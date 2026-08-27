Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Research team
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodoligst
Courtney Kennedy, former Vice President of Methods and Innovation
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist
Graphic design and web publishing
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Sara Atske, Digital Producer
Ashley Amaya and Scott Keeter also provided helpful input on this study.