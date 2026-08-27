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No Easy Fix for Bogus Respondents in Online Opt-In Polls

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. No Easy Fix for Bogus Respondents in Online Opt-In Polls
  2. Appendix: What are bogus respondents?
  3. Methodology
  4. Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Research team

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodoligst
Courtney Kennedy, former Vice President of Methods and Innovation

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

Ashley Amaya and Scott Keeter also provided helpful input on this study.

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Table of Contents

  1. No Easy Fix for Bogus Respondents in Online Opt-In Polls
  2. Appendix: What are bogus respondents?
  3. Methodology
  4. Acknowledgments