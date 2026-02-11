Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.
Research
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Jacob Liedke, Former Research Analyst
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Sawyer Reed, Research Assistant
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Editorial and Graphic Design
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach
Communications and Web Publishing
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the administrative work of Meera Ramshankar and the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May. We are also thankful for the PSB Insights project team’s work conducting this study’s focus groups.