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Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder

Appendix: Additional charts

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder
  2. Appendix: Additional charts
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology
Views of administration of capital punishment by age, education, and race and ethnicity
% who say …
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of administration of capital punishment by age, education, and race and ethnicity
% who say …
GroupThe death penalty is morally wrong, even when someone commits a crime like murderWhen someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
Total2868
White2573
Hispanic3361
Black4155
Asian*2672
Ages 18-293663
30-492868
50-642571
65+2670
Postgraduate4057
College graduate3366
Some college2572
HS or less2471
GroupThe death penalty DOES NOT deter people from committing serious crimesThe death penalty DOES deter people from committing serious crimes
Total5939
White5940
Hispanic5838
Black7027
Asian*4354
Ages 18-295346
30-496137
50-645937
65+6037
Postgraduate6534
College graduate6137
Some college6038
HS or less5443
GroupBlack people are more likely than White people to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimesWhite people and Black people are equally likely to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes
Total4948
White4058
Hispanic5640
Black8513
Asian*5936
Ages 18-295841
30-494948
50-644551
65+4751
Postgraduate6137
College graduate5741
Some college4651
HS or less4354
GroupThere is some risk that an innocent person will be put to deathThere are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent person will be put to death
Total7325
White7028
Hispanic7421
Black8216
Asian*7027
Ages 18-297821
30-497423
50-646928
65+7028
Postgraduate8018
College graduate7525
Some college7325
HS or less6828
Download data as .csv
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Supporters of the death penalty think it is morally justified for crimes like murder
Among those who oppose/favor the death penalty, % who say …
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Supporters of the death penalty think it is morally justified for crimes like murder
Among those who oppose/favor the death penalty, % who say …
GroupTopicFavor death penaltyOppose death penalty
TotalThe death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes5017
Rep/Lean RepThe death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes5933
Dem/Lean DemThe death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes3812
TotalWhen someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified9026
Rep/Lean RepWhen someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified9438
Dem/Lean DemWhen someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified8624
TotalWhite people and Black people are equally like to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes6024
Rep/Lean RepWhite people and Black people are equally like to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes8161
Dem/Lean DemWhite people and Black people are equally like to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes3213
TotalThere are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent peorson will be put to death3211
Rep/Lean RepThere are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent peorson will be put to death4219
Dem/Lean DemThere are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent peorson will be put to death199
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. Most Americans Favor the Death Penalty for Those Convicted of Murder
  2. Appendix: Additional charts
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology