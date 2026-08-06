Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder

As the Trump administration and some states seek to expand the application of the death penalty, about two-thirds of Americans (66%) now favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder, while nearly a third (32%) oppose it.
% who say …
|Do you strongly favor, favor, oppose or strongly oppose the death penalty for persons convicted of murder?
|%
|Strongly favor
|30
|Somewhat favor
|36
|Somewhat oppose
|20
|Strongly oppose
|13
|Refused
|2
|NET Favor
|66
|NET Oppose
|32
|The death penalty DOES deter people from committing serious crimes
|39
|The death penalty DOES NOT deter people from committing serious crimes
|59
|When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
|68
|The death penalty is morally wrong, even when someone commits a crime like murder
|28
- 68% also see the death penalty as morally justified for those committing murder, while just 28% see it as morally wrong.
- But a 59% majority say the death penalty is not a crime deterrent; far fewer (39%) say that it is.
Overall, support for the death penalty is 6 percentage points higher than it was five years ago, in April 2021 – though it is roughly equal to where it was in August of 2020 (65%).
A new Pew Research Center survey of 3,554 U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026, also finds:
- A majority of Americans (73%) say there is some risk an innocent person would be put to death, though a quarter say that there are adequate safeguards in place to prevent this.
- About half of Americans (49%) say Black people are more likely than White people to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes – and roughly the same share (48%) say this is not the case.
|Date
|NET Oppose
|Strongly oppose
|Somewhat oppose
|Somewhat favor
|Strongly favor
|NET Favor
|grouping
|Sep ’19
|34
|15
|19
|33
|32
|65
|1
|Jan ’20
|36
|15
|21
|32
|30
|62
|1
|Aug ’20
|34
|14
|20
|35
|30
|65
|1
|Apr ’21
|39
|15
|24
|32
|27
|60
|1
|Jul ’26
|32
|13
|20
|36
|30
|66
|2
As in the past, there are wide partisan gaps in views of the death penalty
Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party overwhelmingly support the death penalty (84% say they’re in favor), including about half (47%) who strongly favor it. Democrats and Democratic leaners are about equally split between support (51%) and opposition (48%).
|Group
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|grouping
|Total who favor the death penalty
|51
|66
|84
|total
|other
|When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
|55
|68
|85
|other
|White people and Black people are equally likely to be sentenced to the death penalty
|23
|48
|77
|other
|The death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes
|25
|39
|55
|other
|There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent person will be put to death
|14
|25
|38
|other
Partisan differences extend to views of the death penalty’s fairness, moral justification and effectiveness as a crime deterrent.
Republicans and Democrats are most divided over whether the death penalty is fairly applied across racial lines: 77% of Republicans say White and Black people are equally likely to be sentenced to the death penalty for similar crimes, but just 23% of Democrats say the same.
Most Republicans (85%) also say the death penalty is morally justified for a crime like murder. Democrats are more closely split on this question – 55% say it’s morally justified, and 42% say it’s not. (Democrats who support the death penalty overwhelmingly say it is morally justified, while those who oppose it say it is not. Visit the appendix for more details on how supporters and opponents of the death penalty view its administration.)
In contrast, Republicans are somewhat split over the death penalty’s role as a deterrent for serious crime (55% say it deters crime, 43% say it does not). Democrats overwhelmingly reject the death penalty as an effective crime deterrent (25% say it deters crime, 73% say it doesn’t).
Majorities of both Republicans (60%) and Democrats (84%) say there is some risk that an innocent person will be put to death. But Republicans (38%) are more likely than Democrats (14%) to say there are adequate safeguards in place to prevent that.
Views of the death penalty by ideology, race and ethnicity, education, and age
Ideology
Ideological divisions over the death penalty are wider within the Democratic Party than the Republican Party.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
|Group
|Strongly favor
|Somewhat favor
|Somewhat oppose
|Strongly oppose
|NET Favor
|NET Oppose
|grouping
|Total
|30
|36
|20
|13
|66
|32
|total
|White
|34
|36
|16
|12
|70
|28
|race
|Hispanic
|25
|37
|21
|14
|62
|35
|race
|Black
|16
|32
|32
|15
|49
|48
|race
|Asian*
|25
|41
|25
|7
|65
|32
|race
|Ages 18-29
|22
|37
|25
|16
|59
|41
|age
|30-49
|29
|36
|21
|11
|66
|33
|age
|50-64
|31
|38
|16
|11
|70
|27
|age
|65+
|35
|33
|16
|14
|67
|30
|age
|Postgraduate
|17
|36
|25
|21
|52
|46
|edu
|College grad
|26
|36
|23
|14
|62
|38
|edu
|Some college
|33
|36
|20
|9
|69
|29
|edu
|HS or less
|35
|36
|15
|11
|71
|26
|edu
|Rep/Lean Rep
|47
|37
|10
|5
|84
|15
|rep
|Conserv
|54
|33
|8
|5
|87
|12
|rep
|Mod/Lib
|36
|45
|13
|4
|81
|18
|rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|15
|36
|29
|19
|51
|48
|dem
|Cons/Mod
|20
|42
|26
|11
|62
|38
|dem
|Liberal
|9
|28
|34
|28
|38
|62
|dem
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Most liberal Democrats (62%) oppose the death penalty for people convicted of murder. A majority of conservative and moderate Democrats take the opposite position (62% favor the death penalty).
Conservative Republicans are modestly more supportive of the death penalty (87%) than moderate and liberal Republicans (81%), but both groups support it by wide margins.
Race and ethnicity
Support for the death penalty also varies across racial and ethnic groups, with majorities of White, Hispanic and Asian adults favoring it. Black adults are split (49% favor, 48% oppose).
Education
Adults with a college degree, especially those with a postgraduate degree, are less likely than others to favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder.
Age
Younger adults are modestly less supportive of the death penalty than older adults. About six-in-ten adults ages 18 to 29 favor the death penalty, compared with roughly seven-in-ten who favor it among older groups.
Demographic differences in support for the death penalty within the parties
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Black Republicans are a very small share of the population, so their responses cannot be shown separately.
|Group
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|grouping
|Total
|51
|66
|84
|total
|White
|48
|70
|87
|race
|Hispanic
|59
|62
|78
|race
|Black
|44
|49
|—
|race
|Asian*
|59
|65
|82
|race
|Postgraduate
|36
|52
|81
|edu
|College degree
|44
|62
|84
|edu
|Some college
|56
|69
|84
|edu
|HS or less
|60
|71
|87
|edu
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Black Republicans are a very small share of the population, so their responses cannot be shown separately.
Among those who associate with the Democratic Party, support for the death penalty varies by education and by race and ethnicity. Republicans’ views do not vary much across these lines.
There are wide education gaps among Democrats, but not Republicans.
Six-in-ten Democrats with a high school education or less favor the death penalty, as do 56% of those with some college experience but without a bachelor’s degree. By comparison, 40% of those with a bachelor’s degree or higher say this, including just 36% of Democrats with a postgraduate degree.
White (48%) and Black Democrats (44%) are less likely than Hispanic and Asian Democrats (59% among both) to say they favor the death penalty. Support for the death penalty is high among Republicans regardless of race or ethnicity, yet there is a modest gap between White and Hispanic Republicans in their support.
Visit the appendix for additional graphics on how views about the death penalty’s moral justification, crime deterrence, racial fairness and administration vary by age, education, and racial and ethnic groups.