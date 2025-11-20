Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Americans’ Social Media Use 2025

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans’ Social Media Use 2025
  2. Appendix
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.

Primary researchers

Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research 
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant                            

Research team        

Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research   
Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
William Bishop, Research Associate 
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate          
Olivia Sidoti, Research Analyst

Editorial and graphic design

Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Specialist
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Andrew Mercer, Courtney Kennedy, Scott Keeter, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky.

