Methodology

The data in this report comes from an online opt-in survey of 11,114 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 14-19, 2024. The sample was provided by CloudResearch and originally sourced from Cint’s Lucid Marketplace. Adults ages 18 and older located in the United States were eligible to participate. The survey did not use any demographic quotas.

The full set of respondents was then screened using three different methods designed to identify bogus or other problematic respondents: 1) trap questions, 2) automated prescreening using CloudResearch’s proprietary Sentry system, and 3) voter file matching. For each method, we identified which cases passed the checks and which would have been screened out.

Out of the 11,114 respondents overall, a total of 9,151 passed the trap questions, 5,745 passed the automated prescreening and 3,977 were successfully matched to a voter file. Survey weights were created for the three groups of respondents that would have resulted if each of the three screening methods had been used to remove problematic respondents. A fourth set of weights was created for the entire sample with no screening applied.

Because probabilities of selection are unknown for opt-in samples, respondents were all treated as if their probabilities of selection were all equal and given an initial weight of 1. For each set of respondents, this initial weight was then calibrated to align with the population benchmarks identified in the accompanying table and trimmed at the 1st and 99th percentiles.

Open-end coding

One measure of data quality examined in this report was whether respondents answers to an open-ended question was meaningful and responsive to the question that was asked. Respondents were asked, “What is one thing that you would like politicians in Washington, D.C., to know about your own situation when they are writing laws and setting policy? Please share as much detail as you can.”

Each respondent’s answer was assigned to one the following categories:

Relevant: Answers that were responsive to the question, describing some aspect of the respondent’s life or broadly related to politics.

Answers that were responsive to the question, describing some aspect of the respondent’s life or broadly related to politics. Nonresponse: Answers indicating there was nothing the respondent wanted politicians to know or that they were unsure. It also included those who declined to answer the question either by stating as much or by skipping the question.

Answers indicating there was nothing the respondent wanted politicians to know or that they were unsure. It also included those who declined to answer the question either by stating as much or by skipping the question. Generic positive rating: Answers that seem like they are giving a postive rating to a product or service, such as “Very good,” “Excellent quality” or “Good service.” It also included uncontextualized positive answers like “Yes” or “Okay.”

Answers that seem like they are giving a postive rating to a product or service, such as “Very good,” “Excellent quality” or “Good service.” It also included uncontextualized positive answers like “Yes” or “Okay.” Other non sequitur: Answers that do not make sense in the context of the question, such as “Open a Checking Account Online for Free,” “Pizza” or “Hey I will call you in about an hour.”

Answers that do not make sense in the context of the question, such as “Open a Checking Account Online for Free,” “Pizza” or “Hey I will call you in about an hour.” Gibberish: Answers that look like someone was mashing keys on a keyboard, such as “kljasdfjkdf” or “V6f66ff6 6v6x5xuv c5d6f6g6f5 v6f6 cc 6v.”

Answers that look like someone was mashing keys on a keyboard, such as “kljasdfjkdf” or “V6f66ff6 6v6x5xuv c5d6f6g6f5 v6f6 cc 6v.” Probable AI: Answers that, rather than expressing genuine respondent opinion, appeared to have been generated by AI systems like ChatGPT or Gemini. Sometimes this was explicit, such as when the answer includes phrases like “As an AI …” or “If I had a personal situation to share …”. Other times, these were answers exhibiting an overly formal style that appeared highly unlikely to have been written by a human.

This coding scheme was adapted from a codebook developed for a previous Pew Research Center study of bogus respondents. To validate the reliability of the codebook, a random sample of 300 answers were independently coded by two human reviewers. The sample was stratified on the number of incorrect answers each respondent gave to three trap questions to ensure that there was a sufficient number of answers across a range of data quality levels. The double coded answers yielded a Krippendorff’s alpha of 0.85 – a level generally considered to indicate a high degree of reliability.

Another 900 similarly sampled answers were then coded and combined with the initial validation sample to create a benchmarking set of 1,200 human-coded answers considered to be coded correctly and serve as a ground truth. We developed a prompt for GPT-40, providing it with context about the task and criteria for how to assign codes. We then used it to code the benchmarking dataset, evaluated the answers where the human- and large language model (LLM)-coded answers differed, and refined the prompt to correct any systematic problems. This process was repeated several times until the overall level of agreement was satisfactory. The final prompt yielded an agreement rate of 89% and an F1 score of 0.86, indicating generally high levels of classification accuracy for the variable as a whole. Individual categories had agrement rates between 91% and 98% and F1 scores between 0.92 and 0.99.

The final prompt was then applied to the remaining answers to provide the codes used in this analysis. Refer to the final prompt here: