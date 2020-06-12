Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Monica Anderson, Associate Director, Research Anna Brown, Research Associate Jesse Bennett, Research Assistant Deja Thomas, Research Assistant Rachel Minkin, Research Associate Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor and Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau.