Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News
  2. The age divide in how Americans think about news
  3. What does it mean to ‘do your own research,’ and how often do Americans do it?
  4. Who should make sure people know how to verify news, according to Americans?
  5. Why Americans discuss the news – or don’t – with others
  6. Few say Americans have a responsibility to pay for news
  7. Why Americans think news habits are changing, in their own words
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Research

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Jacob Liedke, Former Research Analyst
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate

Editorial and Graphic Design

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager 
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May. We are also thankful for the PSB Insights project team’s work conducting this study’s focus groups.

