Appendix: Additional charts

Views of administration of capital punishment by age, education, and race and ethnicity
% who say …
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of administration of capital punishment by age, education, and race and ethnicity
% who say …
|Group
|The death penalty is morally wrong, even when someone commits a crime like murder
|When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
|Total
|28
|68
|White
|25
|73
|Hispanic
|33
|61
|Black
|41
|55
|Asian*
|26
|72
|Ages 18-29
|36
|63
|30-49
|28
|68
|50-64
|25
|71
|65+
|26
|70
|Postgraduate
|40
|57
|College graduate
|33
|66
|Some college
|25
|72
|HS or less
|24
|71
|Group
|The death penalty DOES NOT deter people from committing serious crimes
|The death penalty DOES deter people from committing serious crimes
|Total
|59
|39
|White
|59
|40
|Hispanic
|58
|38
|Black
|70
|27
|Asian*
|43
|54
|Ages 18-29
|53
|46
|30-49
|61
|37
|50-64
|59
|37
|65+
|60
|37
|Postgraduate
|65
|34
|College graduate
|61
|37
|Some college
|60
|38
|HS or less
|54
|43
|Group
|Black people are more likely than White people to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes
|White people and Black people are equally likely to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes
|Total
|49
|48
|White
|40
|58
|Hispanic
|56
|40
|Black
|85
|13
|Asian*
|59
|36
|Ages 18-29
|58
|41
|30-49
|49
|48
|50-64
|45
|51
|65+
|47
|51
|Postgraduate
|61
|37
|College graduate
|57
|41
|Some college
|46
|51
|HS or less
|43
|54
|Group
|There is some risk that an innocent person will be put to death
|There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent person will be put to death
|Total
|73
|25
|White
|70
|28
|Hispanic
|74
|21
|Black
|82
|16
|Asian*
|70
|27
|Ages 18-29
|78
|21
|30-49
|74
|23
|50-64
|69
|28
|65+
|70
|28
|Postgraduate
|80
|18
|College graduate
|75
|25
|Some college
|73
|25
|HS or less
|68
|28
* Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Supporters of the death penalty think it is morally justified for crimes like murder
Among those who oppose/favor the death penalty, % who say …
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Supporters of the death penalty think it is morally justified for crimes like murder
Among those who oppose/favor the death penalty, % who say …
|Group
|Topic
|Favor death penalty
|Oppose death penalty
|Total
|The death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes
|50
|17
|Rep/Lean Rep
|The death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes
|59
|33
|Dem/Lean Dem
|The death penalty does deter people from committing serious crimes
|38
|12
|Total
|When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
|90
|26
|Rep/Lean Rep
|When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
|94
|38
|Dem/Lean Dem
|When someone commits a crime like murder, the death penalty is morally justified
|86
|24
|Total
|White people and Black people are equally like to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes
|60
|24
|Rep/Lean Rep
|White people and Black people are equally like to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes
|81
|61
|Dem/Lean Dem
|White people and Black people are equally like to be sentenced to the death penalty for committing similar crimes
|32
|13
|Total
|There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent peorson will be put to death
|32
|11
|Rep/Lean Rep
|There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent peorson will be put to death
|42
|19
|Dem/Lean Dem
|There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent peorson will be put to death
|19
|9
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 6-12, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER