Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

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Teens’ Experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat

Appendix: Detailed table

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Teens’ Experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat
  2. How teens’ experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat vary by race, ethnicity and gender
  3. What parents say about their teen’s uses of social media
  4. Appendix: Detailed table
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
A table showing Reasons why teens use TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, by teen race and ethnicity
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Table of Contents

  1. Teens’ Experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat
  2. How teens’ experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat vary by race, ethnicity and gender
  3. What parents say about their teen’s uses of social media
  4. Appendix: Detailed table
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology