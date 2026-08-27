Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Research team

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist

Arnold Lau, Research Methodoligst

Courtney Kennedy, former Vice President of Methods and Innovation

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager

DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate

Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Sara Atske, Digital Producer



Ashley Amaya and Scott Keeter also provided helpful input on this study.