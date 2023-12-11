Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Teens, Social Media and Technology 2023

Acknowledgments

By , and
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.

Primary researchers

Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research   
Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst 
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Research

Research team        

Emily A. Vogels, Research Associate
Colleen McClain, Research Associate
Risa Gelles-Watnick, Research Analyst
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant
Lee Rainie, Former Director, Internet and Technology Research 
Eugenie Park, Former Research Intern       

Editorial and graphic design

Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from feedback by the following Pew Research Center staff: Drew DeSilver, Juliana Horowitz, Besheer Mohamed and John Wade. The Center gained invaluable advice in developing the questionnaire from Dmitri Williams, Professor at University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

