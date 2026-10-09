Global Attitudes & Trends
A digest of the Center’s latest findings from its worldwide public opinion surveys and demographic research · Subscribe ↗
Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
Majorities in most countries surveyed this spring say social media has been more of a good than bad thing for their democracy. But the share of those who say it’s bad for democracy has increased significantly in some countries in the past few years. In general, people in wealthier nations are more likely to believe social media is harming their democracy.
Globally, More People Expect AI to Cause Job Loss Than Growth
As policymakers, business leaders and experts debate the potential economic impacts of artificial intelligence, ordinary citizens around the world express concern. In 34 of 37 countries surveyed earlier this year, people tend to believe AI will lead to fewer jobs rather than more jobs and that it will increase rather than decrease inequality in their country.
Many Israelis and Palestinians Say They Cannot Coexist Peacefully – and Explain Why
Almost three years after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Israelis and Palestinians are pessimistic about the prospect of peaceful coexistence between them. As of this spring, just 17% of Israelis and 21% of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem say a two-state solution is possible.
Americans’ views of China have warmed in recent years
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump met last month in Washington. Though U.S. views of China remain chilly overall, they’ve grown somewhat warmer in recent years. Today, Americans give China an average rating of 37 out of 100 on a “feeling thermometer,” up from 28 in 2021.
How Brazilians view their country ahead of 2026 elections
The U.S. Constitution is among the hardest in the world to amend
9/11 memories remain vivid in the U.S. 25 years later
How South Koreans view their relationship with the U.S.
In the news
Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows
Reuters
Most people think AI will cut more jobs than create them; Indians feel AI will widen rich-poor gap—Pew
ThePrint
Pew poll finds majority of Israelis and Palestinians say two-state coexistence impossible
Times of Israel
Notable global research
About Half of World’s Population Worried by Air Pollution
Gallup
What Worries the World
Ipsos
Cybersecurity at the workplace: awareness and preparedness among employees
Eurobarometer
From our research
The median share of adults across 37 countries who are more excited than concerned about AI.