Report | April 15, 2026 Teens’ Experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat Appendix: Detailed table X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Michelle Faverio, Eugenie Park and Jeffrey Gottfried Table of Contents Teens’ Experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat How teens’ experiences on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat vary by race, ethnicity and gender What parents say about their teen’s uses of social media Appendix: Detailed table Acknowledgments Methodology Next: Acknowledgments ← Prev Page 1 2 3 4 5 6 Next Page → Report PDFTopline