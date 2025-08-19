2. Global economic conditions as a threat

A median of 70% of adults across 25 countries say global economic conditions pose a major threat to their country, while 27% say they pose a minor threat. Only 4% say global economic conditions do not pose a threat.

About half of adults or more in all countries surveyed say global economic conditions are a major threat. These shares range from 85% in Greece to 49% in India (where respondents are less likely to offer an opinion).

Concern is higher in middle-income countries than high-income ones. A median of 75% across the nine middle-income countries surveyed say global economic conditions are a major threat, while a median of 65% say the same across 16 high-income countries. (Read Appendix A for more information on how we classify high- and middle-income countries.)

Views over time

Since we first asked this question in 2017, the share of adults who say global economic conditions are a major threat has gone up significantly in 21 countries. One of the largest changes is in Germany, where the share of adults who see this as a major threat has risen 38 points.

There have also been increases of 30 points or more in Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands and Poland over this period.

Views by opinion of national economic conditions

In most countries, people with a negative view of national economic conditions are more likely to consider global economic conditions a major threat to their country.

In the U.S., for example, seven-in-ten adults who say the domestic economic situation is bad also say the state of the global economy poses a major threat to their country. This compares with 42% among those who say the U.S. economy is in good shape.

Related: Americans’ views of global threats differ by party, age

Views by education and age

Views on this question also differ by age and educational background.

In 11 countries, respondents with more education tend to perceive global economic conditions as a greater threat. In Brazil, for instance, 86% of people with more education view global economic conditions as a major threat to their country, compared with 65% among Brazilians with less education. However, in many countries, people with less education are also less likely to answer the question.

In eight countries, younger respondents (ages 18 to 34) are more likely than their older counterparts (ages 50 and older) to view global economic conditions as a major threat. In Hungary, for example, these younger adults are 25 points more likely than those in the older group to say global economic conditions are a major threat (83% vs. 58%). There are differences of 15 points or more in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia. (In Brazil, older adults were less likely to provide a response.)