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Global Attitudes & Trends

A digest of the Center’s latest findings from its worldwide public opinion surveys and demographic research · Subscribe ↗

Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy

Majorities in most countries surveyed this spring say social media has been more of a good than bad thing for their democracy. But the share of those who say it’s bad for democracy has increased significantly in some countries in the past few years. In general, people in wealthier nations are more likely to believe social media is harming their democracy.

Many Israelis and Palestinians Say They Cannot Coexist Peacefully – and Explain Why

Almost three years after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Israelis and Palestinians are pessimistic about the prospect of peaceful coexistence between them. As of this spring, just 17% of Israelis and 21% of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem say a two-state solution is possible.

In the news

Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows
Reuters

Most people think AI will cut more jobs than create them; Indians feel AI will widen rich-poor gap—Pew
ThePrint

Pew poll finds majority of Israelis and Palestinians say two-state coexistence impossible
Times of Israel

Notable global research

About Half of World’s Population Worried by Air Pollution
Gallup

What Worries the World
Ipsos

Cybersecurity at the workplace: awareness and preparedness among employees
Eurobarometer

From our research

13%

The median share of adults across 37 countries who are more excited than concerned about AI.

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