just 28% see it as morally wrong.
  • But a 59% majority say the death penalty is not a crime deterrent; far fewer (39%) say that it is.

Overall, support for the death penalty is 6 percentage points higher than it was five years ago, in April 2021 – though it is roughly equal to where it was in August of 2020 (65%).

A new Pew Research Center survey of 3,554 U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026, also finds:

  • A majority of Americans (73%) say there is some risk an innocent person would be put to death, though a quarter say that there are adequate safeguards in place to prevent this.
  • About half of Americans (49%) say Black people are more likely than White people to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes – and roughly the same share (48%) say this is not the case.
Support for the death penalty is up from 2021, though similar to 2019 and 2020
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Support for the death penalty is up from 2021, though similar to 2019 and 2020
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
DateNET OpposeStrongly opposeSomewhat opposeSomewhat favorStrongly favorNET Favorgrouping
Sep ’193415193332651
Jan ’203615213230621
Aug ’203414203530651
Apr ’213915243227601
Jul ’263213203630662
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Greater support for death penalty in online panel surveys than telephone surveys
Greater support for death penalty in online panel surveys than telephone surveys
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
Chart
Chart
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Greater support for death penalty in online panel surveys than telephone surveys
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
GroupDateFavor (Phone)Oppose (Phone)Favor (ATP)Oppose (ATP)
Total2015-03-295638
Total2016-09-024942
Total2018-05-015439
Total2019-09-156534
Total2019-09-165540
Total2020-01-135342
Total2020-01-196236
Total2020-08-026534
Total2020-08-045244
Total2021-04-116039
Total2026-07-126632
Rep/Lean Rep2015-03-297420
Rep/Lean Rep2016-09-027221
Rep/Lean Rep2018-05-017420
Rep/Lean Rep2019-09-167819
Rep/Lean Rep2019-09-158415
Rep/Lean Rep2020-01-137522
Rep/Lean Rep2020-01-198018
Rep/Lean Rep2020-08-028316
Rep/Lean Rep2020-08-047423
Rep/Lean Rep2021-04-117723
Rep/Lean Rep2026-07-128415
Dem/Lean Dem2015-03-294253
Dem/Lean Dem2016-09-023458
Dem/Lean Dem2018-05-013656
Dem/Lean Dem2019-09-163659
Dem/Lean Dem2019-09-154950
Dem/Lean Dem2020-01-133462
Dem/Lean Dem2020-01-194652
Dem/Lean Dem2020-08-024951
Dem/Lean Dem2020-08-043263
Dem/Lean Dem2021-04-114653
Dem/Lean Dem2026-07-125148
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The data in the most recent survey, collected from Pew Research Center’s predominantly online American Trends Panel (ATP), finds that 66% of Americans favor the death penalty for persons convicted of murder. Over five ATP surveys conducted since September 2019, there have been relatively modest shifts in these views – from a low of 60% seen in April 2021 to a high of about two-thirds in September 2019, August 2020 and now.

Before Pew Research Center shifted most of our domestic surveys to the ATP, we conducted most of our polling by phone, and we had long tracked public views on this issue. During the transition from telephone surveys to the ATP, Pew Research Center conducted phone surveys between September 2019 and August 2020 with field periods nearly identical to ATP surveys. The phone surveys found support for the death penalty that was significantly lower than in the online surveys: 55% favored the death penalty in September 2019, 53% in January 2020 and 52% in August 2020 – 9 to 13 percentage points lower than the ATP surveys conducted around the same time. The consistency of this difference points to substantial mode effects on this question.

As a result, survey results from online surveys are not directly comparable with the Center’s past telephone survey trends or with other organizations’ trends that are collected by telephone. An analysis from 2021 provides further details on the mode differences seen on this question. And for more on mode effects and the transition from telephone surveys to online panel surveys, read “What our transition to online polling means for decades of phone survey trends” and “Trends are a cornerstone of public opinion research. How do we continue to track changes in public opinion when there’s a shift in survey mode?”

As in the past, there are wide partisan gaps in views of the death penalty

Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party overwhelmingly support the death penalty (84% say they’re in favor), including about half (47%) who strongly favor it. Democrats and Democratic leaners are about equally split between support (51%) and opposition (48%).

Wide gaps between Republicans and Democrats on racial disparities, morality of death penalty
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Wide gaps between Republicans and Democrats on racial disparities, morality of death penalty
GroupDem/Lean DemTotalRep/Lean Repgrouping
Total who favor the death penalty516684total
other
When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified556885other
White people and Black people are equally likely to be sentenced to the death penalty234877other
The death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes253955other
There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent person will be put to death142538other
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Partisan differences extend to views of the death penalty’s fairness, moral justification and effectiveness as a crime deterrent.

