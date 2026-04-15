Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.
Primary researchers
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research
Research team
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
William Bishop, Research Associate
Olivia Sidoti, Research Analyst
Editorial and graphic design
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Scott Keeter, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from feedback by Pew Research Center staff Juliana Menasce Horowitz and Gregory A. Smith.
The Center gained invaluable advice in developing the questionnaire from:
- Michael Madaio, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, Google Research
- Mary Madden, Adjunct Faculty, Communication, Culture & Technology (CCT) program, Georgetown University; Affiliate, Data & Society Research Institute; Principal, Mary Madden Research + Consulting
- Shreya Singh Hernández, Youth and Tech Safety Lead, Aspen Digital, Aspen Institute
- S. Craig Watkins, Ph.D., Ernest A. Sharpe Centennial Professor, University of Texas at Austin
The questionnaire also benefited from feedback from teen reviewers Adam Horowitz and Nate Horowitz.
The feedback shared for this project is solely that of the reviewers and does not express the views, policies or positions of their respective employers.