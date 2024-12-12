Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.
Primary researchers
Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Research team
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Research
Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Andrew Grant, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Scott Keeter, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from feedback by the following Pew Research Center staff: Naomi Forman-Katz, Juliana Menasce Horowitz and Gregory A. Smith. The Center gained invaluable advice in developing the questionnaire from Fred Dillon, Director of Partnerships and Strategy, University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health; Jackie Menjivar, Manager of Peer and Youth Advocacy, Mental Health America; Jacqueline Nesi, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Brown University; and S. Craig Watkins, Ernest A. Sharpe Centennial Professor, University of Texas at Austin.