Republicans and Democrats are most divided over whether the death penalty is fairly applied across racial lines: 77% of Republicans say White and Black people are equally likely to be sentenced to the death penalty for similar crimes, but just 23% of Democrats say the same.

Most Republicans (85%) also say the death penalty is morally justified for a crime like murder. Democrats are more closely split on this question – 55% say it’s morally justified, and 42% say it’s not. (Democrats who support the death penalty overwhelmingly say it is morally justified, while those who oppose it say it is not. Visit the appendix for more details on how supporters and opponents of the death penalty view its administration.)

In contrast, Republicans are somewhat split over the death penalty’s role as a deterrent for serious crime (55% say it deters crime, 43% say it does not). Democrats overwhelmingly reject the death penalty as an effective crime deterrent (25% say it deters crime, 73% say it doesn’t).

Majorities of both Republicans (60%) and Democrats (84%) say there is some risk that an innocent person will be put to death. But Republicans (38%) are more likely than Democrats (14%) to say there are adequate safeguards in place to prevent that.

Views of the death penalty by ideology, race and ethnicity, education, and age

Ideology

Ideological divisions over the death penalty are wider within the Democratic Party than the Republican Party.

Black Americans, those with graduate degrees and liberal Democrats are more likely than others to oppose the death penalty
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
Chart
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Black Americans, those with graduate degrees and liberal Democrats are more likely than others to oppose the death penalty
% who __ the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
GroupStrongly favorSomewhat favorSomewhat opposeStrongly opposeNET FavorNET Opposegrouping
Total303620136632total
White343616127028race
Hispanic253721146235race
Black163232154948race
Asian*25412576532race
Ages 18-29223725165941age
30-49293621116633age
50-64313816117027age
65+353316146730age
Postgraduate173625215246edu
College grad263623146238edu
Some college33362096929edu
HS or less353615117126edu
Rep/Lean Rep47371058415rep
Conserv5433858712rep
Mod/Lib36451348118rep
Dem/Lean Dem153629195148dem
Cons/Mod204226116238dem
Liberal92834283862dem
Download data as .csv
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Most liberal Democrats (62%) oppose the death penalty for people convicted of murder. A majority of conservative and moderate Democrats take the opposite position (62% favor the death penalty).

Conservative Republicans are modestly more supportive of the death penalty (87%) than moderate and liberal Republicans (81%), but both groups support it by wide margins.

Race and ethnicity

Support for the death penalty also varies across racial and ethnic groups, with majorities of White, Hispanic and Asian adults favoring it. Black adults are split (49% favor, 48% oppose).

Education

Adults with a college degree, especially those with a postgraduate degree, are less likely than others to favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder.

Age

Younger adults are modestly less supportive of the death penalty than older adults. About six-in-ten adults ages 18 to 29 favor the death penalty, compared with roughly seven-in-ten who favor it among older groups.

Demographic differences in support for the death penalty within the parties

Deep divisions on the death penalty among Democrats across education levels
% who say they favor the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
Chart
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Black Republicans are a very small share of the population, so their responses cannot be shown separately.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Deep divisions on the death penalty among Democrats across education levels
% who say they favor the death penalty for persons convicted of murder
GroupDem/Lean DemTotalRep/Lean Repgrouping
Total516684total
White487087race
Hispanic596278race
Black4449race
Asian*596582race
Postgraduate365281edu
College degree446284edu
Some college566984edu
HS or less607187edu
Download data as .csv
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Black Republicans are a very small share of the population, so their responses cannot be shown separately.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Among those who associate with the Democratic Party, support for the death penalty varies by education and by race and ethnicity. Republicans’ views do not vary much across these lines.

There are wide education gaps among Democrats, but not Republicans.

Six-in-ten Democrats with a high school education or less favor the death penalty, as do 56% of those with some college experience but without a bachelor’s degree. By comparison, 40% of those with a bachelor’s degree or higher say this, including just 36% of Democrats with a postgraduate degree.

White (48%) and Black Democrats (44%) are less likely than Hispanic and Asian Democrats (59% among both) to say they favor the death penalty. Support for the death penalty is high among Republicans regardless of race or ethnicity, yet there is a modest gap between White and Hispanic Republicans in their support.

Visit the appendix for additional graphics on how views about the death penalty’s moral justification, crime deterrence, racial fairness and administration vary by age, education, and racial and ethnic groups.

Next: Appendix: Additional charts
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Table of Contents

  1. Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder
  2. Appendix: Additional charts
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology